Every Country's Favorite Coffee Drink, Mapped

While chain coffee places have grown in popularity in recent decades, a good cup of coffee has long been a tradition around the world.

Coffee, of course, can be much more than just basic and black. There are plenty of ways to add milk, go for a big hit in a small cup, or mix in something different to make your typical cup of coffee more unique. Traditional methods of making the best cup of coffee can also vary based on where you live, with some countries favoring certain options over others.

So where should you go to find your favorite? Here are some options to choose from to help you decide where to visit for a good cup of coffee, based on Google search data collected by Coffeeness.

Map of popular coffee drinks across the world | Coffeeness.de

Cappuccinos top the list

Cappuccino with latte art on top | Mariia Ploshikhina / Shutterstock

Cappuccinos top the list of most searched coffee types in 24 countries that seemingly prefer this brew over any other coffee. The mix of coffee, steamed milk, and foam gets its name from the Italian word for "hood" because nuns and friars of the Capuchin order wear hoods with a color that matches the creamy coffee color of a cappuccino.

So it may be surprising that this drink actually not the most popular option among Italians. Instead, fans of cappuccinos are spread across continents, with countries including France, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, India, Nigeria, and more seemingly favoring this drink type.

Espresso gets the express lane

Coffee machine making espresso | Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock

Espresso may come in a small cup, but it packs a big punch with plenty of caffeine. This coffee option is usually served in a demitasse, which is a small cup that is often heated before being handed over to the customer to keep the drink warm after serving. It also tops the list in 14 countries as the most popular coffee drink there, including Egypt, Pakistan, Greece, and Iceland. It's also a North American favorite, with Canada and the United States preferring this beverage.

Keep it simple

Simple cups of black coffee | New Africa / Shutterstock

Sometimes it's nice to make coffee a particular way with distinct additions, and sometimes you just want it black. Coffeeness found that 12 countries seem to simply enjoy hot water, coffee beans, and nothing else. Going for the basic beverage is popular in countries like Bulgaria, Jordan, and South Africa, among others.

Americano is A-O.K.

Americano being brewed from machine | Narong Khueankaew / Shutterstock

Americanos are great options if you like the idea of espresso, but don't need the intense flavor and caffeine. This type of coffee, which combines Italian espresso with hot water, is actually Italy's favored option, as well as six other countries'. It's particularly popular in South America, with countries like Argentina, Paraguay, and Colombia searching it more than all others.

Mocha is magnificent

Iced mocha beverage with whipped cream | Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

If you like your coffee to have some sweetness, a great option is to add some chocolate to your drink. Countries like Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, and Vietnam seem to prefer this less bitter option when sipping on something made with coffee beans.

Country loyalty among coffee

Cup of Irish coffee | etorres / Shutterstock

Two countries—Ireland and Turkey—don't have to look far to find the perfect cup of coffee. Ireland's favorite option is an Irish coffee, and the same goes for Finland, Norway, and Sweden. A traditional Irish coffee includes coffee, sugar, heavy cream, and Irish whiskey for an extra kick.

Turkey is the only country where Turkish coffee tops the list for the most popular cup of coffee. This beverage involves mixing cold water, finely ground coffee, and sugar together for a unique brew.