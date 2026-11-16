The 1990s were very much the era of the pop megastar, with the likes of Madonna, Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston continuing to dominate the charts after breaking through in the 1980s, alongside the debut hits of superstars in the making such as Mariah Carey, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. Elsewhere in the pop world, though, scores of other hugely popular bands and artists found success in the 1990s—many of whom have since either gone on to bigger and better things, or stepped away from the limelight.

98 Degrees

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Boy band 98 Degrees burst onto the pop scene with their debut single “Invisible Man” in 1997, before scoring a string of top 10 hits (and a Grammy Award nomination) in the late '90s and early 2000s. The band took a decade-long hiatus in 2003, but all four members have since reunited and have continued to tour and release new music today. They released their seventh album, Full Circle, in 2025.

Ace of Base

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Swedish pop group Ace of Base scored a worldwide hit with only their second single, “All That She Wants,” back in 1992, following it up with a number of top 10 hits in the U.S., including chart-toppers “The Sign,” “Don’t Turn Around,” and “Cruel Summer.” To date, the band—now Sweden’s third best-selling pop group of all time, after ABBA and another group on this list—has since released five albums, but has not recorded any new music since 2010 and, according to founder member Jonas Berggman, has no plans to do so in the future.

Alisha’s Attic

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British pop duo Alisha’s Attic were sisters Shelley and Karen Poole—the daughters of legendary Tremeloes frontman Brian Poole (best known for the 1967 hit “Silence is Golden”). Known for their witty songwriting and impeccable harmonies, the sisters scored a string of hits in the late '90s and 2000s, including the best-selling “I Am, I Feel,” taken from their critically lauded debut Alisha Rules the World. Having earned Brit and Ivor Novello Award nominations, supported Jon Bon Jovi, and joined Sarah McLachlan at the Lilith Fair, the pair disbanded not long after their third album, The House We Built, in 2001. They have both remained active in the industry, however, with Karen going on to write songs for the likes of Kylie Minogue, Zara Larsson and Rita Ora, while Shelley (who has written for Janet Jackson, Mark Ronson and Massive Attack) released a solo album, Hard Time for the Dreamer, in 2005, and now performs with folk trio Red Sky July.

All Saints

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British girl group All Saints broke out with “I Know Where It’s At” in 1997, before their follow-up single "Never Ever" became a global smash hit and reached No. 4 on the Hot 100. The band broke up in the early 2000s, shortly after the release of their second album Saints & Sinners, but have since reunited and have continued to record new music periodically ever since. Their latest album, Testament, was released in 2018.

Backstreet Boys

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Formed in 1993, the Backstreet Boys became one of the 1990s’ biggest-selling pop groups, scoring half a dozen top 10 hits and selling more than 100 million records. The band took a brief hiatus in the early 2000s, and founding member Kevin Richardson left the group in 2006—but he has since rejoined, and the original five-piece have continued to regularly reunite, tour, and record new music ever since. They released their latest album of new material, festive collection A Very Backstreet Christmas, in 2022.

Lou Bega

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Munich-born German singer David Lubega Balemezi, better known as Lou Bega, had a multi-million-selling smash hit on his hands with his 1999 debut, “Mambo No. 5.” The track, which was nominated for a Grammy, made Bega a global star, and his tie-in album became a top 10 hit on charts all over the world. Later releases have failed to match Bega’s debut’s success; however, he has continued to release new music and perform live ever since. He released his sixth studio album 90s Cruiser in 2021, and celebrated 25 years of “Mambo No. 5” in 2024.

Michael Bolton

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Having begun his career as a heavy metal singer in the mid-1970s, Michael Bolton found worldwide fame in the ‘80s and ‘90s as a pop balladeer, scoring top 10 hits with the likes of “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” and “When a Man Loves a Woman” (both of which won him the Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance). He has continued to record and release new music regularly since he released his latest album, Christmas Time, in 2023.

Céline Dion

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Céline Dion was already a French-speaking superstar in her native Canada when, in 1988, she came to international recognition when she represented Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest. A string of multi-million-selling English-language hits and albums followed, including the global smash “My Heart Will Go On” from the soundtrack to 1997’s Titanic. She maintained her success in the 2000s, becoming the decade’s highest-earning artist thanks to a record-breaking residency in Las Vegas. In more recent years, however, Dion has made public her struggle with the rare condition stiff person syndrome, painfully documented in her acclaimed 2024 documentary I Am: Celine Dion. Following a triumphant return to performing live at the Paris Olympics, however, Dion recently embarked on a new sold-out residency in France.

Hanson

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Pop trio Hanson—comprising the Tulsa-born Hanson brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac—formed in the early 1990s, before earning a global smash hit with their debut single "MMMBop" in 1997. The song went to No. 1 in more than two dozen countries, sold 1.5 million copies in the U.S. alone, and made the band one of the most talked-about pop acts of the time. They went independent in the early 2000s and have continued to release new material ever since; after 30 years together, the band released their eleventh album, Red Green Blue, in 2022.

Los del Río

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Pop duo Los del Río originally scored only a minor hit with the “Macarena” in their native Spain in 1993, before U.S. label BMG released the track to great fanfare in America and made it one of the biggest summertime hits of the 90s: The song went on to spend 14 weeks at the top of the Billboard charts three years later. The duo, who have been active since the late ‘60s, are still recording and releasing new music now in their seventh decade in the business; their latest single, “Carretero,” was released in 2026.

