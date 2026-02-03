7 Enemies-to-Lovers TV Shows Where Rivalry Turns Romantic

Sparks seem to fly especially high when it comes to enemies-to-lovers romances. It's a simple yet satisfying formula: two people butt heads, only to realize the tension between them may actually be desire in disguise. Whether it’s witty banter, simmering glances, or outright sabotage, these rivalries make for some of the most satisfying slow-burn storylines on TV. From high school drama to period pieces, the best enemies-to-lovers arcs prove that the path from hostility to romance is rarely smooth—but it’s always worth watching. Keep reading to explore seven TV series where clashes turn into chemistry, rivalries blossom into romance, and enemies eventually become lovers.

Bridgerton

Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

2020 to 2026 / 4 Seasons

You can count on Bridgerton to cover all the romance tropes, but season 2's enemies-to-lovers storyline starring Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton remains a fan favorite for good reason. Sparks fly as Anthony’s arrogance clashes with future sister-in-law Kate’s sharp wit, and their endless verbal sparring slowly gives way to undeniable chemistry. The forbidden nature of their romance only heightens the tension, and memorable moments—like the bee sting that sparks an unexpectedly intimate encounter—turn their rivalry into a swoon-worthy love story full of humor, drama, and longing.

Gossip Girl

The CW

2007 to 2012 / 6 Seasons

Gossip Girl is packed with scheming, secrets, and scandal—but it also delivers a classic enemies-to-lovers romance (or two). Blair Waldorf and Chuck Bass start off constantly clashing, with power struggles, insults, and manipulation at every turn. Their rivalry eventually evolves into a passionate relationship—but not before Blair tests the tension with Dan Humphrey in seasons 4 and 5. Blair and Dan go from enemies to friends, bonding over shared intellectual interests, and briefly become lovers. Although she ultimately ends up with Chuck, her connection with Dan adds another layer of romance to the drama-filled Upper East Side.

My Lady Jane

Jonathan Prime

2024 / 1 Season

Period pieces and the enemies-to-lovers trope are a perfect match, and historical fantasy My Lady Jane proves it. Set during the reign of Edward, son of Henry VIII, the story begins with a trope that wasn’t so uncommon back then: arranged marriage.

Lady Jane Grey values her independence and initially resists her betrothal to Guildford Dudley, leading to early encounters full of bickering and mutual annoyance—from their first meeting in a tavern to tense moments at the altar. Over time, their rivalry softens, and what begins as outright contempt gradually turns into affection, resulting in a witty, satisfying slow-burn romance that keeps viewers hooked.

One Tree Hill

Everett

2003 to 2012 / 9 Seasons

One Tree Hill has everything you need in a high school drama, including rivalries—and romance. Nathan Scott, a popular jock, and Haley James, a loyal and ambitious student, start off on opposite sides of the social spectrum. Sparks fly when Haley tutors Nathan in math to stop him from tormenting her best friend, Lucas. Their initial detestation slowly melts into love, and eventually marriage, making them one of the show’s most beloved slow-burn couples.

Veronica Mars

Warner Bros. Television/Everett Collection

2004 to 2007 / 3 Seasons

High school feuds quickly turn to flirting in Veronica Mars. After losing her social standing following a tragedy, teenage detective Veronica Mars returns to school facing taunts from her former friends—including bad boy Logan Echolls. But when Logan hires Veronica to help find his missing mother, their animosity slowly turns into a multi-season enemies-to-lovers romance, full of tension, witty banter, and slow-burning chemistry.

Never Have I Ever

Netflix

2020 to 2023 / 4 Seasons

You don’t have to be in high school to enjoy Never Have I Ever. The Netflix comedy follows the awkward yet endearing adventures of Devi Ramakrishnan, a quirky, first-generation Indian American teen. Over the course of the series, she navigates plenty of classic teenage struggles, from grappling with the loss of her father to crushing on popular boy Paxton Hall-Yoshida. But one of the show’s most entertaining storylines is Devi’s rivalry with overachieving classmate Ben Gross—a competitive dynamic that slowly, and unexpectedly, turns romantic.

Parks and Recreation

Tyler Golden/NBC

2009 to 2015 / 7 Seasons

Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt’s journey in Parks and Recreation is a textbook enemies-to-lovers storyline. Leslie, deputy director of Pawnee’s Parks and Recreation Department, clashes immediately with Ben, a state auditor tasked with fixing her budget. Their initial rivalry—Leslie’s stubborn ambition versus Ben’s auditing authority—sparks plenty of verbal sparring.

But like all good slow-burn romances, three seasons of collaborating on political affairs gradually overlap with an affair of the heart. From arguing over a construction pit in season 2 to tying the knot in season 5, Leslie and Ben’s relationship evolves into one of TV’s most beloved slow-burn romances, proving that even the fiercest professional clashes can lead to true love.