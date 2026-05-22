5 Hits You Didn't Know George Harrison Wrote for The Beatles

George Harrison was known as the "Quiet Beatle," but his songwriting spoke volumes.

The Beatles icon, who passed away in 2001, wrote 22 tracks for the Fab Four, a few of which remain among their most memorable. Unlike many of his peers, Harrison was more reserved and introspective. He wasn’t drawn to the glitz and glamour of fame; instead, he thrived on genuine connection and spirituality. Some of his Beatles songs show this side of him, while others might catch you off guard.

Paul McCartney and John Lennon handled most of the group’s songwriting, with many tracks credited as McCartney-Lennon originals. Ringo Starr, the band's drummer, contributed just two songs.

In an interview, commenting on Harrison as a singer and a songwriter, Lennon once said, "George didn’t even use to sing when we brought him into the group; he was a guitarist. He wasn’t in the same league for a long time. That’s not putting him down, he just hadn’t had the practice at writing that we had.”

A decade later, Harrison was the first Beatle to hit No. 1 as a solo artist following the band's breakup in 1970 with "My Sweet Lord." If that's not proof of his exceptional creativity and lyrical mastery, what is?

Let's drop the needle on five of the 22 tracks Harrison wrote for The Beatles.

"HERE COMES THE SUN"

One of the most well-known Beatles' songs of all time came from the brilliant mind of Harrison. He wrote "Here Comes The Sun" during a stressful time for the Fab Four, escaping business meetings to relax at Eric Clapton's garden estate. That burst of sunshine became one of the band's warmest songs, fusing acoustic guitar with an early Moog synthesizer.

According to The Beatles Bible, Lennon didn't appear on the track because he was recovering from a car accident, leaving Harrison single-handedly crafting its identity.

"SOMETHING"

"Something" marked Harrison's emergence as a major creative force alongside Lennon and McCartney. Inspired in part by his wife, Pattie Boyd, and the phrase "something in the way she moves," which he’d heard in a James Taylor song, the ballad earned praise from legends like Frank Sinatra, who called it one of the “greatest love songs ever written." Imagine receiving that compliment from one of the greatest crooners in history!

Harrison refined this track in the studio, creating its smooth guitar lines and emotional atmosphere that resonates with listeners to this day.

"TAXMAN"

The lyrical legend opened Revolver with "Taxman," a sharp, sarcastic attack on Britain's high tax rates in the 1960s. Frustrated that top earners were losing most of their income, Harrison turned political irritation into one of the Beatles' edgiest songs. He even name-dropped Prime Minister Harold Wilson, per Lennon’s suggestion.

Paul McCartney performed the blazing guitar solo even though Harrison wrote the track. With its biting lyrics and punchy riff, "Taxman" was a true testament to Harrison's growing confidence as both a songwriter and a commentator.

"FOR YOU BLUE"

Harrison penned "For You Blue" as a relaxed blues song for Boyd, adding a lighter element to Let It Be. Built around acoustic guitar and playful slide work from Lennon on lap steel (with the help of a cigarette lighter), the track reflected Harrison's love of traditional blues music.

According to The Beatles Bible, Lennon jokingly introduced himself on the recording as "Elmore James," in reference to the legendary blues guitarist. Its loose, cheerful sound brought one of the album's most easygoing moments.

"WHILE MY GUITAR GENTLY WEEPS"

The guitarist wrote "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" after opening a random book and following the first phrase he saw, inspired by the idea that everything in life is connected, a personal belief he also embodied throughout his life, even to his last breath.

The song became one of The Beatles' most moving recordings, weaving sorrow, frustration, and spiritual reflection inspired by the I Ching, a Chinese divination text.

Harrison invited Clapton to perform the famous lead guitar solo, partly to ease tensions within the band during the White Album sessions. Clapton's appearance pushed the group to focus, helping settle the drama beneath the track. The result was a poignant ballad that, once again, highlighted Harrison's songwriting skills.

OTHER SONGS HARRISON WROTE FOR THE BEATLES:

"Don’t Bother Me" – With The Beatles

"I Need You" – Help!

"You Like Me Too Much" – Help!

"Think For Yourself" – Rubber Soul

"If I needed Someone" – Rubber Soul

"Love You To" – Revolver

"I Want To Tell You" – Revolver

"Within You Without You" – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart’s Club

"Blue Jay Way" – The Magical Mystery Tour

"Piggies" – The White Album

"Long, Long, Long" – The White Album

"Savoy Truffle" – The White Album

"It’s All Too Much" – The Yellow Submarine

"Only A Northern Song" – The Yellow Submarine

"I, Me, Mine" – Let it Be

"Dig It" – Let it Be

"The Inner-Light" – Non-album single (B-side to ‘Lady Madonna’)

Learn More About Harrison and The Beatles: