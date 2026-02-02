5 Romantic Period Dramas to Watch If You Love 'Bridgerton'

If the latest season of Bridgerton has taught us anything, it's that elaborate corsets and afternoon promenades are nothing without scandal and members of the ton concealing their true opinions of one another under storied pasts and presents rife with drama.

Some period dramas make you long for true love, while others make you grateful to live in the 21st century. Some leave you crying, while others leave you with your mouth wide open at the screen, desperately grabbing for the remote so you can press pause and fully comprehend what you've just seen.

If you've already binged the first four episodes of the fourth season of Bridgerton, don't worry; there’s more content to be consumed. From ruthless royal courts to controversial country estates, the following period dramas serve up plot twists, passion, and centuries' worth of yearning.

THE EMPRESS

2022 to 2026 / 2 Seasons (third season premiering late 2026)

The Empress brings 19th-century imperial Vienna to life by illustrating the romance between a spirited Bavarian duchess and the future ruler of Austria and Hungary. The narrative begins with Elisabeth von Wittelsbach, a young woman more curious than courtly, who crosses paths with Emperor Franz Joseph, promised to her older sister, Helene. Sparks fly, thrusting Elisabeth from her carefree Bavaria to the endlessly demanding world of the Habsburg court. Once there, Elisabeth must navigate palace politics, comply with an overbearing mother-in-law, and adhere to strict royal rules; all while fighting to uphold both her marriage and her independence.

DOWNTON ABBEY

2010 to 2015 / 6 Seasons

Downton Abbey treats the grand Yorkshire estate like a social experiment. The series explores the interconnected worlds of the aristocratic Crawley family (upstairs) and their dedicated staff who keep the illustrious estate running (downstairs), all set against the profound changes of the early 20th century. When the heir to the estate perishes with the RMS Titanic, a distant cousin arrives to twist the plot, causing a stir as he attempts to modernize things.

As politics, romance, and world events ripple through the household, the boundaries between the staff and noble birth are blurred. From inheritance dilemmas to scandals in the servants' quarters,Downton Abbey transforms the Edwardian era into pure entertainment.

REIGN

2013 to 2017 / 4 Seasons

Reign is a historical drama that draws viewers into the secrets and schemes of the 16th-century French court. The series follows Mary, Queen of Scots, who is sent from her rural upbringing into the dazzling and dangerous world of Renaissance royalty. Tasked with securing Scotland's future through marriage, Mary travels to France to wed Prince Francis, only to find the political landscape more tangled than she ever imagined.

Passion, power, and politics complicate Mary's feelings for Prince Francis's half-brother, Bash. Between striking gowns, shifting alliances, and court gossip, every banquet and ball feels like a chess match for Mary, who learns to navigate Tudor-era turmoil with equal parts care and craft. But is strategy enough to save her life in the end?

VICTORIA

2016 to 2019 / 3 Seasons

Victoria is a British period drama that chronicles the early reign of one of England's most iconic monarchs. The series opens with a young Princess Victoria becoming Queen of the United Kingdom at age 18, following the death of King William IV. Thrown into power, the inexperienced youth must contend with politics, palace customs, and the overwhelming duties of leadership, but not without a few missteps along the way.

The show follows her courtship and eventual marriage to Prince Albert, uniting duty with love. From parliamentary debates to establishing herself as head of state, Victoria's journey is surprisingly relatable, even though it unfolds in a palace from a different century. From asserting independence to redefining an era, Victoria turns 1800s history into compelling television for modern viewers.

OUTLANDER

2014 to 2026 / 8 Seasons (final season premieres March, 2026)

Outlander weaves history, romance, and science fiction into one captivating package, making it perfect for binge-watching. The story centers on Claire Randall, a former World War II nurse who, while visiting Scotland, is mysteriously transported from 1945 to 1743. Dropped into a politically disruptive and dangerous past, Claire relies on her healing abilities and quick wit to survive.

Her situation becomes even more complicated when she meets Jamie Fraser, a young Highland warrior whose life becomes closely intertwined with hers. As Claire navigates foreign customs and rivalries, she faces a pressing decision: return to the future she’s familiar with or remain in the past she's grown to love?