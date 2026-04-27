The Only Two Songs Ringo Starr Wrote for The Beatles

The Beatles released 229 songs during their decade as a band.

The vast majority of Beatles songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, with 22 credited to guitarist George Harrison and only two composed by drummer Ringo Starr. While Starr’s songwriting contributions were few, they had unmistakable charm and a lasting impact on the Beatles’ catalog.

Starr was the first Beatle to temporarily leave the band in 1968, feeling like an "outsider" amid escalating turmoil. Ironically, it was only after this brief hiatus, taken to escape the band’s tensions, that he wrote and recorded his most significant contribution to The Fab Four.

Let’s press play on the iconic tracks Ringo Starr wrote for The Beatles and read between the lines to discover the stories behind them.

"Don't Pass Me By"

"Don't Pass Me By" was written by Ringo Starr and featured on the 1968 double album The Beatles (White Album). Starr originally wrote the track in 1963 and encouraged his bandmates to record it, but it wasn’t until 1968 that they finally did. The story behind the song is detailed in The Beatles Anthology. Starr composed the tune while playing piano at home and was particularly pleased with the result.

"I wrote ‘Don’t Pass Me By’ when I was sitting round at home. I only play three chords on the guitar and three on the piano. I was fiddling with the piano – I just bang away – and then if a melody comes and some words, I just have to keep going. It was a very exciting time for me and everyone was really helpful."

Starr’s first self-penned song for The Beatles also marked his debut as one of the lead vocalists.

"Octopus's Garden"

"Octopus's Garden" was the last song the world-renowned drummer wrote for The Beatles, featured on Abbey Road, released in 1969. He composed it during a particularly turbulent period for the band. In The Beatles Anthology, Starr recalled that there was "no magic" left in the group and that their relationships had deteriorated.

"I knew we were all in a messed-up stage. It wasn't just me; the whole thing was going down. I had definitely felt I couldn't take it any more. There was no magic and the relationships were terrible. I'd come to a bad spot in life. It could have been paranoia, but I just didn't feel good – I felt like an outsider."

While vacationing in Italy with English actor and comedian Peter Sellers, Starr came up with the idea for "Octopus's Garden," a song that, while seemingly trippy, carries a deeper meaning.

"I stayed out on deck with him and we talked about octopuses. He told me that they hang out in their caves and they go around the seabed finding shiny stones and tin cans and bottles to put in front of their cave like a garden. I thought this was fabulous, because at the time I just wanted to be under the sea too. A couple of tokes later with the guitar – and we had 'Octopus's Garden."

Though lighthearted, the lyrics point to a suffocating time for the band where Starr turned to songwriting to process his feelings, ultimately inspiring the image of a whimsical undersea garden arranged by an octopus; a place where he’d longed to be.

And thus, the Beatles' classic "Octopus's Garden" was born. Not only was Starr featured on drums and vocals, but if you listen closely enough, you can hear him blowing bubbles into a glass of water to really drive home the ocean theme.

Additional Credits

While Starr only wrote two songs for The Beatles, he is credited as a co-writer on several others. These include Rubber Soul’s “What Goes On” (written with Lennon and McCartney), Magical Mystery Tour’s “Flying” (credited to all four Beatles), and Let It Be’s “Dig It” and “Maggie May” (again credited to Lennon, McCartney, Harrison, and Starr).

The First-Ever McCartney-Starr Duet

As of 2026, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are the only surviving former Beatles. McCartney recently announced a new album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, set for release in May. One track, "Home to Us," will be a duet with Starr, marking their first collaboration in over fifty years. Both are credited as co-creators of the song.

The tune showcases lyrics reflecting on what it was like to grow up in Liverpool, the hometown of both McCartney and Starr. The eagerly awaited track spotlights both artists alternating on vocals (Starr supposedly on the chorus). Remarkably, despite their six decades of friendship, this is the first time the former bandmates have recorded a duet together.