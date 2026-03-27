Freddie Mercury was the living, breathing personification of rock’s revolutionary spirit.

Jumping from epic orchestrations to gentle piano ballads to powerful, fist-pumping rock anthems, the iconic frontman crafted lasting lyrics and debuted them in full force on Queen records, and in front of tens of thousands of adoring fans waiting at the ready to echo his signature "Ayo!"

In Freddie's world, explosive emotion and electrifying stage presence shared the same spotlight. Despite the personal challenges he faced during his years with Queen, he created some of the most enduring and beloved music ever written, songs like “Bohemian Rhapsody” that have left an inerasable mark on music history.

Unlike many bands that spawned around the same time, Queen never broke up. Aside from a brief hiatus, their friendships and their music kept them together until Freddie's passing in 1991. With bandmates Brian May, John Deacon, and Roger Taylor in his corner, the star created definitive experimental masterpieces that spoke directly to listeners.

Here are 10 Queen songs you didn't know were written by Freddie Mercury.

"GOOD OLD-FASHIONED LOVER BOY"

"Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy" is a light-hearted, ragtime-inspired tune that Mercury penned in 1976. It was featured on Queen's fifth studio album, A Day at the Races, and describes a handful of sweet acts a classic "lover boy" would prioritize, from dimming the lights and lighting candles to dancing around the room and dining at the Ritz. Mercury revealed in a post-release interview with Kenny Everett that he made it a point to craft a “ragtime” tune for each album, and “Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy” was the result of that tradition.

"BICYCLE RACE"

At first listen, this song sounds a little unhinged, but that's just Mercury's songwriting magic and the band's undeniable orchestration shimmering through the lyrics. "Bicycle Races" was released on Queen's seventh studio album, Jazz, in 1978. The lyrics take you through a literal bicycle race where the subject of the song just wants to ride his bicycle. Somewhere in the mix are Jaws, Superman, Frankenstein, Peter Pan, Star Wars, and a “Fat-Bottomed Girls” name drop. The track showcases elaborate instrumentation and actual bicycle bells, brilliantly reinforcing its theme.

"DON'T STOP ME NOW"

You don't have to be a huge Queen fan to know about "Don't Stop Me Now." The song appeared on 1978’s Jazz and was released as a single in 1979. It peaked at No. 9 on the UK Singles chart in the late '70s and was celebrated even more in the decades that followed. The lyrics are just as motivational as the beat, describing the feeling of invincibility. And don't even get us started on Brian May's master-class of a guitar solo mid-song.

"SEVEN SEAS OF RHYE"

A few Queen songs keep you rooted in '70s rock, while others transport you to a new realm of music entirely. That's a large portion of their catalog, but especially "Seven Seas of Rhye." Written by Mercury, the song begins with a piano solo and gradually builds intensity as powerful drums and guitar enter, with the piano rhythm holding the beat together. The track is very experimental, using right-to-left panning to fully immerse listeners in the experience. "Seven Seas of Rhye" was featured on the band's second studio album, Queen II, in 1974. The song debuted as their first UK single in 1973 and climbed to No. 10 on the charts before being added to the album.

"SOMEBODY TO LOVE"

“Somebody to Love,” another wildly popular and instantly recognizable Queen track, was released in 1976 as the lead single on A Day at the Races. The song attracted instant recognition, reaching No. 2 on the UK charts and climbing to No. 13 in the U.S. "Somebody to Love" describes a subject in search of love, or rather, somebody to love, amid their own instability. The hopeless romantic tune effectively showcases Mercury's extensive vocal range. He isn't the only bandmate who sings on this track, as May, Taylor, and Deacon all harmonize throughout, giving it an orchestral quality. And once again, listeners are gifted an epic guitar solo from May.

"CRAZY LITTLE THING CALLED LOVE"

While a handful of Queen songs were introspective and pointed to a deeper truth about life and emotion, "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" was a bit more straightforward and lighthearted; just lighthearted enough to reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in 1980. Mercury penned the entire tune in 10 minutes while taking a bath in Germany. "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" exudes Elvis-style rockabilly and is further evidence of the band's effortless genre-blending skills. The track was featured as the first single on The Game, released in 1980.

"LOVE OF MY LIFE"

We return to a hopeless romantic theme with the beautiful lyricism and dreamy instrumentation of "Love of My Life." This heartfelt tune was released as part of 1975's A Night at the Opera, their fourth studio album. "Love of My Life" was a staple in their live shows in the late '70s but didn't achieve widespread popularity until decades after its release. The song tells of a desperate effort to hold on to a finished love story, simply because the feelings remain. Featuring an ethereal blend of violin, piano, and harp, the track ends with the title being reiterated numerous times.

"KILLER QUEEN"

“Killer Queen” is another lively track by the band, appearing on their 1974 album Sheer Heart Attack. Its immense success sent it soaring to No. 2 on the UK singles chart and secured Queen’s first Billboard Hot 100 spot in the US, reaching No. 12. The lyrics are difficult to decode and have been speculated for years, with fans coming to a variety of conclusions. First, we're eating cake with Marie Antoinette, then we're enjoying caviar and cigarettes with good etiquette, all hallmarks of this supposed "Killer Queen," who avoided conversations and changed her address often.

"BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY"

Galileo! Galileo! Did you know that Queen's most popular song of all time was written by Mercury? Spanning an impressive six minutes, the track shifts through numerous chord changes, operatic passages, piano solos, and a melody unlike anything the world had heard when it debuted in 1975 on A Night at the Opera. Mercury's genius as a lyricist and composer is fully evident in this song, prompting listeners across generations to sing every line with him. In 2018, Universal Music Group recognized "Bohemian Rhapsody" as one of the most significant songs of the 20th century.

"WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS"

Taking it down a few notches from "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Are The Champions" arrived a few years later as part of their sixth studio album, News of the World, and peaked at No. 2 on the UK charts and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song chronicles a rise to greatness, where the subject claims the title of champion. It became an instant crowd-pleaser, ignited by Freddie’s stage charisma and May’s guitar, with the song’s inspiration drawn from the audience’s energy at a concert at Bingley Hall in 1977.

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