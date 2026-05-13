The 10 Top Beatles Songs, Ranked By Streaming Numbers

Inside barely a decade, before their eventual public breakup in 1970, the Beatles established themselves on both sides of the Atlantic as one of (if not the) biggest and most influential acts in popular music history. Their three-dozen singles and dozen (or so) albums have since sold more than a billion copies, consistently earning the band a place among the best-selling artists of all time.

Now in their seventh decade, the Beatles remain undimmed in terms of popularity, and are just as popular in the streaming era as they were in their 60s heyday. Their ten most popular songs, based on streaming data and video plays from platforms like Spotify and YouTube, are counted down here.

“Something” (1969)

Released as a double A-side (along with another song on this list), “Something” was George Harrison’s only A-side songwriting credit with the Beatles, and the only song of his to top the U.S. charts while the band was active. To date, it has amassed just shy of half a billion streams on Spotify, and a further 148 million views on the band’s official YouTube channel.

“I Want To Hold Your Hand” (1963)

The Beatles’ “I Want To Hold Your Hand” broke new ground in the UK when it knocked the band’s own previous single, “She Loves You,” from the top spot upon its release in the autumn of 1963, making them the first act in history to replace themselves at No. 1. The track was also the band’s first U.S. No. 1, kickstarting the “British Invasion” of the following year. To date, the track has racked up 525 million streams on Spotify.

“In My Life” (1965)

“In My Life” was released on the Beatles’ album Rubber Soul in 1965. Although not released as a single, the song remains a firm favorite and consistently ranks highly on retrospectives of the band’s songs; in 2000, Mojo magazine went a step further and named it the greatest song of all time. In the streaming era, the track has earned a staggering 615 million streams on Spotify alone, and just shy of a million plays on YouTube.

“Twist and Shout” (1963)

The Beatles’ cover of the rock and roll standard “Twist and Shout” ranks ninth on their list of streams, earning over 670 million plays on Spotify. The track was originally recorded for the band’s UK debut album Please Please Me in 1963, before making the cut as the final track on their U.S. debut, Introducing… The Beatles, the following year.

“Blackbird” (1968)

Another well-received track on this list that was not released as a single, “Blackbird” was originally a deep-cut track included in the middle of the second disc of the band’s 1968 self-titled album (aka The White Album). The track is nevertheless widely considered one of the band’s best, and has amassed over 680 million streams on Spotify.

“Hey Jude” (1968)

The first track released on the Beatles’ Apple record label, “Hey Jude” became one of their most successful songs, hitting No. 1 on both sides of the Atlantic and—having remained at the top spot for nine weeks in the U.S.—equalling the then-record for the longest period at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, and going on to become the biggest selling song of the year.

At seven minutes and 11 seconds, “Hey Jude” also immediately became the longest Billboard chart-topper in history (a record it held for the next four years, until Don McLean’s “American Pie” took the crown). Online, the track remains as popular as ever, having just passed the three-quarters of a billion streams milestone on Spotify and netting 445 million views on YouTube.

“Yesterday” (1965)

Paul McCartney’s melancholic masterpiece “Yesterday” was written for the Beatles’ Help! album in 1965. While not originally released as a single in the band’s native UK (the track wouldn’t hit the UK charts until crooner Matt Monro covered it three months later), on the other side of the Atlantic, “Yesterday” became the band’s tenth U.S. chart-topper. As well as amassing 855 million streams on Spotify and a further 108 million plays on the band’s official YouTube channel, the song is now one of the most covered songs in pop music history.

“Let It Be” (1970)

The title track from the Beatles’ final album, “Let It Be” also earned the band their highest Billboard debut (landing at number six before climbing to the top spot in April 1970) and was the last single the band released together before Paul McCartney announced his departure prior to the band’s eventual breakup later that year. As of 2026, the track has amassed 942 million Spotify streams, and a further 108 million plays on YouTube.

“Come Together” (1969)

The A-side companion to “Something” (which ranked tenth on this list), “Come Together” was also the opening track on the band’s Abbey Road album. In the UK, the single release (the only one from this album) reached a relatively lowly number four on the official charts, but the song soon became the band’s 18th chart-topper across the U.S. To date, its streaming data has far exceeded all but one of Abbey Road’s other tracks, with “Come Together” currently sitting on 953 million streams on Spotify, and a further 158 million video streams on YouTube.

“Here Comes the Sun” (1969)

Oddly, the song at the top of this list was not released as a single, and nor was it written by legendary songwriting duo Lennon and McCartney, but rather by guitarist George Harrison. Nonetheless, the Abbey Road track "Here Comes the Sun" ranks in first place here by a quite staggering margin: with 1.81 billion streams on Spotify alone, and 199 million plays of its accompanying video on the band’s YouTube channel, it has amassed almost twice the streaming record of its closest rival.

Honorable Mention: “Don’t Let Me Down” (1969)

Producer Phil Spector famously and somewhat unpopularly excised 1969’s "Don’t Let Me Down" from the final track listing of the Beatles’ final released album, Let It Be, despite it having already been released as the B-side to "Get Back." The song has remained a firm fan favorite ever since, and is worth mentioning here: despite racking up a relatively lowly 262 million streams on Spotify (it would need to almost double that to be in contention here), the band’s live rooftop performance of the song is by far their most-watched YouTube video, with more than 565 million views as of 2026.

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