Annie Lennox

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Scottish music legend Annie Lennox went from pop superstardom as part of the Eurythmics in the 1980s to solo pop superstardom in the 1990s, with hits like “Why,” “Walking on Broken Glass,” and “No More ‘I Love You’s.’” A four-time Grammy winner and record-setting eight-time Brit Award winner, Lennox has since won an Oscar (for her win on Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movie The Return of the King), been made Chancellor of Glasgow University, been awarded an OBE by Elizabeth II, and worked tirelessly for charitable and humanitarian organizations all over the world. She released her sixth solo album, Nostalgia, in 2014, and played her first live gig in six years in 2025.

New Kids on the Block

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Formed in the mid-1980s, New Kids on the Block became one of the ‘90s’ biggest boy bands, selling more than 80 million records and earning a 1990 Grammy Award nomination. The group disbanded in 1994, but reunited in the mid-2000s to record new music and embark on a new series of live dates. They released their eighth album together, Still Kids, in 2024, and have continued to perform live ever since.

NSYNC

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Formed in Florida in 1995, NSYNC became one of the ‘90s’ biggest pop acts, securing a new record for the fastest-selling record in history for their third album, No Strings Attached, in 2000. The band went on hiatus shortly afterward, with various members, most notably Justin Timberlake, embarking on solo careers. The band has reunited occasionally ever since, and released their first new music together in 20 years—the hit “Better Place,” from the DreamWorks animation Trolls Band Together—in 2023.

Robyn

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Pop superstar Robyn began her music career while still a teenager in the mid-1990s, releasing her debut Robyn Is Here in 1995 and going platinum in her native Sweden by the time she was 18. Her debut album earned her two Billboard top 10 hits in the U.S., but creative struggles with her record label curtailed further international success, leading to Robyn going independent in the early 2000s. Since then, she has forged an entirely new chapter in her career as a staggeringly inventive musical maverick, earning further global hits with electropop smash hits “With Every Heartbeat” and “Dancing on My Own.” Now a five-time Grammy nominee, she released her critically acclaimed ninth album, Sexistential, in 2026.

Roxette

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Second only to ABBA as Sweden’s greatest ever pop export, pop duo Roxette—consisting of singer Marie Fredriksson and Per Gessle—enjoyed a string of international hits in the late ‘80s and 1990s, including “The Look,” “It Must Have Been Love,” and “Joyride” (all three of which were Billboard chart-toppers). Tragically, in 2002 Fredriksson was diagnosed with a brain tumor, and although the duo continued to record and perform, she passed away in 2019 at the age of 61. In 2025, Gessle tentatively returned to the stage with Swedish pop legend Lena Philipsson now singing the band’s songs in tribute to Fredriksson; amid an overwhelmingly positive response from fans and music lovers alike, the pair embarked on a 40th anniversary tour, still under the name Roxette.

Savage Garden

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Australian pop duo Savage Garden, consisting of singer Darren Hayes and multi-instrumentalist Daniel Jones, scored a number of international hits in the mid-to-late 1990s, including “I Want You,” “To the Moon and Back,” and Billboard chart-toppers “Truly Madly Deeply” and “I Knew I Loved You.” The band went their separate ways in the early 2000s, shortly after the release of their second album, with Hayes continuing to perform as a solo artist. Jones initially moved out of the limelight to work in music production, before stepping back from the industry altogether.

Jessica Simpson

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Pop superstar Jessica Simpson signed with Columbia Records at the age of just 17, releasing her multi-million-selling debut album two years later. Having moved into acting and reality television in the 2000s, she took a hiatus from music after her seventh album, Happy Christmas, in 2010, amid a cloud of personal struggles and battles and creative differences with her record label. Having taken a 15-year hiatus to raise her three children, she returned to music with the EP Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1 in 2025.

Spice Girls

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Few girl groups, if any, could match the success of the Spice Girls in the 1990s, with their debut album alone selling 19 million copies, and sparking a “Girl Power” phenomenon that saw them make a film, earn five Brit Awards, and score a string of hit singles around the world. The group famously went their separate ways in the early 2000s shortly after the somewhat sudden and acrimonious departure of founder member Geri Halliwell midway through 1998’s SpiceWorld tour. All the group members went on to pursue solo careers, and reunited (albeit without Victoria Beckham, who was by then a major fashion star) for a European tour in 2019.

Shania Twain

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Country-pop superstar Shania Twain kickstarted her career in her native Canada in the 1980s, before she gained international notice with her second album, The Woman in Me, in 1995. It was the follow-up release Come on Over that propelled Twain into the pop stratosphere; however, the album went on to sell more than 40 million copies and spawn twelve singles. Twain took a hiatus in the mid-2000s, during which time she was diagnosed with Lyme disease. The condition eventually led to her requiring vocal surgery, but Twain remained a major force in the music industry throughout. A Caesars Palace residency in the 2010s was followed by her first studio album in 15 years, Now, in 2017; both it and its follow-up, 2023’s Queen of Me, topped the Billboard chart. She released her seventh studio album, Little Miss Twain, in 2026.

Wilson Phillips

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Pop trio Wilson Phillips are pop music royalty: members Carnie and Wendy Wilson are the daughters of the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, while fellow bandmember Chynna Phillips is the daughter of the Mamas and the Papas’ John and Michelle Phillips. Together, the group burst onto the music scene in 1990 with a debut single, “Hold On,” that earned a Grammy nomination and became a global smash hit, and a debut self-titled album that sold 10 million copies. After their 1992 follow-up, Shadows and Light, however, the band promptly broke up—yet reunited more than a decade later to record their first new music in 12 years, the cover album California, in 2004. The trio has continued to record and perform together intermittently ever since, most recently releasing a cover of Harry Styles’ “Boyfriends” in 2022.

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