Quiz: Can You Name the Song From Its Opening Lyrics? (1970s Edition)

The 1970s were an incredible decade for music. It saw the birth and rise of disco, soul morph into funk, and rock split into even more sub-genres. Musicians had more freedom to experiment with sounds and lyrics, leading to a large number of inventive songs and styles.
Just because the '70s had a unique sound, however, doesn't mean that it's easy to differentiate between all the songs of the era. It can be especially difficult to know the song just by the lyrics. If you hear the tune, you could easily guess the song, but having only the words proves to be a challenge. Think you can name the different songs by just the opening lines? Take the quiz below!
Were you able to tell all of the songs from just the openings? Even the bonus one? If so, you must be an expert on '70s music! It's okay if you struggled though, you can always go listen to an epic '70s playlist to boost your lyrical knowledge!
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You can also check out our music section to learn more about the songs and bands that made the '70s outta sight. Or try some of our other quizzes to see if your music trivia is as groovy as a Saturday night disco! Some of the greatest songs in music history come from the '70s because of their totally new sound and expressive feelings.
The Unique Sound of the '70s
As you listen to 1970s music, you can hear a distinct sound that is unlike any other decade. Part of that comes from physical factors, such as the type of recording equipment used, and part comes from the artists' creativity.
The '70s were a time of analog recording techniques, meaning that they used manual recording onto tapes or vinyl records. They recorded everything together, sometimes with full orchestras in the recording booth. This allowed for a more genuine, natural sound than music recorded digitally.
Music studios also used vacuum-tube amps, which gave the '70s their "warm" vibe.
Freedom of Expression
Record labels and music studios gave artists much more wiggle room in the 1970s. Musicians could experiment and let their creativity soar because they were allowed more control over their songs. It was really a matter of the studios taking more risks and reaping larger rewards.
Some of the '70s music is really out there, but it has also been extremely popular, both when the songs were released and now. A few examples of the experimental songs that paid off? "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen is probably the first song people would think of. But the yodeling in Focus's "Hocus Pocus" and the cowbell in Blue Öyster Cult's "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" also show how some pretty crazy ideas became the most-loved songs of the '70s.