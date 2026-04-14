5 Elvis Presley Hits You Didn’t Know Were Covers

Music history is split into two definitive eras: before and after Elvis Presley.

Regarded as "The King of Rock and Roll" (a crown he believed belonged to Fats Domino), Presley captivated the world with his lively hits and magnetic stage presence, dancing into the record books one “hiccup” vocal and hip swivel at a time.

Country music and rhythm and blues ran on parallel tracks until the mid-1950s, when artists like Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Johnny Cash brought them together, sparking the creation of "rockabilly," one of the earliest forms of rock 'n' roll.

Presley shook up the music industry, from Tupelo to Graceland, with his undeniable vocals and mesmerizing charisma. He broke hearts, records, and guitars, and, though his suggestive choreography may have shocked audiences at first, he ultimately won over millions of fans with his talents.

By 1956, Elvis was known around the world for tracks synonymous with his name, though he wasn't the original creator. Still, over 70 years later, his name is the one that comes to mind when we play these hits.

Let's drop the needle on six well-known songs that Elvis Presley turned into classics, though all of them began as covers from other musicians.

"That's Alright"

In 1954, a 19-year-old Elvis recorded his debut single, "That's Alright," at Sam Phillips’ Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee. The track was originally written and recorded by foundational blues artist Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup in 1946. Presley, giving credit where credit was due, mentioned Arthur during an interview following the release of his cover, stating, "I never sang like that in my life, until I made that first record… I remember that song because I heard Arthur sing it, and I thought I would like to try it. That was it."

The song was an immediate hit and the beginning of a legacy that would span well into the next century.

(Listen to the original "That's Alright.")

"Blue Suede Shoes"

Elvis Presley became a household name in 1956 thanks to the release of several timeless tracks, many of which were covers. One in particular, recorded at RCA Studios in New York City in January 1956, was "Blue Suede Shoes," featured on his debut album, Elvis Presley. Rockabilly pioneer Carl Perkins released the tune in December 1955, inspired by a comment made by Johnny Cash. Although it was Carl Perkins’ Sun Records recording that topped the charts, his friend Elvis Presley (whom he toured with alongside Johnny and a handful of other rockabilly legends) eventually became more closely associated with the track as the years passed.

(Listen to the original "Blue Suede Shoes.")

"Hound Dog"

Elvis was not the first to record "Hound Dog," but he was the first to achieve chart-topping success with it. Originally recorded by renowned African American R&B artist Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thornton as a blues hit in 1953, Presley put his own spin on the song, and it remained at No. 1 for 11 consecutive weeks. He never formally credited Thornton because his cover was inspired by Freddie Bell and the Bellboys' version.

One of a series of covers recorded by Elvis in 1956, “Hound Dog” played a major role in boosting his fame. His now-legendary hip gyrations during live renditions of the track earned him the nickname “Elvis the Pelvis.”

(Listen to the original "Hound Dog.")

"Love Me Tender"

In 1956, a 21-year-old Presley recorded "Love Me Tender," an adaptation of the Civil War-era song "Aura Lee." While not technically a cover since the lyrics were completely rewritten, Presley kept the original melody and made it a hit. The tune was actually recorded for his first film, a western of the same name, released in November 1956. The film was initially titled "The Reno Brothers," but when Elvis' "Love Me Tender" sold over one million copies, the studio changed the name of the film to match the single.

(Listen to the inspiration for "Love Me Tender.")

"Always on My Mind"

The song "Always on My Mind" debuted as "You Were Always on My Mind" by Gwen McCrae in March 1972, following Brenda Lee’s original 1971 recording. When Elvis, then 37, released his version that October, its themes of regret and devotion struck a personal chord amid his recent split from Priscilla, leading many to believe he wrote it.

Presley's cover was later certified Gold by the RIAA and sold over a million copies. Willie Nelson also recorded an extremely popular version of the track, which he released in 1982.

(Listen to the original "Always on My Mind.")

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