200 Truth or Dare Ideas For Revealing and Hilarious Game Nights

The game “Truth or Dare” dates back at least to 16th-century England. At that time, the game was called “Questions and Commands.” It was typically played by adults, and much like today’s game, it was designed to get people to confess their secrets and perform outlandish or absurd actions.

The first written reference to this game appears in a French-English dictionary by Guy Midge, who defined the game thus: “It’s a game where the person presiding gives each member of the company a certain number of questions to answer and commands to execute, for whatever reason they deem appropriate.”

Daring games are even older. Evidence of a children’s daring game called “King Who Doesn’t Lie” has been traced back to 14th-century France, and it’s easy to imagine that people have been entertaining each other by urging each other to do outrageous or shocking things—or to spill their deepest, darkest secrets—long before that.

In the mid-20th century, Truth or Dare became a popular party game among teenagers. It remains that today, but of course, this game can provide entertainment and a touch of scandal for people of all ages.

The best “truth” questions in Truth or Dare games are designed to get people to share vulnerable things most others don’t know about them without prodding too deeply into any genuinely painful topics. The ideal “dares,” meanwhile, are funny and slightly risky without being outright dangerous, harmful, creepy, or humiliating.

It’s a fine line to walk, and it’s not always easy to come up with questions and dares on the spot. That’s where having plenty of great questions and ideas on hand comes in! Here are 100 “Truth” question ideas, followed by 100 more “Dare” ideas for good measure.

Funny “Truth” Question Ideas

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What’s the weirdest thing you believed as a kid?

What’s the strangest thing you’ve ever Googled?

What’s the most embarrassing thing you’ve done in public?

What’s your most useless talent?

What’s the weirdest food combination you actually enjoy?

What’s the dumbest thing you’ve ever argued about?

What’s the strangest dream you remember?

What’s the most ridiculous excuse you’ve ever made?

What’s the weirdest nickname you’ve ever had?

What’s something you do when you think nobody is watching?

What’s the most embarrassing song you secretly love?

What’s the strangest thing you’ve ever done because you were bored?

What’s the most childish thing you still do?

What’s the weirdest thing in your search history?

What’s a totally irrational fear you have?

What’s the weirdest compliment you’ve ever received?

What’s the most embarrassing autocorrect you’ve ever sent?

What’s the strangest thing you’ve ever eaten?

What’s the worst haircut or hairstyle you’ve ever had?

What’s the most ridiculous lie you told as a kid?

Juicy “Truth” Question Ideas

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Who was your first crush?

Who was your most recent crush?

Have you ever had a crush on someone in this room?

Who in this room would you most want to go on a date with?

Have you ever flirted with someone just to get something you wanted?

Have you ever pretended not to like someone you actually liked?

Have you ever sent a flirty text to the wrong person?

What’s the biggest secret you’ve kept from your friends?

Have you ever liked two people at the same time?

Have you ever fallen for a friend?

What’s the biggest romantic mistake you’ve made?

Have you ever kissed someone and immediately regretted it?

Have you ever ghosted someone?

Have you ever been ghosted?

What’s the biggest red flag you’ve ignored in someone?

Have you ever lied about having a crush on someone?

What’s the most embarrassing thing you’ve done because you liked someone?

Have you ever stalked an ex or crush on social media?

What’s your biggest dating ick?

What’s the most attractive quality someone can have?

Embarrassing “Truth” Question Ideas

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What’s the most embarrassing thing that has ever happened to you at school or work?

What's the most embarrassing text you ever sent?

Have you ever walked into the wrong bathroom?

Have you ever fallen in front of a crowd?

Have you ever sent a message and immediately wished you could take it back?

Have you ever called someone by the wrong name during an important moment?

What’s the most embarrassing thing your parents have caught you doing?

Have you ever been caught lying to someone?

Have you ever pretended to understand something when you had no idea what was happening?

What’s your most embarrassing fashion phase?

Have you ever laughed at a completely inappropriate moment?

What’s the longest you’ve gone without realizing something was stuck to your clothing?

Have you ever accidentally liked an extremely old social-media post?

Have you ever practiced a conversation before actually having it?

