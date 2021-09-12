40 Popular Coffee Terms, Explained

Thanks to the proliferation of Starbucks, independently-owned coffeehouses, and expensive home machines, getting your hands on a “regular coffee” has become somewhat outdated. There’s a litany of sizes, blends, and preparation methods that can make getting what you want—a jolt of caffeine in your system to help you tolerate the world and everyone in it—confusing.

If you care about coffee but don’t really care enough to become semi-fluent in Italian, take a look at this glossary for popular coffee terms. It’s by no means an exhaustive list, but one containing references you’re likely to encounter when pursuing your morning cup. (If you already know anaerobic fermentation is coffee prepared in a no-oxygen environment for increased acidity, for example, you’re much too learned for this list.)

AeroPress

AeroPress is a method of preparing coffee. / WMG Image/GettyImages

AeroPress is a brand name for a single-serve coffeemaker that resembles a giant syringe or plunger. After putting ground coffee in the chamber, the user adds hot water to brew the coffee and presses down the plunger to deposit the coffee in their cup. Because one can exert a certain level of control over the water and grounds, it’s considered by some to be a superior method to drip machines.

Affogato

An affogato (pronounced “ah-foh-GAH-to”) is vanilla ice cream or gelato that’s been submerged in hot espresso. Affogato is Italian for drowned, referencing the fate of the dessert scoop. It’s typically eaten with a spoon—though if you let it sit long enough you’ll be sipping it instead.

Americano

Want a caffeine fix without the frills? Order an Americano, which is simply a blend of espresso and hot water. The ratio varies, but it’s typically one-half to one-third espresso; purists typically add the espresso (already prepared) to the cup first, then the water. Because the shots of espresso are diluted by the water, there’s not necessarily any more caffeine to the Americano than regular coffee.

Arabica

Arabica is one of the two most common coffee blends, and it refers to a specific species of coffee plant, Coffea arabica. (A varietal of Coffea canehora, also known as robusta, is the other.) Most commercial coffee is Arabica, and it comes in varieties (like Bourbon, Typica, and Ethiopian) depending on where it was grown and its flavor profile. According to Starbucks, Arabica offers a “refined flavor” while robusta has a “harsher taste that’s often compared to burnt rubber.” Not surprisingly, the chain only offers Arabica beans, but robusta still has its fans thanks to more caffeine and a heartiness that makes for a solid espresso.

Blend

The term blended coffee is used for coffee sourced from two or more regions or suppliers that nonetheless carry a complementary flavor profile that may not be achievable with just one kind of bean. (See also: Single Origin.)

Café au Lait

A café au lait (“KAF-ay oh-LAY”) mixes one part brewed coffee with one part steamed milk. Unlike a cappuccino and other steamed drinks, no espresso is used and there’s not typically any froth (though that’s not a hard and fast rule).

Cappuccino

A cappuccino (pronounced “kah-uh-CHEE-noh”) is a three-layered coffee made with equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam to create a frothy drink. A dry cappuccino increases the foam and reduces the milk; a wet cappuccino reverses that. The cappuccino’s close relative, the latte, uses less milk foam and more milk for a richer alternative.

Chemex

A brand name pour-over drip coffee preparation kit consisting of a large borosilicate (heat-resistant) glass that resembles a lab flask. After adding ground coffee to a filter, hot water is poured over the coffee and into the glass. Multiple cups can be made at once.

Coffee

A beverage made from prepared seeds of a coffee plant. Coffee can also refer to the plant itself.

Cold Brew

Cold brew coffee. / RyanJLane/GettyImages

Unlike iced coffee, which is coffee cooled down after being brewed in hot water, cold brew uses cold water from the start. The thinking is that the cold method reduces acidity and provides for a smoother taste.

Con Panna

Con panna (pronounced “KOHN PAH-nah”), meaning “with cream” in Italian, is espresso topped with whipped cream. What more do you need to know?

Cortado

A cortado (“cor-TAH-doh”) is an espresso made with steamed milk in a one-to-one ratio that doesn’t have any froth or foam.

Crema

The reddish, foamy layer on top of a shot of espresso that forms when air bubbles mix with the coffee’s oils. Not to be confused with the creamy foam layer from milk.

Dark Roast

Dark roast refers to a type of coffee bean roasted at a higher temperature that results in a bean with more oil and a smoky flavor. (See also: light roast, medium roast, and French roast.)

Decaffeinated (Decaf) Coffee

Coffee that’s largely been stripped of caffeine through natural or chemical means, though it’s a misconception that decaf means “zero caffeine.” The process removes about 97 percent of it, but that still might mean 2 milligrams or more could be present. (A single cup could be around 92–95 milligrams.)

Doppio

Doppio (pronounced “DOH-pee-yoh”) is two shots of espresso poured into a single cup. A single shot is called a “solo.”

