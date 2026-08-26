10 Iconic Photos of Dolly Parton Through the Decades, From the Smokies to Superstardom

Dolly Parton’s rise from the mountains to music history sounds like a country song in itself: the day after graduating high school in 1964, the 18-year-old boarded a bus to Nashville with her guitar, songs, and dreams packed away in paper bags. Yet no matter how grand the stages grew, she never strayed from her golden rule: "Never ignore your roots, your home, or your hair." It was a philosophy Parton held until her passing on August 25 at age 80, leaving behind a legacy every bit as big as her talent—and her hair.

Over a storied six-decade career, Parton released 50 studio albums, penned more than 3,000 songs, earned 25 No. 1 hits, and won 11 Grammys. As an accomplished actress, entrepreneur, and global philanthropist, she collected countless hyphens beside “country singer.”

Her passing comes just days after she shared a candid health update, reflecting on her resilience while managing ongoing health issues that she admitted taking a back seat to while caring for her late husband, Carl Dean.

With a spirit—and a beauty—that was always beyond compare, Parton proved that true star power starts with a kind heart. To honor her legendary life, here's a visual look back at 10 iconic photos that capture her journey from the Great Smoky Mountains to global superstardom.

1965: "Puppy Love"

Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in 1965 in Nashville, Tennessee. | Michael Ochs Archives/GettyImages

Proof that “the higher the hair, the closer to God.” Two years before her 1967 debut album Hello, I’m Dolly, a teenage Parton was already rocking her sky-high beehive in Nashville.

1967: "Coat of Many Colors"

Parton and her collaborator Porter Wagoner perform onstage in circa 1967. | Michael Ochs Archives/GettyImages

Joining The Porter Wagoner Show in 1967 introduced Parton to national TV audiences every week. The pair became one of country music's top duos, setting the stage for autobiographical classics like "Coat of Many Colors."

1976: "Jolene"

Parton performs with a guitar in the United Kingdom in 1976. | David Redfern/GettyImages

In 1974, Parton went solo and wrote two of the biggest songs in country music history—"Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You"—on the same day.

1980: "9 to 5"

Higgins, Fonda, Tomlin, and Parton on set for '9 to 5.' | Steve Schapiro/GettyImages

Parton made her feature film debut in 9 to 5, famously writing the movie's Oscar-nominated title track on set by clicking her long acrylic fingernails together to create a typewriter-like beat.

1983: "Islands in the Stream"

Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton | Images Press/GettyImages

In 1983, Parton teamed up with Kenny Rogers for “Islands in the Stream,” a Bee Gees-penned duet that became one of the decade’s biggest crossovers. The song topped both the country and pop charts.

1989: "Beauty Shop Blues"

Parton and actress Julia Roberts attend the "Steel Magnolias" New York City Premiere in November 1989. | Ron Galella, Ltd./GettyImages

Playing salon owner Truvy Jones in Steel Magnolias, Parton stole scenes alongside Julia Roberts and Sally Field, cementing her status as a silver screen staple.

1993: "My Tennessee Mountain Home"

Parton attends the opening weekend celebration of Dollywood in 1993. | Ron Galella, Ltd./GettyImages

Wanting to give back to her roots, the singer opened Dollywood in 1986. By 1993, when she posed on the park's Ferris wheel during season opening weekend, the destination had fueled the local Sevier County economy by creating thousands of jobs.

1995: "I Believe in You"

Parton launches the UK Imagination Library next to a giant 'Peter Rabbit' book in 2007. | Christopher Furlong/GettyImages

Parton launched her Imagination Library in 1995 to honor her father, who never learned to read or write. By 2007, she was expanding the literacy program internationally to the UK, on her way to gifting more than 200 million free books to children worldwide.

1999: "The Grass Is Blue"

Dolly Parton performing on 'The Tonight Show With Jay Leno,' February 1999. | NBC/GettyImages

Parton returned to her mountain roots in 1999 with The Grass Is Blue. The bluegrass album won a Grammy in 2001 and kicked off a trilogy of acoustic records that embraced a whole new, yet familiar, sound.

2022: "Rockstar"

Parton takes the stage in full rock attire at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2022. | Kevin Mazur/GettyImages

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, Parton initially felt she hadn’t earned a rock title. That changed when she recorded her rock album Rockstar in 2023.

2025: "Please Please Please"

Parton continued collaborating with younger artists late in her career. Her duet with Sabrina Carpenter on “Please Please Please” in 2025 came with one very Dolly condition: Carpenter had to clean up the song’s signature explicit lyric.

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