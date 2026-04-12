With such an extensive catalog of hits, it's no wonder Elton John finds it hard to pick a favorite. And who could blame him?

With a collection featuring "Bennie & The Jets," "Tiny Dancer," "Rocket Man," "I'm Still Standing," "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," "Candle in the Wind," "Daniel," and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," it's nearly impossible to single out just a few. And don't even get us started on his unforgettable compositions for Disney's The Lion King.

Although it’s no easy feat, The Rocket Man has managed to pick a few favorites from his impressive catalog, and even revealed one song he dislikes so much that he never plans to perform it again.

Without further ado, here are Elton John's favorite and least favorite Elton John songs.

ELTON JOHN'S FAVORITE ELTON JOHN SONGS

Surprisingly, many of the superstar's personal favorites aren’t his biggest chart-toppers. During a 2024 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, John, who stepped onto the music scene in the 1970s and dazzled the world for decades, named four songs he holds especially close to his heart, along with one track he'd prefer to never perform again.

The prolific pianist penned hundreds of songs with Bernie Taupin, but jokingly shared that one of his personal favorites, an unreleased track he wrote himself called "Your Bum Is Like A Magnet," is "very dear" to him.

On a more serious note, he considers the Captain Fantastic album, released in 1975, one of his greatest achievements, especially the tracks "Someone Saved My Life Tonight," "We All Fall in Love Sometimes," and "Curtains." He's particularly proud of his first hit, "Your Song," included in his second studio album, Elton John, which he created with Taupin. The icon also cited "Blessed," from 1995's Made In England, among his essential Elton John songs, to round out the top five.

ELTON JOHN'S LEAST FAVORITE ELTON JOHN SONG

The Rocket Man was also candid about the song he least enjoys performing, even though it remains a fan favorite and was a concert staple. Admittedly not a fan of "Crocodile Rock," from 1992's Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only the Piano Player, John has expressed his distaste for this song on multiple occasions.

According to American Songwriter, the legend actually wrote the song as a joke, and dislikes it so much that in 2021, he revealed he’d like to throw a party after performing it for the last time.

CHART-TOPPERS VS. CHERISHED TRACKS

Elton John's favorite Elton John songs might take the Yellow Brick Road less traveled compared to the hits that resonate with fans worldwide, showcasing his personal attachment to tracks that didn’t necessarily become chart-toppers but meant a lot to him.

The beloved artist’s picks point to a deeper truth about how songs can shift moods and significance based on who is listening to them.

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