15 Iconic Photos of Amy Winehouse That Will Bring You Back to Black

Before the towering beehive and Back to Black, she was just Amy from Southgate—a 20-year-old with a stuffed notebook, a soulful voice, and a freshly released debut album, 2003’s Frank.

Just a few years later, Amy Winehouse was sweeping five Grammys in a single night and selling millions of records worldwide. Yet despite the pull of stardom, she never abandoned her North London neighborhood or smoothed her infamous edges. She wrote her biggest hits about real-life heartbreaks, drew inspiration from everyone from Ella Fitzgerald to The Shangri-Las, and casually passed out ice pops through her front window to local kids on the Camden sidewalks.

Her career was tragically short, but her jazz-rooted sound and edgy style changed 2000s pop culture forever. To celebrate her life, legacy, and what would have been her 43rd birthday on September 14, 2026, here are 15 rare photos that trace her journey from an Oxford Street acoustic set to international fame.

"Moody's Mood for Love"

Singer Amy Winehouse performs live on stage at HMV Oxford Street on January 15, 2004 in London. | Bruno Vincent/Getty Images

Before the beehive, a young Winehouse took the stage with just her electric guitar and raw pipes in 2004. Promoting her debut album Frank, this Oxford Street set caught an artist right on the brink of blowing up.

"Stronger Than Me"

Amy Winehouse performs on stage during The Nationwide Mercury Prize at Grosvenor House on September 7, 2004 in London, England. | JM Enternational/Getty Images

At the 2004 Mercury Prize, London locked eyes with a new vocal powerhouse in town: a 20-year-old Winehouse. Backed by a full brass section, her sleek hair and stripped-back style captured the singer just before global stardom took hold.

"Back to Black"

Amy Winehouse performs at the BRIT Awards at Earls Court on February 14, 2007 in London, England. | JM Enternational/Getty Images

Framed by a single blue spotlight and her signature beehive, Winehouse’s performance at the 2007 BRIT Awards signaled her arrival into pop history. Taking home the trophy for Best British Female Artist that evening, she cemented "Back to Black" as an instant classic.

"Addicted"

Singer Amy Winehouse performs at Shepherd's Bush Empire on May 28, 2007 in London, England. | Jo Hale/ Getty Images

Winehouse never sanitized herself for the cameras. Pausing mid-set at Shepherd's Bush Empire for a quick sip, she showed off her unfiltered, rock-and-roll edge in an era of hyper-polished pop stars.

"Tears Dry on Their Own"

Amy Winehouse performing at the Isle of Wight Festival in June 2007. | Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images

Flashing a grin to the crowd at the 2007 Isle of Wight Festival, Winehouse proved she could command massive grounds with sheer vocal prowess and presence. Her uniform of a simple white tank top, hoop earrings, and thick winged eyeliner was just part of how she connected with tens of thousands of fans.

"Me & Mr Jones"

Singer Amy Winehouse performs on the Bud Light stage at Lollapalooza 2007 in Grant Park on August 5, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. | Jason Squires/WireImage

Crossing the Atlantic to take on American festival crowds, Winehouse brought her jazz soul and North London roots to Chicago’s Grant Park. Her setlist drew heavily from Back to Black, delivering standout performances of "Wake Up Alone" and "Rehab."

"Just Friends"

Amy Winehouse steps out carrying a stack of CDs on October 3, 2007 in London, England. | Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Spotted running errands around London in 2007, Winehouse effortlessly defined the “Indie Sleaze” look. Wearing a vintage headscarf woven into her high hair, low-rise jeans with a pair of satin ballet flats tucked into her back pocket, and carrying a stack of CDs, the singer's off-duty presence was as unapologetically distinct as her sound.

"Wake Up Alone"

Recording artist Amy Winehouse performs during the show at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2007 at the Olympiahalle on November 1, 2007 in Munich, Germany. | Sean Gallup/Getty Images for MTV

This image of Winehouse in denim and a bright red headscarf tucked into her trademark beehive is cemented into the collective cultural memory. Just as memorable at the 2007 MTV EMAs was her iconic performance of "Back to Black," before she took home the "Artist Choice" award later that night.

"October Song"

Pop singer Amy Winehouse portrait session at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in November 2007 in Manchester, England. | Andy Willsher/Redferns

Relaxing on a stadium balcony in Manchester, Winehouse showed off her tattoos while scanning the crowd during a portrait session before hitting the stage.

"Love Is a Losing Game"

British singer Amy Winehouse looks up at a television monitor whilst awaiting news of her Grammy Award at The Riverside Studios on February 10, 2008 in London, England. | Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images for NARAS

Broadcasting via satellite from London’s Riverside Studios, Winehouse swept the 2008 Grammys with five wins in a single night.

"Know You Now"

Singer Amy Winehouse sits looking out the window of her North London home on June 11, 2008 in London, England. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Winehouse often pulled back the window blinds of her Camden home to chat with local kids on the sidewalk. Framed by green ivy, it remains a sly snapshot of a superstar who was never truly alone.

"Some Unholy War"

Amy Winehouse performs during the 46664 concert in celebration of Nelson Mandela's life at Hyde Park on June 27, 2008 in London, England. | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Amy was known for her unique hair accessories—paper drink umbrellas, headscarves, and, in this shot, a custom clip reading "BLAKE." She wore it during Nelson Mandela’s 90th birthday tribute in Hyde Park, tying her marriage directly to one of the biggest performances of her career.

"Take the Box"

Amy Winehouse hitches a ride with strangers after meeting some friends outside her house in Camden on July 1, 2008 in London, England. | Mark Milan/Mu Kei/GC Images

A red hatchback full of strangers gave the multi-Grammy winner a quick lift down the road after a night out in Camden. It was a classic late-2000s moment that showed her total disregard for traditional stardom.

"You Know I'm No Good"

Amy Winehouse sighted leaving her hotel after her Court appearance in Milton Keynes on January 20, 2010 in London, England. | Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Trading her usual vintage dresses for a zip-up track jacket, Winehouse tucked her laptop—and lifeline—under her arm. Paired with her signature cat-eye eyeliner, it caught a rare look at her everyday style off the stage.

"Valerie"

Amy Winehouse makes a surprise appearance as she performs with Mark Ronson at the 100 Club on July 6, 2010 in London, England. | Samir Hussein/Getty Images

During a surprise gig with producer Mark Ronson at London's 100 Club, Winehouse thrilled an intimate room of fans. Bathed in purple light, the secret set proved her heart still belonged to small London clubs.

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