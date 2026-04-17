The Beatles and 6 Bands That Broke Up at Their Peak

The Beatles were one of the best bands in music history, and their breakup shook the world. People have speculated for decades about the real reason they separated right after releasing two of their most popular albums, Let It Be and Abbey Road. No, it wasn't all Yoko Ono's fault. The Beatles, like many other bands on this list, split due to irreconcilable differences between bandmates.

It can be devastating for fans when their favorite bands break up, but those that break right as they reach the heights of their careers are most tragic. The world is left to wonder what could have been, and fans mourn the loss of all the incredible music that will never be played. The Beatles and these six other bands each broke apart just as we were seeing their true musical potential.

The Beatles

The Beatles, English music group Pop (1962-1970). | Roger Viollet Collection/GettyImages

The Beatles officially split in April 1970, but there had been tensions for years before then. The beginnings of trouble came when the band disagreed with their manager, Brian Epstein, about performing live shows. When Epstein died in 1967, the band members argued over who should replace him, with Paul McCartney going against the other three.

John Lennon and Paul McCartney often had creative differences, with McCartney's style a more conventional pop and Lennon wanting to experiment. Some historians argue that Lennon started bringing his girlfriend, Yoko Ono, with him everywhere as a signal to his bandmates that he was preparing to go solo. He would leave the band in September of 1969, but it was kept quiet until the official breakup in 1970.

Simon and Garfunkel

Simon & Garfunkel On The Street | CBS Photo Archive/GettyImages

Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel grew up together. They were best friends who, unfortunately, learned that mixing business and personal relationships can backfire dramatically. The duo was extremely popular in the 1960s, beginning with their single, "Sound of Silence." Their fame grew as they wrote the soundtrack to the film The Graduate, and their final album, Bridge Over Troubled Water, has been named as one of the best of all time.

The downfall of Simon and Garfunkel was when Art Garfunkel tried to pursue acting as well as the band. He was cast in the film Catch-22, and while he was gone, Paul Simon began to feel like he was getting the raw end of the deal by having to work alone on their songs. The unequal contributions led to the breakup of their band and their friendship.

The Eagles

American entertainers, "The Eagles" pictured at their press conference at the Sebel Town House. | Fairfax Media Archives/GettyImages

The Eagles in the late '70s were like a pressure cooker with no way to vent the steam, and their breakup was just as explosive. After the major success of their 1976 album, Hotel California, the Eagles were expected to push even farther with their next album The Long Run. The pressure increased the already shaky relationship between band members, specifically Don Felder and Glenn Frey.

In 1980, while on stage at a fundraising concert, Felder and Frey began throwing insults and threats back and forth. Other band members thought things were about to come to physical blows. Instead, Felder stormed off-stage, shattered an acoustic guitar against a wall, and fled the venue. The Eagles officially broke up a few days later. They did manage to reunite in 1993, but Felder was later fired from the band due to more issues.

The Police

Photo of STING and POLICE and Andy SUMMERS and Stewart COPELAND | Bob King/GettyImages

The Police released their most successful album, Synchronicity, in 1983, and then abruptly called it quits the year after. Their hit single, "Every Breath You Take," made The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's list of songs that shaped rock music, but behind the scenes, things were not as cohesive as fans might think.

There was so much fighting between Sting, Andy Summers, and Stewart Copeland that they had to each record "Every Breath You Take" on their own and then have their parts blended together in editing. Sting wanted total control, often feeling that his bandmates couldn't write songs as well as him, and the others were sick of it. Sting went solo, but did reunite with Summers and Copeland in 2007 for a world tour.

The Smiths

The Smiths | Icon and Image/GettyImages

The Smiths became one of the most important bands of the 1980s as pioneers of British indie rock. But the band had already broken apart by the time their fourth album, Strangeways, Here We Come, was released in September 1987.

There were rumors that The Smiths split because of infighting between lead singer Morrissey and guitarist Johnny Marr. While it was true that the two did not agree on some stylistic choices when creating songs, Marr later stated that the band fell apart because he was both guitarist and band manager and was exhausted trying to run the band as well as perform. The rest of the band was not happy with him for taking a break in 1987, and they all went their separate ways.

Fugees

Paul Natkin Archive | Paul Natkin/GettyImages

The Fugees became a definitive '90s band thanks to their alternative hip-hop music. Their album The Score topped the Billboard Charts in 1996 and won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. In 1997, the trio each began solo projects. But there was a lot more drama to their breakup than the Fugees just wanting solo careers.

In 2012, Wyclef Jean published his autobiography, which discussed his founding of the Fugees and the true reason for their breakup. According to the book, Jean and fellow bandmate, Lauryn Hill, were having an affair and Hill wound up pregnant. The even crazier part was that Jean also claimed Hill lied to him by telling him he was the father. Jean felt betrayed and could no longer work with her. Hill herself has not directly addressed Jean's claims.

Rage Against the Machine

Rage Against The Machine Studio Portraits - 1999 | Brian Rasic/GettyImages

Rage Against the Machine has actually disbanded three different times. The immensely popular rap-metal band known for its political statements had been together for a decade by the time they first broke apart in 2000. One of the members, Zach De La Rocha, said the split was because "our decision-making process has completely failed."

They reunited for a tour in 2007, but the pressure to make new music led to a vague and unofficial breakup and the formation of a new band, Prophets of Rage. Rage Against the Machine would try to reunite again in 2020 but the COVID pandemic effectively destroyed their comeback. After only performing a handful of times between 2022 and 2024, the band called it quits a third time.

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