6 Famous '90s Songs With Surprisingly Dark Meanings

The 1990s were full of good grunge tunes, fun pop hits, and hip hop that made you happy. Artists like Pearl Jam and Nirvana brought flannel to Americans, and Britney and the Backstreet Boys made us swoon.

But not every song was as happy as you might remember. While they may have sounded poppy and fun, there were plenty of hits that were deceptively cheery and became quite dark if you actually listened to the lyrics or knew the meaning behind the song.

Have you been misinterpreting these dark songs since the '90s?

“Semi-Charmed Life” by Third Eye Blind

The upbeat "Semi-Charmed Life" hides a darker theme behind its "do do do" lyrics. Third Eye Blind lead singer Stephen Jenkins has said that the lyrics about drug use and addiction, particularly crystal meth, are meant to sound bouncy and light to reflect how a drug user feels while using "sort of a bright, shiny drug." Some radio stations found it controversial at the time and aired a version of the song that censored the mention of "crystal meth."

“Crash Into Me” by Dave Matthews Band

"Crash Into Me" from the 1996 album Crash by Dave Matthews Band was described by the band's lead singer as a song "about the worship of women," and it has a dreamy musical feel to match. The song's music video also featured light, ethereal visuals to fit the song.

But it turns out that the lyrics are told from the perspective of a Peeping Tom who's worshiping a woman by watching her through her bedroom window. It makes Matthews' lyrics like "I watch you there/Through the window/And I stare at you" sound creepier in that context.

“No Rain” by Blind Melon

Blind Melon hit the '90s scene with a cute girl tap dancing in a bee costume, who opened the video for "No Rain." But the cute bee costume, oversaturated green hills, and fields of flowers cover up a song that was written by the band's bass player, Brad Smith, about a girlfriend who was depressed and would complain when it didn't rain, as well as his own struggles when he first moved to California. "It was inspired by just how tough it was in L.A." he explained of his early days in the city. "I had bouts of depression and the whole, ‘What am I doing out here?'"

“MMMBop” by Hanson

The poppy "MMMBop" featured three young brothers—Zac, Taylor, and Isaac—singing a bubbly earworm of a chorus that featured more serious lyrics about facing the reality that there are just a few relationships in your life that last.

In a 2016 interview, Taylor said he didn't think many people picked up on the darkness of the lyrics. "But hopefully over time, the staying power of that song is about the fact that it’s more than it looks like at first glance," he said. "That hook is what gets you in, but what’s below that is what keeps you there."

“Shiny Happy People” by R.E.M.

Michael Stipe of R.E.M. once described "Shiny Happy People" as "a fruity pop song written for children," but it was inspired by a dark time in Chinese history. The song, which also featured Kate Pierson of the B-52s, was inspired by Chinese propaganda posters that began to appear in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, two years before R.E.M. released the song. The lyrics were supposed to shed light on the attempt of the Chinese government to make things seem much better than they actually were in the country.

“The Way” by Fastball

“The Way” by Fastball tells the story of a couple who decide to get away from their everyday responsibilities for an adventure. But the song was actually inspired by Lela and Raymond Howard, a couple from Texas who went missing in 1997.

Lela had been showing signs of dementia while Raymond was recovering from brain surgery when the couple left their home to attend a music festival only 10 miles from home. Instead, their car was found 13 days later at the bottom of a ravine in Arkansas. Tony Scalzo of Fastball followed the couple's disappearance, imagining them on a trip just trying to get away for a while, and completed the song before the Howards were found.

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