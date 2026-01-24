7 Essential Harry Styles Songs to Know Before 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally' Arrives

Before Harry Styles welcomes us to Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, now is the perfect moment to look back at the songs that carried him from his boy band days to selling out arenas as a solo act. These seven hits solidified his image, elevated his sound, and traced his growth as an artist. They radiate his desire to bring people together and let the light in, creating an effect that is both authentic and illuminating.

Song by song, Harry learned to captivate the world, inviting everyone to listen, dance, and cry along as his own story unfolded in music. Let's press play on a few Styles’ essentials, from “Sign of the Times” to his latest single, “Aperture,” before Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally becomes our new personality.

"SIGN OF THE TIMES"

"Sign of the Times" was an era of its own, and you just had to be there. The track was Harry's first solo single, and it made an immediate impression, peaking at No. 4 in April 2017 and remaining on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 13 weeks. Appearing on his self-titled debut album, the track may not have topped charts in the U.S., but it became a landmark moment in Harry’s transition from boy band member to breakout artist, highlighting his impressive vocals and setting the stage for the distinctive sound that would define his solo work.

"WATERMELON SUGAR"

In 2019, everything tasted like strawberries on a summer evening and sounded just like a song, “Watermelon Sugar,” specifically. This Fine Line track slowly climbed the charts into 2020, peaking at No. 1 in August. The breezy single spent a week at the top and remained for 39 weeks, standing out as Harry's first-ever solo No. 1. It marked a major milestone in his career and confirmed that slow-burn pop songs can, in fact, steal the spotlight.

"ADORE YOU"

"Adore You" walked into a rainbow paradise in 2019 and became one of Harry's most-streamed solo singles. It peaked at No. 6 in April 2020 and spent a whopping 50 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Another day, another top 10 hit from his vibrant, rose-tinted Fine Line era. The track also reached No. 1 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart. In other words, this song didn't just chart; it stuck around like a strawberry-lipstick state of mind. Would you believe it?

"AS IT WAS"

"As It Was" arrived in 2022 as the lead single from Harry's House, instantly drawing listeners in with a bright sound that also felt reflective. This song debuted at No. 1 and never seemed to fade. It just kept coming back, spending 15 non-consecutive weeks (61 in total) at the top of the charts, which made it the longest-running U.S. chart-topper for a solo British act and one of the longest reigns in Billboard Hot 100 history, according to NME. Basically, everyone knew this song (even if they pretended they didn't).

"LATE NIGHT TALKING"

"Late Night Talking" came out in 2022 as the second official single from Harry's House, and one that kept the conversation going until the morning. The lyrics illustrate the feeling of meeting someone who lingers on your mind and makes you want to talk until sunrise. The song peaked at No. 3 in September and remained on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 24 weeks. It also topped Billboard's Pop Airplay chart, meaning you probably heard it on the radio a few (or 100) times that fall.

"MUSIC FOR A SUSHI RESTAURANT"

Harry's House was much more than a living room with an old couch and a dining room with a few wooden chairs. It was also a restaurant, "Music For a Sushi Restaurant." With this quirky track, Harry pushed his sound in new directions, layering funk rhythms and lively bass to create a vibrant, genre-bending listening experience. It reached No. 8 in June 2022 and stayed on the charts for 18 weeks, making it clear that beneath its quirky name and vibrant rhythm was a genuine hit.

"MATILDA"

A little softer and more contemplative, “Matilda” resonates with those who carry guilt over leaving home and growing distant from loved ones, so say the lyrics. The Harry's House hit, peaked at No. 9 on the charts, and remained for an entire month in 2022. It's the last of Harry's hits to make it into the Top 10 (with "Daylight" and "Little Freak" following closely behind) and the only one without a music video.