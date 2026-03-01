9 Iconic Musicians Name Their All-Time Favorite Beatles Song

The Beatles and their many hits remain favorites in the music industry more than half a century after their stroll across Abbey Road.

Asking someone to pick a favorite Beatles song is like asking them to pick a favorite child; It's personal. The Beatles didn't just write hits; they wrote soundtracks to people's lives that are felt across generations. Whether young love, heartbreak, or meanings we've yet to unpack (who was the walrus?), there seems to be a Beatles song for every moment and every emotion.

Maybe that's part of their magic: how effortlessly they can capture a mood. One minute you're clapping your hands to harmonies, and the next you're deep in thought about lyrics that feel like they were pulled straight from your brain. The Beatles made experimentation catchy in a time when it wasn’t especially respected. And, in only a few years, they built a catalog so extensive that everyone, your neighbor, your parents, your Uber driver, and even your favorite artist, has a Beatles track they consider their favorite.

What's your favorite Beatles song? With a collection spanning hundreds of tunes, it's hard to pick just one, but the world’s most iconic musicians have narrowed it down.

Here are 8 legendary artists who've publicly named their all-time favorite Beatles song.

KURT COBAIN (NIRVANA)

Kurt Cobain | Getty Images

Kurt Cobain's favorite Beatles song was “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown).” The King of Grunge frequently cited the Beatles as one of his most significant musical influences. In a 1989 interview, he explained that his favorite album was Rubber Soul, praising "Norwegian Wood" for its straightforward melodies and guitar solos.

MICK JAGGER (THE ROLLING STONES)

Mick Jagger | Getty Images

Mick Jagger's favorite Beatles song is "Love Me Do." Even with the initial rivalry between the bands, the rock idol always referred to John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr as his "friends." Jagger remembers listening to "Love Me Do" and the rest of the Please Please Me track list when it was released in 1962. It was actually the Beatles' first record that prompted The Rolling Stones to blend more pop elements into their blues-inspired music.

OZZY OSBOURNE

Ozzy Osbourne | Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne's favorite Beatles song was "She Loves You." For Ozzy, hearing that energetic classic as a teenager was a transformative experience that sparked his own passion for music and inspired his legendary career. The Prince of Darkness repeatedly voiced his admiration for the band, saying he felt fortunate to live in a world where the Beatles made music. "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "I Am The Walrus" rank in Ozzy's top three Fab Four hits.

LIAM GALLAGHER (OASIS)

Liam Gallagher | Getty Images

Liam Gallagher's favorite Beatles song is "It Won't Be Long." As a self-proclaimed Beatles enthusiast, the Oasis frontman singled out this 1963 With the Beatles track, despite finding it difficult to pick just one favorite. Gallagher even tweeted about this song in 2020.

KEITH RICHARDS (THE ROLLING STONES)

Keith Richards | Getty Images

Keith Richards' favorite Beatles song is "Please Please Me." Early on, the guitarist found inspiration in “Love Me Do,” playing it frequently to infuse more pop influence into The Rolling Stones' music. While the Fab Four's first single was a classic, Richard's favorite was their second, "Please Please Me," because he liked the chimes.

DAVE GROHL (FOO FIGHTERS)

Dave Grohl | Getty Images

Dave Grohl's favorite Beatles song is "Hey Bulldog." Released in 1968, this lesser-known song exists as a friend to reach out to when you’re feeling lonely. Grohl noted he was a fan of "Blackbird," "Eight Days a Week," and "Taxman," but "Hey Bulldog" remains his favorite because his daughter, Violet, listened to it on repeat when she was little. Over time, he grew to appreciate the drums and bass that make the track so timeless.

JOE PERRY (AEROSMITH)

Joe Perry | Getty Images

Joe Perry's favorite Beatles song is "Tomorrow Never Knows." The Aerosmith guitarist commended Paul, John, George, and Ringo for their bold experimentation with sound, crediting this creativity as the reason the Beatles will be remembered as one of the greatest bands for generations to come.

ALICE COOPER

Alice Cooper | Getty Images

Alice Cooper's favorite Beatles song is "You Won't See Me." In 2017, the rock legend shared his admiration for every Beatles songs leading up to 1965. “You Won’t See Me” appeared on the band’s sixth studio album, with Cooper singling out its exceptional background vocals. He also applauded the Beatles for their voices, claiming they were the best singers with the finest harmonies, in addition to being outstanding performers and musicians.

PETER FRAMPTON

Peter Frampton | Getty Images

Peter Frampton's favorite Beatles song is “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown).” Like Cobain, Frampton appreciates the simplicity of the song and how the chords come together to stir emotions. He’s also fond of the mono versions of the Beatles’ hits, appreciating how the vocals are centered in the mix.