Bluey's Camping Episode and 4 More Kids Shows to Inspire Outdoor Adventures

In a chronically online world, it’s imperative that children are inspired to get out and play. One of the best ways to encourage movement and curiosity about the world around them is introducing kids to programming that fosters their inquisitive nature. In particular, TV shows that take place outside can tap into kids’ penchant for playing pretend, exploring the unknown, and learning through trial and error.

In the list below, you’ll find specific episodes of beloved children’s shows that young viewers can dive into and information on why they’re well worth the watch as a whole. Perhaps you’ll find your child’s next outdoor adventure is one 10 to 25-minute episode away.

Bluey - “Camping” (Season 1, Episode 43)

Streamer: Disney+

Age rating: TV-7

In this episode, Bluey and her family go camping, and she meets a new friend named Jean-Luc. Even though she speaks English and he can only respond in French, they’re able to cross the language barrier to have fun together. Their connection through play and a search for the wild “Daddy pig” fosters a bond that they’ll never forget.

Bluey is a children’s series that follows the imagination of its eponymous character, her sister Bingo, and their friends as they explore and learn about the world around them. With three seasons available to stream on Disney+, kids can enjoy many of the canine’s adventures.

Each episode is less than 10 minutes long and features lessons on how to be a good friend, what it means to try until you succeed, and how to come up with out-of-the box solutions to everyday problems. It’s perfect for parents looking to bring a bit of magic to their children’s lives, and might inspire kids to add a bit of make-believe fun to the activities they do in the woods, parks, or right on the sidewalk outside their homes.

The Magic School Bus - “The Magic School Bus Plays Ball” (Season 1, Episode 10)

Streamer: Netflix

Age rating: TV-7

In “The Magic School Bus Plays Ball,” all Ralphie cares about is finding a makeshift home plate for the class’s baseball game. He thinks he’s found it in the new physics book that Dorothy Anne won’t quit talking about. But Ms. Frizzle sees a prime opportunity to teach her students about friction and its importance in their day-to-day lives. That’s how they all end up inside the concepts explored in Dorothy Anne’s book, playing a game of baseball that literally has them moving non-stop.

The Magic School Bus qualifies as “edutainment,” so its lessons can skew a bit more old-fashioned. But it’s also the kind of series that sparks imagination and applies the rules and wonders of science to everyday life. Ms. Frizzle’s “field trips” open children’s minds to the experiments they can conduct with friends and family by putting what they’ve learned in school to the test whilst having fun, too.

Craig of the Creek - “Itch to Explore” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Streamer: Hulu (and Hulu on Disney+)

Age rating: TV-7

Here, Craig is determined to map the Creek in its entirety, which means he and his friends, Kelsey and JP, need to explore Poison Ivy Grove. At the center of the treacherous area is a piece of the Creek that no child has explored before. He thinks that if they chart what has hitherto been uncharted, they’ll be living legends. Protected by trash bags and armed with calamine lotion, they set off on their trek—only to discover there’s something lurking in the Grove.

Craig of the Creek is pure fun. The series, which spans six seasons, focuses on Craig’s adventures in the wild woods by his suburban Maryland home. While this is not an edutainment program, it is a story that promotes kids being outdoors and navigating friendships. It also, in a playful way, shares information about the plants and creatures that can present danger to those who go exploring, and provides solutions that keep kids safe while not hampering their adventures.

The Outsiders Club - “Florida Bug Hunt” (Season 1, Episode 11)

Streamer: YouTube (Discover Florida Channel), Pluto TV, Tubi, and the Roku Channel

Age rating: TV-G

This episode follows a group of kids as they explore the creepy crawlies that live in their neighborhoods. This show is specifically designed to encourage kids’ interest in the animals and plants around them while also teaching them about caution and respect for the natural world—just don’t be surprised if your little one comes home with a new critter to keep as a pet after watching it.

The Outsiders Club is a Florida-set educational program that follows a group of kids as they learn about different outdoor activities they can do in the state. With four seasons available to stream on multiple platforms, it’s an easily accessible reality series for children to tune into. The kids who host the show interview children around their age about fishing, horseback riding, camping, and more as they do activities that challenge their minds and their bodies.

The series is great for parents looking for shows geared toward children that promote an active lifestyle. Hearing from other kids about the sports they like to play and the fun they’re having outdoors may inspire a child to get up and move, too.

Molly of Denali - “Mouse in the Tree House” (Season 2, Episode 3)

Streamer: PBSKids.org

Age rating: 4 to 8 years old

After seeing Mr. Patak’s bird-watching perch, Molly and her best friend, Tooey, decide they’re going to build a treehouse. Their dream project includes a windmill and an elevator, but after some careful consideration, they decide to create a design they can easily make. However, what they hadn’t considered is that Tooey’s cat, Mouse, would want in on their project. In the midst of putting their treehouse together, they’ll have to figure out how to get him home safely and keep him from getting out again.

Molly of Denali is a PBS Kids series that teaches children about Alaska from the perspective of a 10-year-old Alaska Native. Here, Molly and her friends learn about their environment, the customs that are part of their heritage, and how to interact with people from cultures different from their own. The show helps children slow down and think about the world around them, as well as how they can best solve problems and what they can do to help the people and animals in their lives. This series is the kind of program that may inspire a child to learn more about their own state and explore what makes it unique compared to the other 49 that make up America.

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