The Most Annoying Songs of 2025, According to Actual Data—Yes, Fans Will Disagree

They say that taste is subjective, but researchers at SeatPick have decided to prove that theory wrong! Using a variety of methods, they calculated the “definitive” most annoying songs released in 2025.

The team pulled the most popular tracks of the year from Apple Music and official charts, then ran them through what they call an “annoyingness index.” Forewarning: This might upset some fans of Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend.

The Method of Calculating Annoyingness

Each song was broken down and scored across four main factors: repetition (how often hooks and lyrics loop), brightness or shrillness (those high frequencies that make your brain feel itchy), harmonic dullness (a.k.a. songs that go nowhere musically), and lyrical filler (think “yeah,” “uh,” “la,” on repeat).

These elements were weighted, crunched, and combined into a percentage likelihood that a listener would find the song irritating.

The Most Annoying Songs of 2025, According to the Data

Rank Song Artist Likelihood People Would Find the Song Annoying (%) =1 “Sugar Talking” Sabrina Carpenter 46% =1 “Tears” Sabrina Carpenter 46% 3 “The Dead Dance” Lady Gaga 45.8% 4 “Who” Jimin 45.5% 5 “Beautiful People” David Guetta and Sia 45.2% 6 “Make Believe” Luke Dean and Omar+ 45.1% 7 “Just Keep Watching” Tate McRae 44.7% 8 “Dreamin” Dom Dolla and Daya 44.6% 9 “Azizam” Ed Sheeran 44.1%

Taking the crown (or the earplugs) are Carpenter’s “Sugar Talking” and “Tears,” which tied for first place. According to the data, it’s the combination of ultra-repetitive hooks and harmonic sameness that pushed listeners over the edge. (Now might be a good time to mention that these opinions are not my own, and that I don’t have a vendetta against Ms. Carpenter!)

The Most Annoying TikTok Trending Songs of 2025, According to the Same Data

Of course, no ranking like this would be complete without TikTok, the place where songs go viral and then immediately get overplayed into oblivion.

Rank Song Artist Likelihood People Would Find the Song Annoying (%) =1 “Dame Un Grrr” Fanomel and Kate Linn 45.7% 2 “She Twerkin” Ca$h Out 44.1% =3 “ACE UP” BubaJuice 44% =3 “Illegal” PinkPantheress 44% 5 “Undressed” Sombr 43.1% 6 “Symphony” (feat. Zara Larsson) Clean Bandit 43.1% =7 “Hold My Hand” Jess Glynne 42.1% =7 “Beez in the Trap” Nicki Minaj and 2 Chainz 42.1% 9 “Manchild” Sabrina Carpenter 42.1% 10 “Folded” Kehlani 42%

Topping the list is “Dame Un Grrr,” a song that powered over a million TikTok videos thanks to its relentless hook and high-energy beat.

Perhaps, in some ways, having an “annoying” song can be a good thing. Often, the word “annoying” can just be synonymous with “overplayed,” which is shorthand for “popular,” which is essentially boiled down to people disliking it because it is so well-liked.

Some of these songs are fun. Some are annoying because they’re catchy, not because they’re bad. And some of them I will absolutely keep listening to, science be damned.

See SeatPick’s full data set here.

You May Also Like:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!