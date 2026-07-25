The Eric Clapton Classic Inspired By George Harrison's Then-Wife

Eric Clapton, George Harrison, and Pattie Boyd formed possibly the most famous (or infamous) love triangle in popular music history. It's a tangled story that began back in 1964.

The Beatles were rocketing ever upwards in popularity but had yet to hit their artistic and commercial zenith. Beatlemania had reached the shores of the U.S. and the band was about to make their second movie, Help! At this point, Eric Clapton was playing with the Yardbirds, and had swiftly earned a reputation as one of the best guitarists of his era. Enter the up-and-coming young model, Pattie Boyd.

How George Harrison Met Pattie Boyd

George Harrison, Pattie Boyd | Michael Ochs Archives/GettyImages

Earlier that year, Help!'s director, Richard Lester, had worked with Boyd in a television advert for Smith's crisps. Impressed, Lester subsequently cast Boyd for a supporting role in the Beatles' movie.

When Harrison met Boyd on set, he was instantly smitten. Boyd, though excited, refused Harrison's offer of a date, as she was already attached. When they met again for the film's premiere, Boyd was single and eager to belatedly take Harrison up on his offer.

Within two years, they were married, but let's not get too ahead of ourselves, as December 1964 also saw the introduction of the third member of the trio—Eric Clapton.

The Story of “Layla”

Harrison and Clapton met when the Yardbirds played as a support act at a Beatles' Christmas show at the Hammersmith Odeon, London. They quickly became good friends. Clapton would often visit Harrison's home, and it was there that he encountered Pattie Boyd.

Clapton became infatuated with Boyd, although he of course kept this quiet from Harrison. He did make his feelings known to Pattie, who told him that she was very much in love with George. This rejection pushed Clapton into a downward spiral, which was further exacerbated by a growing heroin addiction.

Harrison even dated Boyd's sister, Paula, in an effort to assuage his feelings, to no avail. In 1970, Clapton wrote the song “Layla,” fuelling all of his unrequited passion and desperation into its formation. Although the titular character is partly inspired by the 7th-century Persian poem, The Story of Layla and Majnun, Clapton’s own situation with Boyd formed the real bedrock of the song. In 1970, he played the song for Boyd and confessed his feelings, and later shared the truth of the song’s inspiration with Harrison.

One Marriage Leads Into the Next

Photo of Pattie Boyd and Eric Clapton | Graham Wiltshire/GettyImages

Within Harrison and Boyd's marriage, however, things had been turning sour. Both of them had affairs, and Harrison’s own drug habit contributed to an inner disintegration. Boyd left the Beatles' guitarist in 1974, finally divorcing him in 1977.

Within a few weeks of that divorce, she began dating Clapton, and they were married in 1979. Eight years later, following numerous affairs by Clapton coupled with his ongoing alcoholism, Boyd left the guitarist, divorcing him in 1989.

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