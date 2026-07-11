9 Songs You May Not Know Elton John Wrote

From pub pianist to songwriter to global star, Elton John’s story is full of sparkling moments. As a pianist, vocalist, and performer, he stands among the best, but across the decades, it's his compositional skill that has arguably been his strongest asset.

Almost from the beginning, John has worked closely with lyricist Bernie Taupin. They began collaborating in 1967, and in 1968, they joined DJM Records as staff songwriters before John's career really took flight.

Here we present a collection of songs, all co-written or written by John and many alongside Taupin, that you may not realize originated with the man himself.

Let Me Be Your Car – Rod Stewart

British singer Rod Stewart's fifth solo album, Smiler, which was released in 1974, featured covers of songs by Chuck Berry, Bob Dylan, and Sam Cooke, as well as this splendid duet with Elton John. Not many people know that “Let Me Be Your Car” was also written by John, who didn't record his own version until 1992. Smiler became a huge hit in the UK, reaching the very top of the album chart.

Supercool – Kiki Dee

Elton John and Bernie Taupin co-wrote this track especially for British singer Kiki Dee, who included it on her 1973 album Loving and Free, for which John and Taupin also contributed the track “Lonnie & Josie.”

Dee, famous for being for the first female singer from the UK to sign to Tamla Records, later scored big with a 1976 duet with Elton John—“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”—which was penned by Taupin alone.

Sweetheart on Parade – Judy Collins

Elton John wrote this sweet number in collaboration with prolific songwriter Gary Osborne, with whom John enjoyed a successful writing partnership for many years. The Grammy Award-winning folk and country singer Judy Collins recorded the song in 1984, and it was covered a year later by Australian singer and actor Geraldine Turner.

Empty Sky – Roy Everett

This striking song appeared on John's 1969 debut album of the same name. Written by John and Bernie Taupin, this astonishing eight-and-a-half-minute-long rock opus is the opening track on that LP.

The album, Empty Sky, was released on June 6, 1969, but, just the month before, the song had been covered by Birmingham, UK-based singer Roy Everett. An unusual situation, to be sure, but both versions stand strong in their own way.

Skyline Pigeon – Guy Darrell and Roger James Cooke

This is another number that appeared on John's 1969 debut album, Empty Sky. A harpsichord-driven, psychedelic-tinged ballad, “Skyline Pigeon” had been recorded and released the year before by British singers Guy Darrell and Roger James Cooke (himself a highly successful songwriter).

Elton John actually recorded two versions of the track: one that appeared on Empty Sky and another that was laid down in 1972, the latter replacing the harpsichord with a piano.

I Don't Feel Like Dancin’ – Scissor Sisters

Formed in 2000, American group Scissor Sisters hit the big time with their exuberant blend of dance-friendly glam rock. This 2006 single rocketed to number one in the UK and performed well all across Europe. Their showy, catchy style chimed perfectly with Elton John, who co-wrote the song. It debuted on the Sisters' second album, Ta-Dah, with John playing piano on the recording.

Snookeroo – Ringo Starr

Post-Beatles, all four of that band's members began solo careers. Ringo Starr's albums are often unfairly overlooked, but they contain many memorable recordings, including this track from the drummer's fourth LP, 1974’s Goodnight Vienna. Lyrically, Snookeroo relates a classic tale of rebellious youth. John co-wrote the song with Taupin and played piano himself on the number.

Rocket Man – Kate Bush

Released as a lead single for John's 1972 album, Honky Château, “Rocket Man” is the quintessential John/Taupin song—a hook-laden, singalong pop delight with a decidedly quirky twist. John's recording reached number two in the UK, and number six on the Billboard Hot 100.

Nearly two decades later, English singer Kate Bush recorded her own highly distinctive version, which has been ranked by some as one of the greatest covers of all time. For a particular generation, Bush's cover is the one that immediately springs to mind, but John's original is equal in every way.

Easy as Life – Tina Turner featuring Angélique Kidjo

Two great and wildly different singing stars combined for this ballad. “Easy As Life” was written by John in collaboration with famed lyricist Tim Rice, who is best known for his many successful collaborations with the composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The song was originally penned as part of a 1999 concept album, Aida, created by John and Rice in partnership. Their songs would form the bedrock of the following year's musical of the same name.

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