Drip

A coffee preparation method in which hot water is poured over ground coffee in a filter, dripping into a pot below. While not as popular among aficionados, drip coffee requires little manual involvement and can brew large amounts at a time.

Espresso

Espresso refers to finely-ground coffee packed in high density and subjected to high-pressure water brewing, which typically results in more caffeine. (One shot of espresso might have 64 milligrams compared to coffee’s 92, despite being a lower volume drink.) Coffee beans used in espresso are also typically roasted longer, making for a more robust flavor.

Fair Trade

Fair trade refers to coffee that meets a set of standards for sustainability as well as labor, including minimum pricing for growers and suppliers.

Flat White

Flat white coffee. / Simon McGill/GettyImages

An amalgam of a latte and a cappuccino, a flat white consists of espresso and steamed milk that’s prepared with less froth—hence the “flat” appearance. Because the milk isn’t as prominent, you’re more likely to taste the espresso.

French Press

A coffee preparation method in which ground coffee is exposed to hot water in a cylindrical container, then separated by manual plunging. More oil from the coffee is retained, making the coffee richer than other methods.

French Roast

French roast is a type of dark roast that’s darker and more bitter than other varieties because the beans are roasted longer. More oils are forced to the surface of the bean during the roasting process, so it’s possible French roast may be less shelf-stable than other dark roasts.

Iced Coffee

Iced coffee is regular coffee brewed conventionally and then chilled with ice. Cold brew, in contrast, uses cold water for brewing. Japanese iced coffee refers to hot coffee brewed directly over ice.

Instant Coffee

Instant coffee refers to ground coffee that’s been dehydrated and sold as a powder; adding hot water hydrates the powder. It’s not for connoisseurs, but it does offer a longer shelf life than conventional grounds or beans.

Italian Roast

A very dark coffee roast used to make espresso. Some consider this to be the overdone, burnt toast version—so much so that the actual quality or age of the beans is obscured by the charred taste.

Latte

Latte (pronounced “LAH-tay”) is Italian for milk. The drink starts with espresso, adds a lot of steamed milk—as much as two-thirds of the total volume—and is topped with a thin layer of milk foam. A cappuccino, on the other hand, has a more balanced blend of espresso and milk.

Light Roast

A method of roasting in which coffee beans are prepared so there’s less oil, making for a lighter drink.

Lungo

Lungo (“LOONG-oh”), or “long,” is a type of espresso in which more water is run through the ground beans for longer, resulting in a milder (but possibly more bitter) drink. (See also: ristretto.)

Macchiato

A macchiato (“mah-kee-AH-toh”) is espresso with a small helping of foamed or steamed milk. A latte macchiato involves espresso being added to steamed milk that’s already in a cup. (In a latte, the espresso is added first.) A Ralph Macchio is an actor (The Karate Kid).

Medium Roast

Roasted coffee beans. / Chee Siong Teh / 500px/GettyImages

A method of roasting the coffee bean that results in a loss of floral flavors but isn’t as oily or robust as a dark or French roast.

Mocha

A latte-style drink made with espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate. Mocha beans are coffee beans with a chocolate flavor.

Mochaccino

Similar to mocha, a mochaccino resembles a latte but with a dab of chocolate flavoring.

Normale

A conventional method of pulling (preparing) espresso. (See also: lungo and ristretto.)

Organic Coffee

Organic coffee refers to coffee grown without banned methods like radiation and sewage. Naturally-occurring pesticides and fertilizers can be used, though, as can some synthetic substances. If it’s labeled 100 percent certified organic or certified organic, then it meets U.S. Department of Agriculture standards. Made With Organic means at least 70 percent of the ingredients used are organic.

Pour Over

A coffee preparation method in which hot water is—surprise—poured over filtered coffee grounds. Unlike mechanical drip coffee, pour over is manual, and the volume and direction of the water (often from a kettle) can be controlled by the user.

Red Eye

Need more of a boost than a conventional espresso shot can provide? Try a red eye, which blends a single shot with 8 ounces of brewed coffee.

Ristretto

Ristretto (pronounced “rih-STREH-toh”) is type of espresso in which more finely-ground coffee is used with less water, resulting in a stronger drink. It may also refer to a coarser grind. (See also: lungo.)

Robusta

Robusta, also known as C. canephora, is—along with Arabica—one of the two most common species of coffee plant. It’s said to have a harsher flavor profile than its milder counterpart, but is still popular for making espresso.

Single Origin

Single origin refers to coffee that can be traced to one specific crop or region, as opposed to blended coffee, which could be a combination of coffee beans from several sources.

Terroir

Coffee beans. / Cavan Images/GettyImages

Terroir (“tehr-WAHR”] is a French wine term that also refers to the environmental conditions in which coffee has been grown. Soil, rainfall, and elevation can all affect the final taste.

