The Most Popular TV Show the Year You Were Born

Chances are, you don't remember watching the most popular TV series from the year you were born, but you were probably bouncing along to its theme song!

Whether your family had a chunky TV with a wood frame and a VHS player, or, more recently, a sleek flat-screen mounted on the wall, this show likely lit up the screen at some point, even if your parents were skipping channels.

While the content has certainly evolved over the years, like changing fashion, cultural references, and backdrops, the structure of TV shows has pretty much stayed the same: multiple seasons jam-packed with episodes. Back when many of these classics aired, you couldn’t binge-watch a whole season in one sitting. Instead, you had to tune in at a scheduled time each week for the next episode.

Occasionally, you’d catch a TV channel airing marathon episodes of a single series, but it was nothing like today, when you can access an entire show from start to finish at your convenience thanks to modern streaming services.

Some of these programs are so iconic that we still watch them today; household names like Cheers, Seinfeld, Friends, and The Simpsons have yet to go out of style, gaining new fans with every generation.

They not only offer storylines that keep you entertained for hours on end, but also reveal something about the decade in which they were broadcast. Older shows give us a glimpse into a simpler time before smartphones and social media, while recent series help us keep up with new slang and current events. What ‘80s and ‘90s babies remember as the TV Guide, children born in 2010 will recognize as an app, a profile, and a quick selection.

The ‘60s gave us Star Trek, The Andy Griffith Show, and Bewitched, while the ‘70s introduced us to All in the Family, The Brady Bunch, and The Partridge Family. But for this list, we’re starting with 1980.

So, let’s flip on the television and discover the most popular TV show from the year you were born, perhaps inspiring a binge-watch that teaches you something new about that time.

THE MOST POPULAR TV SHOW THE YEAR YOU WERE BORN

1980

Charlie's Angels

Alda, Rogers, & Swit In 'M*A*S*H' | CBS Photo Archive/GettyImages

1981

MAS*H

1982

Knight Rider

1983

Cheers

1984

Miami Vice

1985

The Dukes of Hazzard

1986

The A-Team

1987

Married... with Children

Magnum, P.I. | CBS Photo Archive/GettyImages

1988

Magnum P.I.

1989

Who's the Boss?

1990

Seinfeld

1991

Baywatch

1992

Law and Order

1993

The X-Files

Friends | NBC/GettyImages

1994

Friends

1995

The Simpsons

1996

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

1997

South Park

1998

That '70s Show

1999

The Sopranos

2000

The West Wing

2001

Family Guy

2002

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" | Bobby Bank/GettyImages

2003

Curb Your Enthusiasm

2004

Survivor

2005

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

2006

Entourage

2007

Californication

2008

Mad Men

2009

Scrubs

LOST | Reisig and Taylor/GettyImages

2010

Lost

2011

30 Rock

2012

Breaking Bad

2013

Arrested Development

2014

24

2015

Silicon Valley

Jeff Kravitz/GettyImages

2016

Veep

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