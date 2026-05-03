Hall and Oates Favorite (And Least Favorite) Hall and Oates Songs

Remembering the pop-rock era of the '70s and '80s inevitably means queuing up some classic Daryl Hall and John Oates songs.

The former duo topped the charts with feel-good anthems like "Private Eyes," "Kiss on My List," "Rich Girl," "Maneater," "Out of Touch," and "I Can't Go for That (No Can Do)." Even songs that didn’t reach No. 1, such as "Sara Smile," "You Make My Dreams," and "She's Gone," remain playlist staples well into 2026.

While fans continue to celebrate these songs decades later, Hall and Oates themselves have mixed feelings about a handful of tunes. Hall believes some of their most iconic tracks should be re-recorded, though he considers one "close to perfection." Oates, meanwhile, is candid about his dislike for an entire album.

Let’s drop the needle on Daryl Hall and John Oates’ favorite (and least favorite) songs from their extensive catalog.

Daryl Hall

Hall & Oates In Concert - 1991 | Tim Mosenfelder/GettyImages

In 2021, Hall spoke with Vulture about his career, discussing tracks, albums, and other musical tidbits. When asked to name a favorite Hall and Oates album, he admitted he didn’t have one, preferring his solo work, and was quick to mention the Hall and Oates tracks he’d like to redo: "I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)," "You Make My Dreams," and "Maneater."

Hall considers "Sara Smile," released in 1975, to be near perfection, but names Abandoned Luncheonette’s "She's Gone" as his favorite Hall and Oates track because it’s the only song Oates helped write.

John Oates

Hall & Oates In Concert - 1991 | Tim Mosenfelder/GettyImages

John Oates told American Songwriter that he’s also a fan of "She's Gone," praising its collaborative nature. The song was inspired by a woman he invited to a New Year’s Eve event in New York City who never showed up.

As for least favorites, Oates singles out an entire album: Beauty on a Back Street, released in 1977. He often cites it as his least favorite Hall and Oates record, recalling that producer Chris Bond’s drug addiction made the recording process tumultuous. Oates remembers Bond "literally collapsed on the control board" and had to be taken to the hospital.

Success And Separation

Over the course of their career as a duo, Hall and Oates scored six No. 1 hits, released 18 studio albums (36 total releases, including compilations, and six platinum records), and put out more than 60 singles.

Their 50-year partnership included plenty of drama and disagreements (with a few breaks for solo careers), ultimately ending after a 2023 legal battle. Still, they agree on a few things: "She's Gone" is timeless, and even their best-known tracks could use a fresh take.

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