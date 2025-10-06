Show Off Your ‘Fourth Wing’ Fandom With This Collaborative Card Game

In Rebecca Yarros’s Empyrean series, readers follow Violet Sorrengail’s unforgiving journey to become a dragon rider in her kingdom. The latest book, Onyx Storm, was released earlier this year, but the next volume doesn’t have a set release date. While you’re waiting, you can relive the story with Priorities: Fourth Wing Edition—Hasbro’s card game named for the first book in the series.

Introducing Priorities: Fourth Wing Edition

It‘s the whole team against the game. | Hasbro/Amazon

You can share your Fourth Wing passion with other enthusiasts in this cooperative card game. Priorities: Fourth Wing Edition is based on the original Priorities card game, in which players rank random items instead of things from the world of the books.

The rules are simple: One person dubbed the “Wingleader” will secretly rank five cards from most to least preferred. Each card lists a different element from the first three books in the Empyrean series, from spicy scenes to side characters.

The other players (the Iron Squad) must then work together to guess the order. Each correctly guessed card goes to the team, while wrong guesses will go to the game itself. Cards have letters printed on the back, and players win by collecting enough of them to spell out the word priorities.

Priorities: Fourth Wing Edition is the perfect gift for any fan of the book series. You can order the special edition on Amazon for $25 or pick it up at your local Barnes & Noble.

Fans of the novel will also be pleased to hear that a TV show is coming to Amazon Prime, with Meredith Averill as the showrunner. She was previously an executive producer on numerous shows, including Wednesday, The Haunting of Hill House, and Jane the Virgin.