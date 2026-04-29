George Lucas’s Star Wars franchise is a cultural institution that has inspired millions of fans around the world to cast their eyes towards the galaxies beyond. It all started when the first film, Star Wars, was released in 1977. Over the years, the franchise has expanded to include twelve films and sixteen TV series (and counting).

Along the way, the Star Wars franchise has amassed a vast amount of lore concerning both the logistics of its creation and the details of the fictional universe it depicts. Not all the rumors and legends about Star Wars are true, though—but some of these bits of trivia might surprise even diehard fans.

Misconception: Darth Vader Said “Luke, I Am Your Father”

Darth Vader in the original 'Star Wars' | Screen Archives/GettyImages

Perhaps the most famous line to emerge from the entire Star Wars franchise is “Luke, I am your father.” You probably believe this is what Darth Vader said when he shocked Luke and countless audience members with one of the most surprising revelations in movie history.

However, what Vader actually said was, “No, I am your father.” The line is admittedly a bit hard to hear thanks to Vader’s voice-altering mask, but the fact that so many people resolutely recall Vader saying “Luke, I am your father” is a clear example of the Mandela effect in action.

Misconception: Jedi Knights Are Celibate

C3PO, Obi-Wan Kenobi, And Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope | Sunset Boulevard/GettyImages

The idea that Jedi knights take vows of celibacy is another one of the most common misconceptions floating around among Star Wars fans, and it’s understandable given the strict rules the knights do have to follow. However, this belief is simply untrue. “Jedi Knights aren’t celibate. The thing that is forbidden is attachments and possessive relationships,” George Lucas himself confirmed in a 2002 BBC interview.

Misconception: The Stormtroopers and the Clone Troopers are the same

Mark Hamill in a Stormtrooper costume | Screen Archives/GettyImages

It’s easy enough to confuse the Stormtroopers and Clone Troopers, as they look similar, and many fans have fallen into this trap. But actually, Stormtroopers typically consist of anyone who wants to fight against the Jedi. On the other hand, Clone Troopers are all artificially produced at cloning facilities, and are genetically engineered to age twice as fast as regular humans.

Misconception: George Lucas Directed All Six of the Original and Prequel Movies

George Lucas on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope | Sunset Boulevard/GettyImages

Lucas did direct the original Star Wars movie and all three movies in the prequel series, but he did not direct Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back nor Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi. Instead, the former was directed by Irvin Kershner, and Richard Marquand directed the latter. It’s not known exactly why Lucas didn’t direct all the movies, but he has spoken out about his general dislike of directing, citing a personal preference for producing films.

Misconception: Stormtroopers Always Miss

Stormtroopers at the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 | Kenneth Richmond/GettyImages

The Stormtroopers in many Star Wars movies famously seem incredibly inept, unable to make shots that should be easy for an elite defense force. This has led to the popular misconception that Stormtroopers always miss.

However, this isn’t technically true. In the first few minutes of A New Hope, we see the Stormtroopers successfully wiping out the rebel soldiers on the Tantive IV. Also, there’s another reason why the Stormtroopers seem like such abysmally poor shots on the Death Star at the end of A New Hope—they were told to miss. Viewers later learn that they were instructed to let the team of intruders escape so they could be tracked to the rebel base on Yavin IV. Still, the Stormtroopers undeniably are used as plot devices from time to time, making—or missing—difficult shots depending on whatever suits the narrative.

Misconception: All Dark Jedi Are Sith

Dark Jedi and the Sith are easy enough to confuse, given that many Dark Jedi are also Sith. However, not all Dark Jedi are Sith, though all Sith are Dark Jedi. The Sith are an ancient order of beings dedicated to working with the dark side of the Force, whereas Dark Jedi consist of anyone who can use the Force and chooses to work with its dark side. Not all Dark Jedi wind up joining the Sith, but unsurprisingly, there’s a lot of overlap between the two groups.

Misconception: Star Wars Is Set in the Future

The Star Wars franchise might seem rather futuristic due to all the space technology that us Earthlings certainly don’t have, leading many people to think it takes place in the distant future.

Yet actually, this misconception was cleared up at the very start of the first Star Wars movie, in the form of famous yellow text that reads, “A long time ago, in a galaxy far away…” Key words: A long time ago. Still, it’s easy to forget that Star Wars occurred in a long-bygone time and in a distant galaxy, where clearly, technology progressed at a much faster rate than it has here on Earth.

Misconception: The First Star Wars Films Relied on CGI For Special Effects

The Death Star in Star Wars | Screen Archives/GettyImages

It can be hard to believe given how good the original Star Wars films look, but actually, barely any CGI was used to craft their elaborate galactic battle sequences and futuristic landscapes. Instead, scenes were created with a combination of puppets, miniature models, matte paint, animation, and computer-controlled stop-motion. Later versions of the first three films included some CGI additions, but the first three Star Wars movies relied mostly on manmade ingenuity and redefined visual effects in film for generations to come.

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