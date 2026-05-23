The 8 Most American Songs Ever Written, From Bruce Springsteen to Don McLean

What is an “American song”? Simply defining this term raises a whole bunch of questions. Is an “American song” one that is about America? Is it one that played a role in American history, or one that holds a particularly beloved place in American culture?

In truth, there’s no one way to define an “American song,” just as there’s no one way to define America. This complex, big, beautiful nation is many things, but one thing’s for certain: America is, overall, very good at producing great musicians.

So many world-famous music genres have been born in America, after all, from blues to rock and roll, jazz, hip-hop, house, and country, and the nation just can’t seem to stop generating major stars and huge hits that influence global culture.

In the vast pantheon of American music, there are a few songs that do stand out as quintessentially all-American. It’s hard not to hear these songs without imagining the smoky, meaty smell of a cookout, the sight of a long country road stretching through cornfields under blue skies, or at least some kind of other image that is undeniably America-coded.

Some of them express pride in the nation. Some express hope for its transformation. Others sprinkle a little bit of both into the mix. But each one is generally a crowd-pleaser perfect for soundtracking a Memorial Day celebration or any other celebration in the Land of the Free.

“This Land Is Your Land” // Woody Guthrie

Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land” was born of frustration. The singer had been hearing Irving Berlin’s song “God Bless America” on the radio constantly, but he felt it didn’t touch on the realities of poverty and inequality many Americans around him were facing, and that he himself had dealt with during his youth in the Great Depression. At the same time, he wanted to pay tribute to America in all its beauty.

What came of all that was “This Land Is Your Land,” a song that remains an incredibly popular tribute to the nation that America’s Founding Fathers originally envisioned—a land made by and for the people.

Intriguingly, Guthrie originally wrote the song with two extra verses that accused American businesses of corruption and greed. “In the shadow of the steeple I saw my people / By the relief office I seen my people / As they stood there hungry, I stood there asking / Is this land made for you and me?” went one of them.

The verses were later cut to make the song more accessible and less political, but some more recent covers of the song—such as Bruce Springsteen and Pete Seeger’s performance of the tune at Barack Obama’s presidential inauguration—have included them once again.

“Country Roads” // John Denver

John Denver’s “Country Roads” expresses deep nostalgia and a profound longing for the simple, rural life. It’s an American classic that pays tribute to the beauty of America’s towns, farmlands, and everyday people.

Songwriters Bill Danoff and his girlfriend Taffy Nivert came up with the song while on a drive. To pass the time, they started imagining a song that Johnny Cash might record. Originally, the “almost heaven” line was going to end with “Massachusetts,” but that didn’t rhyme, so they put in “West Virginia”—a place they had never visited.

Later, the duo opened for a show that John Denver was headlining. Denver asked them if they had any new songs, and they shared the first verse and chorus of “Country Roads.” Together, the three of them finished the song overnight, and it’s been a beloved ode to America ever since Denver released it.

“Johnny B. Goode” // Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” tells the story of a boy who can’t read or write, but definitely can play guitar. By the end of the song, he’s dreaming of fame and his name in lights. It’s a rags-to-riches story that in some ways is also the story of the American dream—as well as the story of Berry’s own stratospheric rise to fame.

Born in segregated Missouri in 1926, Berry started his career as a blues artist but soon became one of the earliest rock and roll stars. “Johnny B. Goode” is thought to be the first song in which an artist celebrates their own success, a trend that certainly remains a cornerstone of American popular music.

The tune was also fundamental in shaping the rock and roll genre, and it paved the way for the rise of Elvis Presley and other major rock acts of the coming decades. “Johnny B. Goode” is such a classic that it was even included in the Voyager Golden Record, a collection of music included on the Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft meant to introduce humanity to any extraterrestrials who might find the probes.

“American Pie” // Don McLean

Don McLean’s “American Pie” takes a bittersweet look at an American tragedy, and uses it as a vehicle through which it reflects on the nation as a whole. The song was inspired by the day that musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. Richardson, Jr. were all killed in a plane crash on February 3, 1959.

The sprawling track has also been connected to the loss of youthful innocence and the decline of the American dream. Released in 1971, it came at a time when some of the idealism and excitement that defined post-war America and some of the 1960s was fading.

For McLean, the song was an attempt to capture America’s complexity. “I didn’t want any simplistic Valentine to the country. I wanted to have a strange trip, an American trip, which would be the music and political views together, going forward, [that] somehow insinuate the madness of America and the danger in America and the opportunity in America—all of that,” McLean said of the song. “[It’s] a big thing to do.”

With all this in mind, McLean managed to create a track that has been an endlessly rich text for those wishing to analyze it.

“‘American Pie’ stands as an urtext of popular culture,” said musicologist AJ Kluth. “It spins an almost nine-minute story that juxtaposes feelings of teenage enthusiasm and invincibility with tragedy; interrupting a world defined by youthful pleasures and drama—homecoming, football, partying with friends—with the sober knowledge of time passing, Cold War-era paranoia, and coming to terms with one’s own mortality. Whether you lived through the events of McLean's narrative or are just trying to piece together your own narrative of [the] United States’ cultural history,” Kluth added, “the song remains a wistful musical invitation to inhabit an imagined time of American innocence.”

