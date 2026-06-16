10 Powerful Rick Steves Quotes That Will Transform the Way You See the World

Rick Steves doesn’t just make a living by traveling the world; he travels the world, and thus, truly lives. On paper, he's "America's most respected authority on European travel," but in life, he's so much more: a writer, a business owner, an activist, and, perhaps most importantly, a person who understands people, or at least makes an effort to. All of this grew out of a journey, or rather, a series of journeys, that resulted in an inspiring life.

Rick Steves has guidebooks, a memoir titled “On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer,” a television and radio show, “Travel with Rick Steves,” and a travel column, but what he truly cherishes is perspective, gained by immersing himself in a variety of cultures through communication, optimism, and open-mindedness.

RICK STEVES' JOURNEY

In 1976, at age 21, Steves acted on a dream and started his first business, Rick Steves' Europe, in Washington state. Since then, he has released an extensive guidebook series that takes readers through several countries, not just to the famous sites, but toward authentic experiences that come from broadening one’s perspective. These guides feature walking tours, restaurant reviews, transportation and packing advice, and even tips for avoiding long lines. Essentially, they are manuals to some of Europe’s most beloved destinations, but more than that, they are keys to unlocking a better, more educated version of yourself.

In addition to writing and speaking about his travels, Steves leads group trips and brings around 30,000 people across Europe each year. Beyond inviting others to explore the world through both sights and human connection, he spends four months every year in Europe refining his knowledge and filming for his YouTube channel, among other educational, travel-inspired endeavors.

According to his biography, over 40 years into his career, he still "measures his success not by dollars earned, but by trips impacted."

RICK STEVES' PHILOSOPHY

To Rick Steves, travel is freedom. It's recess. It's "legal adventure." And it can be done cheaply, safely, and meaningfully, without just crossing off the biggest tourist attractions and calling it a day.

In fact, he encourages budget travel as the best way to get a first-hand look at local culture: meeting people and discovering recommendations that most tourists miss by staying in luxury hotels, skipping public transportation, and keeping to themselves.

He believes your trip should be a collection of "magic moments," and that your mind should remain open at all times, both to the people (all equally important) and to the culture, even if you're not immediately impressed.

In the wise words of Rick Steves, now 71 and still seizing every adventure, life is made up of experiences, shaped by the places we choose to go, the mindset we bring to our travels, and the ways we let these experiences alter our perception of the world.

THE WISE WORDS OF RICK STEVES

“Ideally, travel broadens our perspectives personally, culturally, and politically. Suddenly, the palette with which we paint the story of our lives has more colors.”

“Travel is intensified living … and one of the last great sources of legal adventure.”

“If you don’t like a place, maybe you don’t know enough about it… Give a culture the benefit of your open mind.”

“Fear is for people who don’t get out very much.”

“Be fanatically positive and militantly optimistic. If something is not to your liking, change your liking.”

“Travel challenges truths that we were raised thinking were self-evident and God-given. Leaving home, we learn other people find different truths to be self-evident. We realize that it just makes sense to give everyone a little wiggle room.”

“Self-consciousness kills communication.”

“I remember when the standard farewell when I set off on another trip was “Bon voyage!” But today, Americans tend to say, “Have a safe trip.” (When I hear this, I’m inclined to say, “Well, you have a safe stay-at-home—because where I’m going is statistically much safer than where you’re staying.”)”

“A third of the people on this planet eat with spoons and forks like you, a third of the people eat with chopsticks, and a third of the people eat with their fingers like me, and we're all civilized just the same".”

“Most fundamentally, travelers know that the world is a welcoming place filled with joy, love and good people. Young or old, rich or poor, backpack or rolling suitcase, the best way to understand this is to experience it firsthand. To get out there and get to know our neighbors. To build not walls, but bridges.”

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