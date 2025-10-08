Netflix and Kill: A ‘Clue’ Reality Competition Series Is Coming

Cluedo (known as Clue in North America) debuted in the UK in 1948 during World War II. The board game didn’t make its way to the U.S. until the following year, and since then, Americans have relished solving the mystery of Boddy Black’s murder. Soon fans of the board game will see it come to life as a new reality competition show.

‘Clue’ Is Heading to Netflix

According to Nerdist, the new series is coming to Netflix. The premise is the same as the original board game, but players must complete mental and physical challenges to reveal clues and figure out who the killer is. The goal is to outsmart others by asking the questions “who?”, “with what?”, and “where?” to determine a suspect, weapon, and the room where the murder occurred. If all three answers are guessed correctly, more money gets added to the final prize. An incorrect guess puts them at risk for elimination.

The suspenseful show will also feature appearances from the original board game characters, which includes Mrs. Peacock, Yvette, and Professor Plum. As of now, there’s no set release date. In an official statement, Netflix shared that there will be more updates closer to Clue’s launch.

This isn’t the first time Clue has been adapted into a show. In the early ‘90s there was a British reality series where celebrities attempted to determine which iconic character committed the murder by watching short films and interviewing the suspects. It ran for four seasons. It’s too early to tell if the upcoming Netflix series will enjoy a longer run.