“Born in the U.S.A.” // Bruce Springsteen

With its rip-roaring chorus and booming drums, Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” appears to be one of the most ultra-patriotic songs of all time. And indeed, it’ll happily serve that purpose if you play it at a Memorial Day barbecue.

In actuality, though, the song isn’t really a jingoistic anthem at all. Instead, it tells the story of a Vietnam veteran who comes home from war to find few opportunities and desolate circumstances—struggles that many Vietnam veterans really did experience after the Vietnam War, and that many veterans still face today.

The song came to Springsteen after he was inspired to write about a Vietnam War veteran following a performance at a veterans’ benefit concert in 1981. Initially, it was a purely mournful tune, but Springsteen later added in the bombastic “Born in the U.S.A.” chorus that has made the song famous.

In between the chorus, though, you can still hear haunting, bittersweet lines that paint a picture of a man who feels more betrayed by America than proud of it. “Down in the shadow of the penitentiary / Out by the gas fires of the refinery / I'm ten years burnin' down the road / Nowhere to run, ain't got nowhere to go,” Springsteen sings, before launching into the chorus.

Springsteen has since acknowledged that most people don’t know what the song is actually about. “I'm sure that everybody here tonight understood it. If not—if there were any misunderstandings out there—my mother thanks you, my father thanks you and my children thank you, because I've learned that that's where the money is,” he said during a 1995 show. “But the songwriter always gets another shot to get it right,” he added.

Springsteen has occasionally performed the tune without the chorus, such as during a 2003 concert he played as the U.S. was preparing to invade Iraq; there, he called the song a prayer for peace.

In 2026, Springsteen lent the song to an ACLU ad campaign in support of its work on a forthcoming birthright citizenship Supreme Court case. “They finally put ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ to some good and righteous use,” he said, “so I’m glad about that.”

“Sweet Home Alabama” // Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” is an earworm that, more often than not, is a surefire way to get everybody at your Memorial Day barbecue singing along. Yet like most of the songs on this list—and indeed, like America itself—its history is a bit complicated.

Apparently, the song was originally envisioned as a clapback directed at Neil Young. Lynyrd Skynyrd lead singer Ronnie Van Zant was a big fan of Young, but felt that Young's songs “Southern Man” and “Alabama” unfairly blamed the entire American South for slavery and racial injustice. “We thought Neil was shooting all the ducks in order to kill one or two,” he said.

Several decades later, Gary Rossington—at the time the only surviving member of the original band—confirmed this, while saying that the song was more of a playful dig than anything. “We loved Neil Young and all the music he’s given the world. We still love him today,” he said in a 2015 interview. “It wasn’t cutting him down, it was cutting the song he wrote about the South down. Ronnie painted a picture everyone liked. Because no matter where you’re from, sweet home Alabama or sweet home Florida or sweet home Arkansas, you can relate.”

Still, that hasn’t prevented the song from generating a huge amount of conversation, particularly regarding its possible political leanings. The line "In Birmingham they love the governor" has proven especially controversial due to the fact that at the time the song was written, the governor of Alabama was segregationist George Wallace.

However, that lyric is followed by some clearly audible booing, which Rossington later said was supposed to indicate the band's dislike of the governor's policies. Regardless, all this also hasn’t stopped the song from remaining an American backyard summertime party staple.

“We Shall Overcome”

The song “We Shall Overcome” is a protest anthem strongly linked to the American civil rights movement, though it has now been used by protest movements around the world. The tune is believed to have originated from an amalgamation of different songs and lyrics, some of which were mixed and matched by enslaved people in the United States. In many ways, the song speaks to the nation's long, foundational history of dissent, protest, and free speech, as well as the American people's legacy of resilience and hope.

In 1945, gospel arrangers Atron Twigg and Kenneth Morris formally compiled an early version of the song. That same year, Lucille Simmons, a factory worker participating in a labor strike against American Tobacco in Charleston, South Carolina, began regularly singing the song, though she changed the lyric “I will overcome” to “we will overcome.”

The song spread quickly among labor activists and eventually reached Pete Seeger and Joan Baez, who helped popularize it. It also became popular at civil rights rallies and sit-ins. When President Lyndon B. Johnson urged Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act in 1965, he quoted the song in a speech.

“This great, rich, restless country can offer opportunity and education and hope to all: black and white, North and South, sharecropper and city dweller,” Johnson said. “These are the enemies: poverty, ignorance, disease. They are the enemies and not our fellow man, not our neighbor. And these enemies too, poverty, disease and ignorance, we shall overcome.”

“Somewhere Over the Rainbow” // Judy Garland

America’s musical legacy, though vast, may be equaled in scope by the nation's contributions to film and television. One seminal American film that mixed both music and cinema is The Wizard of Oz, which came out in 1939.

Noted for its use of Technicolor, the movie is also beloved for its soundtrack. Its most well-known song is definitely “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” the song Dorothy sings in Kansas while she’s dreaming of a better life.

In many ways, the song seems to encapsulate the entirety of the American dream in just a few verses and a soaring chorus. It is a song that mixes hope, optimism, idealism, innocence, and melancholia, and it has been passed down through countless generations.

Judy Garland called the track “symbolic of everyone’s dreams,” and indeed, dreams are a fundamental part of American culture. Sometimes they come true and sometimes they don’t. But very consistently, this country built on dreams has produced some incredible music.

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