6 Musicians That You Didn't Know Were in the Military

If you comb through old U.S. Army enlistment records, a handful of names might look more fit for a music festival lineup than a military roster. At the time, they were just regular recruits getting yelled at by drill sergeants, standing in formation, and sweeping out barracks. Today, we know them as the architects of modern music.

For some of these artists, the military was a springboard to success—providing the exact stage, instrument, or simply structured discipline they needed to launch a career. For others, it was an incredibly chaotic misadventure that ended with their commanding officers practically begging them to leave.

From Morse code operators to Army captains—and country kings to psychedelic rock legends—these six legendary musicians spent time in military uniforms before finding their way to the center stage.

Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix (1942-1970). | Evening Standard/GettyImages

If you thought Jimi Hendrix’s four-year-long music career was short, you probably don’t know about his even shorter military stint. Facing a choice between juvenile detention (after a couple of joyriding incidents) or the military, an 18-year-old Hendrix enlisted in the U.S. Army in May 1961. He was assigned to the famed 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where he trained as a paratrooper and earned the prestigious "Screaming Eagles" patch.

But at the end of the day, Hendrix wasn't exactly cut out for rigid military discipline. His commanding officers noted he routinely slept on duty, required constant supervision, missed roll calls, and was thoroughly obsessed with his guitar to the detriment of his squad. After just 13 months of his three-year enlistment, the Army gave him an honorable discharge under "unsuitability" conditions.

While Hendrix later liked to tell the public he was medically discharged after breaking his ankle on his 26th parachute jump, unsealed military records revealed his superiors were simply desperate to cut him loose—citing a laundry list of behavioral issues, a complete lack of interest in regulations, and a habit of playing late-night club gigs in nearby Nashville. The Army’s loss was rock history's gain, allowing Hendrix to officially trade his parachute for a Stratocaster.



Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash (1932-2003). | Silver Screen Collection/GettyImages

Before Johnny Cash was known as “The Man in Black,” he was a man in blue, serving in the U.S. Air Force for four years at the start of the Korean War. Cash served as a Morse code intercept operator for the U.S. Air Force Security Service in Landsberg, Germany, where he spent hours meticulously copying Soviet army transmissions. Cash had an incredible ear for the rhythmic blips of Morse code—a skill that ironically mirrors the "boom-chicka-boom" rhythm of his later music.

The country singer was so proud of his military skills that he famously claimed in his 1997 autobiography to be the very first American to intercept the news of Joseph Stalin’s death in 1953. While military historians and fellow airmen have since noted this was likely a bit of classic Cash bravado—since the messages were heavily encrypted and he didn't speak Russian—he was undoubtedly on duty copying the raw Soviet radio traffic the night the dictator fell. Even better? It was during this German deployment that Cash bought his very first guitar and formed his first band, the wonderfully named Landsberg Barbarians.

Kris Kristofferson

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You might be familiar with Kris Kristofferson because of his country music legacy, but before he was an outlaw icon, he was keeping his family’s military heritage alive. Following in the footsteps of his colonel grandfather and Air Force father, Kristofferson joined the U.S. Army in 1960, earning his Ranger tab, flying helicopters, and rising to the rank of captain. By 1965, he was offered a prestigious position teaching English at West Point, but he turned it down to pursue songwriting in Nashville.

His family was so furious they disowned him, forcing the former captain to take a job sweeping floors as a janitor at Columbia Records. Desperate to get his demo tapes to Johnny Cash—who kept ignoring them—Kristofferson used his military pilot training for a desperate stunt. While flying a weekend run for the National Guard, he illegally diverted a commercial helicopter and landed it right on Cash’s front lawn.

Cash loved telling a wild myth that Kristofferson stepped out of the cockpit holding a beer, but Kristofferson later clarified he was completely sober. True or not, the bold stunt worked: Cash finally listened to the tape and invited Kristofferson to join him at the Newport Folk Festival in 1969, launching his legendary career.

Jerry Garcia

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You wouldn't expect the face of the counterculture and Grateful Dead frontman to have ever worn a uniform, but a teenage Jerry Garcia had a brief but chaotic stint in the military. In 1960, after getting caught stealing his mother’s car, Garcia was given an ultimatum: face criminal charges or enlist. He chose the U.S. Army, completing his combat training at Fort Ord in California.

To say Garcia and the military didn't mix is a massive understatement. According to his official military personnel file, his enlistment lasted a whopping eight months before his superiors completely threw up their hands. Garcia was discharged due to a “lack of suitability to the military lifestyle” in December 1960, letting him swap the barracks for the San Francisco folk scene.

George Strait

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The "King of Country" might never have worn his crown if he hadn't first worn a standard Army uniform. Enlisting in 1971, Strait was eventually stationed in Hawaii with the 25th Infantry Division. In the “Aloha State,” his garage band roots started to reemerge, particularly when he decided to buy a guitar and teach himself enough basic chords to get by.

When he auditioned for an Army-sponsored country band called Rambling Country, he snagged the lead singer spot. The military actually assigned performing to him as an official duty, meaning Strait spent the final year of his enlistment sharpening his live-performance skills on the taxpayer's dime. But even after he was honorably discharged in 1975, it took a few years of serving as a ranch hand by day and singing in Texas bars by night before his first hit, “Unwound,” reached the masses in 1981.

MC Hammer

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It turns out that a crisp, stark-white Navy uniform was the precursor to MC Hammer’s iconic parachute pants. Looking for a way to escape the streets of Oakland and straighten out his life, Stanley Burrell enlisted in the U.S. Navy in the early 1980s and served for three years.

He was deployed as an Aviation Storekeeper 3rd Class, managing logistics and supplies for naval aircraft in Mountain View, California. While Hammer didn't drop any hit singles from the deck of a ship, he credits his time in the military with instilling the rigid operational discipline he needed to survive the music industry.

When his career blew up, Hammer famously managed a massive touring operation consisting of dozens of dancers, backup singers, and stagehands. He ran his crew like a tight naval vessel, proving that the logistical skills learned in the service can come in handy—even when it's "Hammer Time."

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