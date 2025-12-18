The Most Annoying Songs of 2025, According to Actual Data—Yes, Fans Will Disagree

They say that taste is subjective, but researchers at SeatPick have decided to prove that theory wrong! Using a variety of methods, they calculated the “definitive” most annoying songs released in 2025.
The team pulled the most popular tracks of the year from Apple Music and official charts, then ran them through what they call an “annoyingness index.” Forewarning: This might upset some fans of Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend.
The Method of Calculating Annoyingness
Each song was broken down and scored across four main factors: repetition (how often hooks and lyrics loop), brightness or shrillness (those high frequencies that make your brain feel itchy), harmonic dullness (a.k.a. songs that go nowhere musically), and lyrical filler (think “yeah,” “uh,” “la,” on repeat).
These elements were weighted, crunched, and combined into a percentage likelihood that a listener would find the song irritating.
The Most Annoying Songs of 2025, According to the Data
Rank
Song
Artist
Likelihood People Would Find the Song Annoying (%)
=1
“Sugar Talking”
Sabrina Carpenter
46%
=1
“Tears”
Sabrina Carpenter
46%
3
“The Dead Dance”
Lady Gaga
45.8%
4
“Who”
Jimin
45.5%
5
“Beautiful People”
David Guetta and Sia
45.2%
6
“Make Believe”
Luke Dean and Omar+
45.1%
7
“Just Keep Watching”
Tate McRae
44.7%
8
“Dreamin”
Dom Dolla and Daya
44.6%
9
“Azizam”
Ed Sheeran
44.1%
Taking the crown (or the earplugs) are Carpenter’s “Sugar Talking” and “Tears,” which tied for first place. According to the data, it’s the combination of ultra-repetitive hooks and harmonic sameness that pushed listeners over the edge. (Now might be a good time to mention that these opinions are not my own, and that I don’t have a vendetta against Ms. Carpenter!)
The Most Annoying TikTok Trending Songs of 2025, According to the Same Data
Of course, no ranking like this would be complete without TikTok, the place where songs go viral and then immediately get overplayed into oblivion.
Rank
Song
Artist
Likelihood People Would Find the Song Annoying (%)
=1
“Dame Un Grrr”
Fanomel and Kate Linn
45.7%
2
“She Twerkin”
Ca$h Out
44.1%
=3
“ACE UP”
BubaJuice
44%
=3
“Illegal”
PinkPantheress
44%
5
“Undressed”
Sombr
43.1%
6
“Symphony” (feat. Zara Larsson)
Clean Bandit
43.1%
=7
“Hold My Hand”
Jess Glynne
42.1%
=7
“Beez in the Trap”
Nicki Minaj and 2 Chainz
42.1%
9
“Manchild”
Sabrina Carpenter
42.1%
10
“Folded”
Kehlani
42%
Topping the list is “Dame Un Grrr,” a song that powered over a million TikTok videos thanks to its relentless hook and high-energy beat.
Perhaps, in some ways, having an “annoying” song can be a good thing. Often, the word “annoying” can just be synonymous with “overplayed,” which is shorthand for “popular,” which is essentially boiled down to people disliking it because it is so well-liked.
Some of these songs are fun. Some are annoying because they’re catchy, not because they’re bad. And some of them I will absolutely keep listening to, science be damned.
See SeatPick’s full data set here.
