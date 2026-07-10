7 Rolling Stones Songs Inspired By Real People

Back in the early 1960s, when the Rolling Stones were just starting out, no one could have predicted they would still be making music in 2026, but the definitive rock band has, astoundingly, kept going.

Their sound draws on elements from rock and blues to country and folk, and their songwriting largely relies on the team of Keith Richards and Mick Jagger. Like all writers, the duo has often taken inspiration from true tales and real people. Here are some famous Stones' tracks you may not realize fall into the latter group.

"Lady Jane"

This track first appeared on the Stones' fourth album, Aftermath (1966), and marks a time when Keith Richards and Mick Jagger were solidifying themselves as the band's principal songwriters.

There's some debate as to the song's inspiration. Brian Jones' use of the dulcimer, an ancient, fretted string instrument that features strongly on this number and lends the music a baroque feel, seems to back the argument that King Henry VIII’s wife Jane Seymour may well be the 'Jane' in question. Seymour was Henry's third wife, and the only one to receive a queen's funeral.

“Midnight Rambler”

Jagger and Richards wrote this whilst sojourning in the beautiful Italian town of Positano —a strange setting in which to pen such a dark song. It takes its inspiration from Albert DeSalvo, also known as the Boston Strangler—a serial killer who terrorized that city between 1962 and 1964, murdering 13 women.

DeSalvo died in 1973, six years into a life sentence in prison. The song debuted on the Stones' seminal 1969 LP, Let It Bleed.

“Stupid Girl”

Jagger’s lyrics could often be abrasive and mocking, especially, it has been pointed out, when it came to women. “Stupid Girl” is a case in point. Originally featured on the group's 1966 LP, Aftermath, the song, like others on that album, is rumored to have been aimed at Jagger’s former girlfriend, Chrissie Shrimpton.

The younger sister of the model Jean Shrimpton, Chrissie dated Jagger between 1963 and 1966, before Jagger left her for singer Marianne Faithfull.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Jagger said of the song: “Obviously, I was having a bit of trouble. I wasn't in a good relationship. Or I was in too many bad relationships. I had so many girlfriends at that point. None of them seemed to care they weren't pleasing me very much. I was obviously in with the wrong group.”

“Gimme Shelter”

It's very common for songs to evolve and change direction during their writing. This was certainly the case for “Gimme Shelter.” One of the group's most celebrated numbers, this track also stems from the band's 1969 album Let It Bleed.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Richards explained: “I had been sitting by the window of my friend Robert Fraser’s apartment on Mount Street in London with an acoustic guitar when suddenly the sky went completely black, and an incredible monsoon came down. It was just people running about looking for shelter—that was the germ of the idea.” That idea grew to encompass themes of violence and warfare, becoming one of the Stones' definitive musical statements.

“Ruby Tuesday”

Released as a single in 1967, with “Let's Spend the Night Together” on the flip side, “Ruby Tuesday” topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The song was written mostly by Keith Richards and appeared on the American version of the album Between the Buttons.

It's a love song inspired by the guitarist's relationship with the model Linda Keith. Richards had met Keith at the same party where Jagger had first encountered Marianne Faithfull. Linda and Richards fell madly in love, but two years down the line things fell apart, leaving Richards distraught.

“Too Much Blood”

It's a testament to the Stones' longevity that they have kept going long past the point at which many of their peers faded away. This 1983 song marks a new period in the band's life, with a fresh decade well underway.

“Too Much Blood” took inspiration from a strange and brutal real-life murder case: that of Japanese student Issei Sagawa, who murdered classmate Renée Hartevelt. Says Jagger: "…there was this scandalous, murderous story in France—it was a true story—about this Japanese guy who murdered this girl and it sort of captured the imagination of the French public, and the Japanese...it came out as a sort of anti-gratuitous cinema of violence."

“Angie” / “Wild Horses” / “I Got the Blues”

Mick Jagger And Marianne Faithfull In Australia | The Sydney Morning Herald/GettyImages

Many fans have theorized that all three of these songs revolve around one person—Marianne Faithfull. Jagger and Faithfull were together from 1966 until 1970. At the time, they personified the celebrity couple—two young, attractive stars caught up in a tempestuous romance.

Things began to unravel in February 1967, when Faithfull and the Stones were caught in a drug raid at Keith Richards' home. The UK press poured its collective ire on Faithfull in particular, adding a strain to an already difficult relationship.

The two eventually split, with Faithfull's drug addiction spiraling out of control. “Wild Horses” (1971), “I Got the Blues” (1971), and “Angie” (1973) are widely believed to reflect Jagger's conflicting emotions during the aftermath, though Jagger has denied that “Wild Horses,” in particular, directly references Faithfull.

Read More: