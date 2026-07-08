Whitney Houston had a voice that was, and still is, impossible to replicate.

Her vocals made you want to dance with somebody, fall in love, reflect on goodbyes, and discover inner strength. Houston brought a unique blend of pop, soul, and R&B to the '80s, defining the decade with tracks like "How Will I Know," "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," and "I Have Nothing". Her influence transcended generations, moving from records and Walkmans to CDs and, eventually, to streaming services worldwide.

In 1991, she delivered a legendary rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl XXV. The following year, she released her iconic cover of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You," made famous by its unforgettable feature in "The Bodyguard," the film she starred in alongside Kevin Costner.

Houston once said that singing came as naturally to her as speaking, and that was evident. Her voice was so powerful that Rolling Stone included her among the "100 Greatest Singers Of All Time" in 2008. Though her music brought undeniable light to the world, her personal life was not without darkness. She struggled with substance abuse and addiction for many years, up until her tragic passing in 2012.

Just before the turn of the century, the acclaimed entertainer sat down with Oprah Winfrey and shared her favorite song in her catalog and her favorite song of all time.

WHITNEY HOUSTON'S FAVORITE WHITNEY HOUSTON SONG

When it came to her discography, Houston had a clear favorite. In a 1999 interview with Oprah, she revealed that the track she cherished most was her cover of George Benson's "The Greatest Love Of All," originally released in 1977. She loved the song so much that it appeared on her self-titled debut album in 1986; the album that sent her soaring into superstardom.

WHITNEY HOUSTON'S FAVORITE SONG OF ALL TIME

Houston's mother, Cissy, was an R&B and gospel singer, so, from a young age, Whitney grew up surrounded by powerhouse vocalists like Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, and her cousin Dionne Warwick. With so many influences, one can imagine it would be hard to choose a favorite song.

Whitney herself influenced a new generation of artists, including Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, and Beyoncé. Yet Houston’s favorite song of all time wasn’t penned by a single songwriter, but by a group.

Her favorite song was The Beatles’ "Yesterday". Written by Paul McCartney and John Lennon two decades before Houston’s breakout album, it was a song that, no matter what she heard or released herself, remained her favorite.

While she often shared her admiration for the track and The Beatles in general, Houston never covered "Yesterday" and didn’t collaborate with any members of the Fab Four during her career. Still, McCartney was such a fan of her music and held her in such high regard as a colleague that he visited her memorial after her death to pay his respects.

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