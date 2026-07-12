7 Songs Michael Jackson Couldn't Stop Listening To

The King of Pop's taste in music was unbelievably diverse.

Michael Jackson enjoyed a whirlwind of genres and tunes, from silent film star Charlie Chaplin's 1936 Modern Times to Shaggy's turn-of-the-century Hot Shot. It’s natural to assume artists gravitate toward music that mirrors their own style, and while this was sometimes true for the icon, a few of his favorite tracks seemed chosen at random.

Made evident by his own catalog, Jackson loved to groove. The creator of classics like "Billie Jean," "Beat It," "Black or White," and "Thriller" was drawn to infectious beats and lyrics that got listeners on their feet. Still, he appreciated a range of styles, from rap to soul to musical theater; a little bit of everything.

Before we simply "Blame It On the Boogie," let’s moonwalk into Michael Jackson’s favorite tracks.

“The Sound of Music” Rodgers and Hammerstein

Jackson's fondness for show tunes fueled his appreciation for Rodgers and Hammerstein's "The Sound of Music". While he especially enjoyed the film's iconic opening, he was a fan of nearly everything the songwriting duo produced.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's celebrated works also include the film adaptations of Oklahoma (1943) and The King and I (1951), among the many masterful scores that stand alongside The Sound of Music.

“It Wasn’t Me” Shaggy

Michael Jackson didn't limit his musical interests to a single era. In 2000, rapper Shaggy released his fifth studio album, Hot Shot, featuring the track "It Wasn't Me." The tune quickly became a CD staple, and, surprisingly, one MJ had on repeat.

According to American Songwriter, Shaggy and Jackson actually spoke about the song in person. Per Shaggy:

"We had a conversation, because 'It Wasn't Me' was one of his favorite songs, and he says to me, 'So Shaggy, did you write that song?' and I said, 'Yeah.' And he said, 'That sounds like something I would write.'”

“Night Fever” Bee Gees

A handful of Jackson's songs point to his love for disco, and few acts lit up the dance floor in the '70s like the Bee Gees. Jackson admired their music so deeply that he once admitted to "crying" to their songs, saying, "The Bee Gees came out in the '70s. That did it for me."

The influence of disco is apparent in several of Jackson's tracks, such as "Rock with You," "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough," and "Burn This Disco Out."

“Smile” Charlie Chaplin

Lyrics mattered to Jackson, but he knew they weren't everything. The music legend was captivated by Charlie Chaplin's arrangement of "Smile" from the 1936 silent film Modern Times. No lyrics were sung, no words spoken, yet Jackson recognized its brilliance instantly.

He loved "Smile" (both the arrangement and the 1954 version with lyrics) so much that he recorded his own rendition of the tune in 1995.

“What’s Going On” Marvin Gaye

Jackson had admired Marvin Gaye since his youth. He named Gaye's 1971 studio album What's Going On as one of his all-time favorites, placing it at the top of a list of iconic records he returned to. This album features a number of soulful tracks, including the title track, "Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)," and "Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)."

While Jackson had nothing but positive things to say about Gaye and his musical abilities, Gaye reportedly felt "overshadowed" by the young star (who was half his age) during the 1983 Motown 25 TV special. According to Medium, Gaye's ex-wife, Janis, explained:

"Marvin felt as though Michael overshadowed the other performances. Marvin was aware of his importance, but when Michael blew the roof off, it made him feel less than."

“California Dreamin’” The Mamas & The Papas

Jackson was intrigued by catchy tunes, and The Mamas & The Papas' "California Dreamin'" was no exception. Released nearly two decades before the moonwalker's rise to stardom in the '80s, it was a defining folk-rock song of its era.

Like many of Jackson's own hits, "California Dreamin'" tells a story. According to The Financial Times, Michelle and John Phillips wrote the song during a bitter New York City winter, with Michelle longing for her home on the sunny West Coast. The lyrics reflect just how far they were willing to go to escape the cold, specifically St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan.

"Living for the City” Stevie Wonder

The King of Pop held Stevie Wonder in the highest regard, calling him "ingenious." While Jackson specifically mentioned "Living for the City," he was a fan of many of Wonder's funk-inspired albums. In fact, Stevie Wonder's music is what inspired Jackson to take his own career to the next level.

“Hearing his music made me say to myself, I can do this and I think I can do this on an international level, really.”

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