What’s the most embarrassing thing you’ve done to impress someone?

Deep and Revealing “Truth” Question Ideas

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What’s something you’re insecure about?

What’s something you wish people understood about you?

What’s one thing you’re afraid to admit?

What’s a decision you regret?

What’s something you wish you could change about your past?

What’s something you’ve never told your best friend?

When was the last time you cried?

What’s something you’re currently struggling with?

What’s your biggest fear about the future?

What’s one thing you wish you were better at?

What’s something you’re proud of that you rarely talk about?

What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned from a relationship?

What’s something you wish you could tell your younger self?

What’s one thing you’re afraid other people think about you?

What’s a mistake that changed you?

What’s something you’ve outgrown?

What’s one thing you would do differently if you could go back five years?

What’s something you desperately want to accomplish?

What’s a secret ambition you have?

What’s something you’ve never forgiven yourself for?

“Truth” Question Ideas For Friend Groups

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Who here knows you best?

Who here would you trust with your biggest secret?

Who here would you call in an emergency?

Who here would survive longest on a deserted island?

Who here would be the worst person to share a hotel room with?

Who here is most likely to become famous?

Who here would you trust to plan your wedding?

Who here would you least want to be stuck in an elevator with?

Who here gives the best advice?

Who here is the biggest gossip?

Who here is most likely to accidentally become a millionaire?

Who here would be the hardest person to date?

Who here would you want as your roommate?

Who here is most likely to get arrested for something ridiculous?

Who here would you call if you needed someone to help hide a body?

Who here would be the first to survive a zombie apocalypse?

Who here is most likely to become a reality-TV star?

Who here has the best first impression?

Who here is the most different from how they initially seemed?

Who here would you trust least with your phone?

“Have You Ever?” “Truth” Question Ideas

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Have you ever lied to get out of plans?

Have you ever pretended to be sick when you weren’t?

Have you ever read someone’s private messages?

Have you ever eavesdropped on a conversation?

Have you ever lied about where you were?

Have you ever broken something and blamed someone else?

Have you ever stolen something?

Have you ever cheated on a test?

Have you ever gotten away with something you definitely shouldn’t have?

Have you ever had a secret account on social media?

Have you ever made up an excuse to avoid someone?

Have you ever had a crush on a teacher?

Have you ever lied about your age?

Have you ever pretended to know someone you actually didn’t remember?

Have you ever Googled yourself?

Have you ever snooped through someone’s room?

Have you ever pretended to like a gift you hated?

Have you ever laughed when you were supposed to be serious?

Have you ever kept a secret from someone who deserved to know?

Have you ever regretted sending a text?

Miscellaneous “Truth” Question Ideas

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What’s the first thing you notice about someone you’re attracted to?

What’s the biggest lie you’ve told recently?

What’s your most toxic trait?

What’s something you judge people for?

What’s your biggest pet peeve?

What’s a secret you’re surprised nobody has figured out?

What’s something you would never admit to your parents?

What’s the meanest thing you’ve ever said about someone?

What’s the biggest misconception people have about you?

What’s something you’ve done that you hope nobody in this room ever finds out about?

What’s the most awkward date you’ve ever been on?

Who was the last person you texted, and what did you say?

Who is the last person you looked up on social media?

What’s the most embarrassing photo on your phone?

What’s one thing you would do if you knew nobody would ever find out?

What’s something you’ve lied about to make yourself seem cooler?

What’s the pettiest reason you’ve ever stopped talking to someone?

What’s the most jealous you’ve ever been?

What’s something you secretly want people to compliment you on?

What’s one question you’re hoping nobody asks you tonight?

Funny “Dare” Ideas

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Do your best impression of someone in the room.

Talk in a fake accent for the next three rounds.

Pretend to be a cat for one minute.

Sing the chorus of the last song you listened to.

Do your best celebrity impression.

Dance with no music for 30 seconds.

Narrate everything you do like a nature documentary.

Try to make everyone laugh without saying a word.

Walk around the room like a runway model.

Pretend you're accepting an award and give a 30-second speech.

Speak only in questions for the next two rounds.

Do your best evil laugh.

Pretend to be a waiter taking everyone's orders.

