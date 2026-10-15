Unlike the lifeless victims left in their wake, the best scary movies tend to age well. Sometimes, they even grow alongside us, especially when it comes to the horror film linked to your birth year.

Scary movies have come a long way, from silent supernatural films in the 1920s to sleek psychological thrillers and 2000s remakes that rival the originals. The 1930s birthed some of our favorite classic monsters, immortalized in films like Dracula and Frankenstein. The '60s brought horror much closer to home, with staples like Psycho and Rosemary's Baby playing on real-life fears like secluded serial killers and possessed pregnancies.

By the time '80s babies arrived, box offices were booming with slasher hits like Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street, with Freddy Krueger introducing a supernatural side to the subgenre.

Some films were overshadowed by later sequels, while others became horror blueprints the moment they hit theaters. So, what was the scariest horror movie the year you were born? To solve the mystery, Reader's Digest looked at Rotten Tomatoes' rankings, audience reviews, and overall scare factor to find the freakiest film for every year from 1950 to 2005. Whether you're a Boomer, a Millennial, or somewhere in between, would you still rewatch your scary movie twin today?

The Scariest Movie the Year You Were Born

Louis Hayward and Dorothy Patrick in 'House By The River' | LMPC/GettyImages

1950

House by the River, directed by Fritz Lang

1951

The Thing from Another World, directed by Christian Nyby

1952

The White Reindeer, directed by Erik Blomberg

1953

House of Wax, directed by André De Toth

1954

Them!, directed by Gordon Douglas

1955

Diabolique, directed by Henri-Georges Clouzot

1956

Invasion of the Body Snatchers, directed by Don Siegel

1957

Night of the Demon, directed by Jacques Tourneur

1958

The Fly, directed by Kurt Neumann

1959

House on Haunted Hill, directed by William Castle

Vera Miles in 'Psycho' | Archive Photos/GettyImages

1960

Psycho, directed by Alfred Hitchcock

1961

The Innocents, directed by Jack Clayton

1962

Carnival of Souls, directed by Herk Harvey

1963

The Haunting, directed by Robert Wise

1964

Onibaba, directed by Kaneto Shindō

1965

Repulsion, directed by Roman Polanski

1966

Kill, Baby … Kill!, directed by Mario Bava

1967

Viy, directed by Konstantin Yershov and Georgi Kropachyov

1968

Night of the Living Dead, directed by George A. Romero

1969

The Cremator, directed by Juraj Herz

Poster for 'The Bird with the Crystal Plumage' | LMPC/GettyImages

1970

The Bird with the Crystal Plumage, directed by Dario Argento

1971

Let's Scare Jessica to Death, directed by John D. Hancock

1972

The Last House on the Left, directed by Wes Craven

1973

The Exorcist, directed by William Friedkin

1974

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, directed by Tobe Hooper

1975

Jaws, directed by Steven Spielberg

1976

The Omen, directed by Richard Donner

1977

Suspiria, directed by Dario Argento

1978

Halloween, directed by John Carpenter

1979

Alien, directed by Ridley Scott

Jack Nicholson in 'The Shining' | Archive Photos/GettyImages

1980

The Shining, directed by Stanley Kubrick

1981

The Evil Dead, directed by Sam Raimi

1982

The Thing, directed by John Carpenter

1983

The Entity, directed by Sidney J. Furie

1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, directed by Wes Craven

1985

Day of the Dead, directed by George A. Romero

1986

The Fly, directed by David Cronenberg

1987

Hellraiser, directed by Clive Barker

1988

The Vanishing, directed by George Sluizer

1989

Pet Sematary, directed by Mary Lambert

Kathy Bates and James Caan in 'Misery' | Archive Photos/GettyImages

1990

Misery, directed by Rob Reiner

1991

The Silence of the Lambs, directed by Jonathan Demme

1992

Candyman, directed by Bernard Rose

1993

Body Snatchers, directed by Abel Ferrara

1994

In the Mouth of Madness, directed by John Carpenter

1995

Se7en, directed by David Fincher

1996

Scream, directed by Wes Craven

1997

Event Horizon, directed by Paul W.S. Anderson

1998

Ringu, directed by Hideo Nakata

1999

The Blair Witch Project, directed by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez

Ali Larter, Devon Sawa, and Karr Smith in 'Final Destination' | Getty Images/GettyImages

2000

Final Destination, directed by James Wong

2001

The Others, directed by Alejandro Amenábar

2002

The Ring, directed by Gore Verbinski

2003

A Tale of Two Sisters, directed by Kim Jee-woon

2004

Saw, directed by James Wan

2005

The Descent, directed by Neil Marshall

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