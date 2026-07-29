The Name That Appears in More Song Titles Than Any Other

Every year, the Social Security Administration releases a list of the top 10 most popular baby names in the United States, with similar lists compiled for the most popular names in the world.

As with most trends, these names evolve and recycle over time. Names that were the bees' knees a century ago have faded into obscurity, while others have been revived and are fashionable again in 2026.

A handful of names are so universally appealing that they rarely leave these lists at all. These timeless monikers also appear in the titles of some of the world’s most iconic songs. If you have a common name, chances are it was once in the title of a song written long before you were born. Maybe your parents even used these tunes as inspiration when naming you!

So, which name appears in more song titles than any other? Let's press play on a few all-time great tracks to find out.

THE MOST COMMON MALE NAME USED IN SONG TITLES

The most common male name featured in song titles is, in fact, the name that appears in the most song titles overall.

According to Far Out Magazine, studies from the past two decades reveal that "John" and "Johnny" top the list for most-used names in song titles. Think Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode,” Taylor Swift’s “Dear John,” and Reba McEntire’s “She Thinks His Name Was John,” just a few of many examples. The ongoing popularity of the name John likely explains its repeated appearance in song titles; with so many people named "John," the name became a muse, of sorts, for music’s most celebrated ballads.

Other male names that became popular in song titles over the years include David, James, and Peter, monikers that also appear on top baby name lists.

THE MOST COMMON FEMALE NAME USED IN SONG TITLES

In terms of female names in songs, one stands out above the rest: Mary. This classic name shows up in a slew of hits, from Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary” and Jimi Hendrix’s “The Wind Cries Mary” to Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers’ “Mary Jane’s Last Dance.” Not to mention the enduring nursery rhyme “Mary Had a Little Lamb.”

The Monkees liked the name so much they used it twice in “Mary Mary.” Bob Dylan’s “Take a Message to Mary” and Etta James’s “Tough Mary” are more additions to the list. Like “John,” Mary has stayed relevant for decades, which adds to the relatability of songs with the name in the title.

Other female names commonly featured in song titles include Maria, Juliet, Bella, and Linda.

More Fun Song Facts: