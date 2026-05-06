The Story Behind Fleetwood Mac's Electrifying "Silver Springs" Performance

There’s a moment about halfway through Fleetwood Mac's 1997 performance of the song “Silver Springs” when things seem to get extremely personal. Midway through, Stevie Nicks turns towards Lindsey Buckingham, who inspired the song, and sings directly to him.

“You will never get away from the sound of the woman that loves you,” she howls. Buckingham—playing guitar and dutifully singing the words his ex wrote about him—looks a bit like he’s staring at an incoming hurricane. Out of Nicks’ lips, it feels like an incantation, a spell possibly capable of echoing through lifetimes.

The performance has long been beloved by fans, and it went viral online around 2023. This was in part because the show Daisy Jones & the Six—which was loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac—was stirring up newfound interest in the band, and a key performance in the show was thought to be inspired by this particular real-life one.

The 1997 “Silver Springs” performance has really never stopped generating digital conversations since then, so much so that Lindsey Buckingham’s own daughter asked what he thought of all the attention surrounding this one performance in an April 2026 video.

“I’m sure you heard all the ‘Silver Springs’ buzz,” she says. “What was the buzz?” Buckingham responds. After a little prodding, he seems to remember. “The one where Stevie was staring at me?” he continues. “Well, you know, people are gonna look for things to read into.” Indeed, fans have been reading into this video—and into Nicks’ and Buckingham’s relationship—for decades.

The Story of the Song “Silver Springs”

The tale of the song “Silver Springs” is really the tale of Buckingham and Nicks’s relationship. The pair began dating in the early 1970s and also attempted to launch a music career together, though their first album performed poorly and the pair’s relationship began to suffer.

Just as they were on the verge of breaking up, Buckingham was invited to join the band Fleetwood Mac, and he insisted Nicks come with him. Still, their musical success didn't smooth out their relationship, and they officially ended things in 1976 while recording the album Rumours. Naturally, the breakup made its way into the music.

“Silver Springs” was supposed to be one of Nicks’s contributions to the album. The song’s title was inspired when Nicks spotted a town named Silver Spring, Maryland during a drive. “It sounded like a pretty fabulous place to me,” Nicks said in the Classic Albums documentary about Rumours. “It’s a whole symbolic thing of what [Lindsey] could have been to me.”

Buckingham lent his guitar skills to the track, and Nicks was extremely proud of what emerged. “Stevie was in love with the song,” Rumors producer Ken Caillat told Rolling Stone. She also planned on donating all the publishing rights from the song to her mother, Barbara, as a thank you to the woman who raised her.

But one day, band member Mick Fleetwood brought Nicks out to the parking lot in front of the band’s recording studio and told her that the song had been cut from the album. A Buckingham-penned track called “I Don’t Wanna Know” had been chosen instead. Apparently, this was due to time constraints and a desire to balance ballads with poppier songs, but Nicks was furious and disappointed. “Silver Springs” wound up being released as a B-side, appearing on the other side of “Go Your Own Way”—a scathing song Buckingham penned about Nicks.

However, “Silver Springs” wound up becoming a fan favorite over the years. Meanwhile, Nicks and Buckingham continued to tour together despite their interpersonal difficulties. The band splintered in 1987, but they reunited in 1997 for The Dance, and “Silver Springs” was resurrected once and for all.

The Story Behind the 1997 “Silver Springs” Performance

This particular 1997 video was filmed during Fleetwood Mac’s The Dance reunion project, at a MTV performance at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. The tour marked the first time Nicks and Buckingham had reunited since Buckingham left Fleetwood Mac in 1987.

The status of their relationship during the reunion isn't certain, but one thing is known for sure: Nicks and Buckingham have had an extremely tumultuous relationship over the years, and the story of the song “Silver Springs” is a bit of a microcosm of some of the drama that the two went through.

For Nicks, the 1997 performance was a chance to put her and Buckingham’s long history on display. “I wanted people to stand back and really watch and understand what [the relationship with Lindsey] was,” she told The Arizona Republic. The whole thing was done “for posterity,” she said to Rolling Stone of the performance.

Buckingham also commented on the song in an interview with Rolling Stone. “‘Silver Springs’ always ends up in that place for me because she’s always very committed to what those words are about, and I remember what they were about then,” he said. “Now it’s all irony, you know, but there is no way you can’t get drawn into the end of that song.” Nicks concurred, adding, “When we’re [onstage] there singing songs to each other, we probably say more to each other than we ever would in real life.”

The live recording of "Silver Springs" from The Dance wound up securing a Grammy nomination for Best Performance by Duo or Group with Vocals that year. The nod was vindicating for Nicks, who had long felt that "Silver Springs" hadn't received the recognition it should have, as was the performance itself.

“I never thought that ‘Silver Springs’ would ever be performed onstage,” she said during a 1997 MTV interview. “My beautiful song just disappeared [20 years ago]. For it to come back around like this has really been special to me.”

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