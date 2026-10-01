Whether you're on a plane, in a hotel room, a waiting room, or even at a bar (there is truly never a bad time to tune in), a single glimpse of a "Gilmore Girls" scene can instantly transport you to a cozy setting, surround you with a supportive community, and pull you into classic family antics that never get old.

The town festivals, love stories, and “freakishly linked” mother-daughter moments make you feel cozy, at home, and wrapped up in something familiar.

From smelling snow to bidding on baskets, these are the 10 best "Gilmore Girls" episodes to rewatch for a cozy night in.

"Pilot" (Season 1, Episode 1)

It’s hard not to love the Gilmore Girls “Pilot” episode. From the moment Lorelai walks into Luke’s Diner, we’re greeted with small-town whimsy, coffee addiction, mother-daughter shenanigans, and Friday night dinners.

"The Lorelais' First Day at Chilton" (Season 1, Episode 2)

Rory’s first day at Chilton begins with a rushed morning when Lorelai’s fuzzy alarm clock fails her. Lorelai throws on a tie-dye shirt, jean shorts, boots, and an overcoat, completely unaware she must meet the school’s headmaster, where Emily is already waiting to comment on her…unique look.

"Rory's Birthday Parties" (Season 1, Episode 6)

It’s Rory’s birthday party, and she can cry if she wants to! But she doesn’t; instead, she gets mad at her grandmother for inviting all of her Chilton peers to her fancy party. Later that night, Rory enjoys her Stars Hollow birthday bash, complete with laughs, “two priests, a rabbi and a duck,” and an unexpected appearance from Emily and Richard, who is pleased to discover that he is “an autumn.”

"Love and War and Snow" (Season 1, Episode 8)

Lorelai has a knack for sensing when snow is coming, and with it, magical moments. This particular snow blows Max Medina into Stars Hollow and onto her couch, when her romantic, snow-filled evening takes an unexpected turn thanks to one Rich Bloomenfeld, all the while Emily enjoys her first frozen pizza.

"The Road Trip to Harvard" (Season 2, Episode 4)

Lorelai doesn’t want to try on her wedding dress before the big day, so she and Rory take a road trip to Harvard and spend the night at the Cheshire Cat (much to their disapproval).

They order coffee on campus, scope out a dorm room, and attend an existentialism lecture before returning to Hartford for Friday night dinner, and then to Luke’s, where he encourages Lorelai to move forward with plans to open an inn with Sookie.

"The Bracebridge Dinner" (Season 2, Episode 10)

What happened during The Bracebridge Dinner? The better question is: what didn’t happen? When a booking for a Renaissance-style dinner falls through at the Independence Inn due to a snowstorm, Lorelai decides to invite her friends, family, and all of Stars Hollow to enjoy the feast Sookie already prepared.

Luke and Lorelai ride in a carriage together and discuss “the secret of parenting.” Rory and Jess talk about her relationship with Dean, and Emily and Richard, seemingly entering the Inn on a positive note, get into a tiff when Richard announces his retirement.

"A-Tisket, A-Tasket" (Season 2, Episode 13)

Tradition plays a big role in Stars Hollow, so tradition must be followed when Jess bids on Rory’s basket at the annual Bid-on-a-Basket Festival, prompting a tense moment between the “basket, basket-maker, and guy who didn’t bring enough money (Dean).”

Meanwhile, Luke wins Lorelai’s basket, which is severely lacking in sustenance, so they run over to Luke’s for some real grub and enjoy a meal in the gazebo.

Jackson asks Sookie to marry him, and Kirk leaves with a basket full of treats and $250.

"A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving" (Season 3, Episode 9)

Only Lorelai and Rory could have enough room in their stomachs for not one, not two, not three, but four Thanksgivings!

Their first stop is the Kim household, where they are met with Tofurky and Dave Rogowski. From there, they head to Sookie and Jackson’s, where Jackson’s relatives deep-fry a turkey, and Sookie recalls the five stages of grief, "served on the rocks with salt!"

Next, a walk to Luke’s Diner for a meal with Luke and Jess, where Jess and Rory share a “lamo” kiss. Finally, they make it to Emily and Richard’s, where Lorelai finds out Rory applied to Yale and suspects her parents are somehow behind the decision, leading to one of the many Gilmore family fight nights.

"Last Week Fights, This Week Tights" (Season 4, Episode 21)

Liz and TJ are getting married, and Luke is turning a new leaf, one that involves greater intention and communication…enough to (finally) ask Lorelai on a date!

A slightly more mature Jess thanks Luke for supporting him, visits Rory’s dorm at Yale, and asks her to run away with him to New York City, but Rory says no.

"You Jump, I Jump, Jack" (Season 5, Episode 7)

What’s a journalist without a story (that will interest Doyle and the rest of the Yale Daily News readers)? Rory puts on her detective hat and, after a few run-ins with a gorilla mask and the cryptic phrase “in omnia paratus,” discovers that Yale has a secret society she simply has to investigate. But this isn’t just any collegiate group.

Logan Huntzberger, a member of the “Life and Death Brigade” (and a future love interest), invites her to an elaborate event strewn with luxurious tents and vintage attire.

He persuades Rory to jump off a seven-story scaffold with only a harness and an umbrella for support. Hand in hand (“You jump, I jump, Jack!”), they land safely. Rory calls it a “once-in-a-lifetime experience,” but Logan assures, “Only if you want it to be.”

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