Quiz: Can You Name the Song From Its Opening Lyrics? (1970s Edition)

The 1970s were an incredible decade for music. It saw the birth and rise of disco, soul morph into funk, and rock split into even more sub-genres. Musicians had more freedom to experiment with sounds and lyrics, leading to a large number of inventive songs and styles.

Just because the '70s had a unique sound, however, doesn't mean that it's easy to differentiate between all the songs of the era. It can be especially difficult to know the song just by the lyrics. If you hear the tune, you could easily guess the song, but having only the words proves to be a challenge. Think you can name the different songs by just the opening lines? Take the quiz below!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Jeremiah was a bullfrog…”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Crocodile Rock” by Elton John&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Joy to the World” by Three Dog Night&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” by Jim Croce&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Celebrate” by Three Dog Night”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“A long, long time ago…”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Fire and Rain” by James Taylor&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Taxi” by Harry Chapin&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Vincent (Starry Night)” by Don McLean&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“American Pie” by Don McLean&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Strummin’ my pain with his fingers…”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Killing Me Softly With His Song” by Roberta Flack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face” by Roberta Flack&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Midnight Train to Georgia” by Gladys Knight and the Pips&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“All By Myself” by Eric Carmen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Big wheels keep on turning…”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Proud Mary” by Creedence Clearwater Revival&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Ramble on” by Led Zeppelin&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“I looked out this morning, and the sun was gone…”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Carry On My Wayward Son” by Kansas&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Open Arms” by Journey&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“More Than a Feeling” by Boston&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Cold As Ice” by Foreigner&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Well, you can tell by the way I use my walk…”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Night Fever” by the Bee Gees&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Get Down Tonight” by KC &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; The Sunshine Band&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“On a dark desert highway…”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Comfortably Numb” by Pink Floyd&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Hotel California” by the Eagles&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“A Horse With No Name” by America&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“She packed my bags last night, pre-flight…”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Rocket Man” by Elton John&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Starman” by David Bowie&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Major Tom (Coming Home)” by Peter Schilling&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Walking on the Moon” by The Police&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“We get it on most every night…”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Couldn’t Get It Right” by Climax Blues Band&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Moonlight Feels Right” by Starbuck&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Doctor My Eyes” by Jackson Browne&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Dancing in the Moonlight” by King Harvest&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Do you remember…”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“September” by Earth, Wind, and Fire&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“December” by Earth, Wind, and Fire&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Boogie Shoes” by KC &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; The Sunshine Band&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Good Times” by Chic&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“There&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;s a lady who&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;s sure all that glitters is gold…”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Taurus” by Spirit&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Nothing Else Matters” by Metallica&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“When I had you to myself, I didn&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;t want you around…”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“ABC” by The Jackson 5&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“I Wish” by Stevie Wonder&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Tears of a Clown” by Smokey Robinson&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Bonus: “Joladadijoladadijoladadijoladadi…”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Rock of Ages” by Def Leppard&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Hocus Pocus” by Focus&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Superstition” by Stevie Wonder&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;“Spaced Cowboy” by Sly and the Family Stone&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Were you able to tell all of the songs from just the openings? Even the bonus one? If so, you must be an expert on '70s music! It's okay if you struggled though, you can always go listen to an epic '70s playlist to boost your lyrical knowledge!

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Take More Music Quizzes:

You can also check out our music section to learn more about the songs and bands that made the '70s outta sight. Or try some of our other quizzes to see if your music trivia is as groovy as a Saturday night disco! Some of the greatest songs in music history come from the '70s because of their totally new sound and expressive feelings.

The Unique Sound of the '70s

The Continuing Revival Of Vinyl Records | Matt Cardy/GettyImages

As you listen to 1970s music, you can hear a distinct sound that is unlike any other decade. Part of that comes from physical factors, such as the type of recording equipment used, and part comes from the artists' creativity.

The '70s were a time of analog recording techniques, meaning that they used manual recording onto tapes or vinyl records. They recorded everything together, sometimes with full orchestras in the recording booth. This allowed for a more genuine, natural sound than music recorded digitally.

Music studios also used vacuum-tube amps, which gave the '70s their "warm" vibe.

Freedom of Expression

Record labels and music studios gave artists much more wiggle room in the 1970s. Musicians could experiment and let their creativity soar because they were allowed more control over their songs. It was really a matter of the studios taking more risks and reaping larger rewards.

Some of the '70s music is really out there, but it has also been extremely popular, both when the songs were released and now. A few examples of the experimental songs that paid off? "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen is probably the first song people would think of. But the yodeling in Focus's "Hocus Pocus" and the cowbell in Blue Öyster Cult's "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" also show how some pretty crazy ideas became the most-loved songs of the '70s.

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