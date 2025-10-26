5 Surprising Foods That Dentists Hate (Including the “Healthy” Snack That Can Wreck Your Teeth)

When it comes to your overall dental health, sodas and candy loaded with sugar often take the brunt of the blame for causing cavities. But dentists point out that there are many foods that appear healthy—or at least innocuous—that can be just as harmful to your teeth.

Sweetness isn’t the only culprit in damaging your oral health. Stickiness, acidity, and texture all contribute, as does biting into and chewing firm foods. These risks often go unnoticed in daily routines, which makes them easy to overlook. A snack that seems harmless in the moment can quietly set the stage for cavities, sensitivity, and long-term wear on your teeth. Dentists don’t insist you eliminate the foods below altogether, but they advocate for caution and mindfulness to help maintain your smile.

Dried Fruit

Dried fruit + your teeth = bad news. | John Elk III/GettyImages

Raisins, figs, and apricots are often considered a smart, healthy alternative to candy, but dentists group them in the same danger zone. Their sticky texture clings to enamel and traps natural sugars against teeth for long periods. This extended exposure makes cavities more likely, even if the fruit is natural.

Apples

Biting into an apple could deliver the kind of crunch you’re not looking for. | Dharmendra Yadav / 500px/GettyImages

An apple a day may keep the doctor away, but it doesn’t keep you out of the dentist’s office: Their hard crunch is tough on teeth, and biting into one whole can chip enamel or damage fillings. Dentists suggest cutting apples into slices to reduce the risk to your teeth while still reaping the health benefits of the fruit, which is packed with fiber and other nutrients.

You Might Also Like ...

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

White Bread

The bacteria in your mouth love starchy foods like bread. | Juan Moyano/GettyImages

It doesn’t taste sugary, but refined white bread quickly breaks down into sugar as you chew. The soft, gummy texture allows it to pack into small gaps between teeth where bacteria thrive. (The same goes for other starchy foods like rice, pasta, and potato chips.) Over time, that buildup increases your risk of cavities and gum irritation.

Popcorn

Eating popcorn could cause you to crack a molar. | Paul Taylor/GettyImages

Popcorn is practically a necessity for movie nights, but dentists say you might want to set your bucket aside: Not only can popcorn get stuck between your teeth like white bread (with the same results), but the thin husks often wedge into gums, where they can cause irritation or infection. Not to mention that biting down on an unpopped kernel is a fast way to crack a tooth or break a filling, sending people straight to the dentist.

Ice

Think twice before chomping on ice. | Yamada Taro/GettyImages

Ice may be calorie-free and refreshing, but chewing on it is one of the fastest ways to damage enamel. The hardness can cause splintering of teeth, wear down fillings, and even crack crowns. Dentists recommend letting ice melt slowly in your mouth rather than crunching it, even if it feels tempting.