Reenact a famous movie scene.

Make up a ridiculous commercial for an object in the room.

Try to lick your elbow.

Do 10 seconds of your worst dance moves.

Pretend you're a news anchor reporting on what's happening in the room.

Invent a new handshake with the person next to you.

Make up a song about the person sitting across from you.

Mildly Embarrassing “Dare” Ideas

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Read your last text message out loud.

Let the group choose a silly nickname for you for the rest of the game.

Do your best impression of yourself when you're angry.

Recreate your most embarrassing moment without explaining it.

Show everyone your best awkward selfie pose.

Let someone else choose a ridiculous pose for you to hold for 30 seconds.

Give yourself a ridiculous hairstyle using whatever is available.

Pretend to be on a terrible first date with the person next to you.

Sing a children's song dramatically.

Give an acceptance speech for winning “Most Likely to Embarrass Themselves.”

Do your best impression of a toddler having a tantrum.

Pretend you're trying out for a reality TV show.

Make up a ridiculous excuse for being late to an imaginary meeting.

Reenact how you act when you're extremely hungry and tired.

Give a dramatic monologue about losing your favorite snack.

Pretend you're a motivational speaker for 30 seconds.

Try to make the group laugh while keeping a completely straight face.

Introduce yourself as though you're a contestant on a dating show.

Do a dramatic slow-motion walk across the room.

Pretend to be an influencer filming a completely ridiculous product review.

Entertaining “Dare” Ideas

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Sing a song chosen by the group.

Rap about something in the room for 30 seconds.

Perform an imaginary guitar solo.

Do a dramatic reading of a random text message.

Make up a 30-second stand-up comedy routine.

Perform a dramatic breakup scene with an inanimate object.

Do a dramatic reading of a food menu.

Sing “Happy Birthday” in an opera voice.

Create and perform a 15-second dance.

Pretend to host a late-night talk show.

Perform a dramatic weather forecast for the next five minutes.

Make up a jingle for the person on your left.

Perform a fake movie trailer for your life.

Do an impression of a famous singer without saying who it is.

Create a motivational speech about why everyone should eat more pizza.

Perform a dramatic monologue about losing your phone.

Make up a song using three random words chosen by the group.

Pretend to be a contestant on a cooking competition.

Act out a famous fairy tale in 30 seconds.

Perform an imaginary magic trick and insist that it worked.

Group “Dare” Ideas

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Give everyone in the room a ridiculous new name.

Get the group to do a synchronized dance with you.

Start a group chant about something completely random.

Choose two people to have a 20-second staring contest.

Have everyone imitate you at the same time.

Get the entire group to sing a song together.

Organize everyone into a human “family photo” pose.

Choose someone and create a secret handshake together.

Have everyone do their best celebrity impression, beginning with you.

Challenge the group to perform a dramatic slow-motion scene.

Have everyone do a downward dog yoga pose.

Choose a word nobody is allowed to say for the next round.

Have everyone do their best victory dance.

Pick someone to be your “agent” and have them introduce you dramatically.

Get everyone to pose as though they're on a magazine cover.

Create a group theme song.

Choose three people to act out a 20-second scene you invent.

Have everyone make the same facial expression for 10 seconds.

Lead the group in an imaginary exercise class.

Get everyone to pretend they're characters in the same fictional movie.

Challenging “Dare” Ideas

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Hold a plank for 1 minute.

Do 20 jumping jacks.

Balance a book on your head for one minute.

Try to touch your toes without bending your knees.

Stand on one foot for the next round of the game.

Do 10 squats while counting in a silly voice.

Hold a completely straight face while everyone tries to make you laugh for 30 seconds.

Say the alphabet backward as far as you can.

Try to say a tongue twister three times quickly.

Spin around five times and then try to walk in a straight line.

Keep one hand on your head for the next three rounds.

Try to juggle three soft objects.

Hold a ridiculous pose for one minute.

Do 15 sit-ups or another comfortable exercise.

Try to whistle a recognizable song.

Say five tongue twisters without messing up.

Try to balance three safe objects on top of one another.

Walk across the room with a book balanced on your head.

Recite the months of the year backward.

Eat a packet of hot sauce straight.