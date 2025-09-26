The Most Popular Aesthetics to Pair With Coffee Photos, According to Google Trends

Coffee isn’t just for drinking. If you pair a pretty caffeinated drink with an appealing aesthetic, you’ve got the means for an artistic photoshoot. There are numerous coffee drinks and aesthetics to choose from—and some have recently taken off online. According to Google Trends, these are the photo aesthetics people searched for most when looking up certain types of coffee between June 17 and July 17 of this year.

Latte: Literary Aesthetic

The dog only makes the photo better. | Cavan Images/GettyImages

According to these findings, people tend to search for lattes paired with books. A good entrypoint into the wide world of espresso drinks, lattes are a common find at many coffee shops. They only require some espresso, about two-thirds of steamed milk, and a thin layer of milk foam. Lattes coupled with books often evoke an elegant and classy feel.

Cappuccino: Amalfi Coast Aesthetic

Good morning from the Amalfi Coast. | piola666/GettyImages

People tend to search for cappuccinos in pictures of the Amalfi Coast, which is a shoreline in southern Italy. The destination is renowned for its breathtaking scenery, pastel-colored buildings, and fresh local cuisine. Cappuccinos—which are equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam—would be the perfect drink to sip while relaxing on a balcony overlooking the seaside.

Drip Coffee: Netflix and Chill Aesthetic

Forget the popcorn, drinking a cup of coffee while watching movies sounds nice. | hocus-focus/GettyImages

Although it’s not the flashiest option, many people prefer drip coffee because it requires little effort. All you need to do is pour hot water over ground coffee in a filter and wait for it to drip into a pot below—but it may take a while until you can enjoy a cup. Regardless, drip coffee is commonly searched with the “Netflix and chill” aesthetic. This trend often depicts someone facing a TV or computer screen displaying the Netflix logo. These photos tend to evoke a cozy feeling as the viewer imagines watching their favorite shows while snuggling with a warm cup of coffee (and maybe their special someone).

Iced Coffee: Avocado Toast Aesthetic

What a nutritional meal. | Alexander Spatari/GettyImages

Google users often search for avocado toast—a Millennial favorite—alongside iced. This finding might come down to that energizing combination of a nutritious meal and a refreshing morning drink. (Just remember, iced coffee isn’t the same as cold brew.)