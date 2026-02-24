11 Best Food Destinations in the World, According to Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay has tasted and prepared food across countless cultures. Of all his journeys, 11 destinations have left the greatest impression on him, both as a world-renowned chef and a self-proclaimed foodie.

Whether it’s a personal experience linked to a region, a unique cooking method, or ingredient quality, there’s something Ramsay considers very special about the flavors in these spots. Some destinations refined his skills, others broadened his palate and surprised him. Each of these countries belongs on the itinerary of travelers craving a genuine and unforgettable culinary adventure.

Let’s travel the world by taste and discover Gordon Ramsay’s must-visit foodie hotspots.

BRICK LANE, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

The Kitchen Nightmares star has been a fan of curry since he was a child, and speaks highly of Brick Lane in East London. The street’s two-star (and soon three-star) curry houses prepare dishes that, in Ramsay’s opinion, are unmatched on a global level. The chef credits the mouthwatering curry on Brick Lane to London’s vibrant multicultural environment and its reputation as a "melting pot."

Must-try food: Curry

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

Texas has the beef, and Gordon Ramsay knows it. The chef praised The Lone Star State’s reputation for top-quality beef, saying it’s prepared exceptionally well compared to much of the world. While Ramsay highlighted Austin as a standout spot to taste this delicious meat, he stopped short of naming any specific locations.

Must-try food: Beef

PARIS, FRANCE

Next up is Paris. The Hell’s Kitchen host worked with celebrated Parisian chefs when he was just 22 years old, and really took to the culture and the cuisine. He emphasized the importance of light fare and fresh produce at Parisian bistros, recalling a moment when he left his kitchen mid-service to pick up asparagus from the market across the street. He also mentioned a bistro near the Bastille, where he once worked, known for its extraordinary steak frites. Ramsay’s appreciation extends beyond Paris, as he admires the diverse culinary traditions present throughout France.

Must-try food: Steak frites

MUMBAI, INDIA

Having explored and cooked all across India, the beloved chef’s travels led him to an ashram in the southern part of the country, where he immersed himself in the distinctive aromas and rich history. India’s vegetarian cuisine is top-tier, and Ramsay was astonished by the creative ways chefs in this region use chickpeas. He enjoys traveling back to his restaurant in Mumbai and sampling the street food, referring to it as "some of the best in the world." More than anything, Ramsay is fascinated by India’s “spice magic” and the unwavering love for spicy food regardless of the temperature.

Must-try food: Street food

GALICIA, SPAIN

The celebrity chef is passionate about Spanish cuisine, with a deep appreciation for the shellfish of Galicia. He’s enjoyed a range of culinary adventures along Spain’s west coast, sampling dishes in several cities. Ramsay savors tapas in Old Town, Barcelona, and frequents Michelin-star restaurants in Madrid. When all is said and done, he ranks Spain among his top five countries in the world for unforgettable food and wine experiences.

Must-try food: Shellfish

VIETNAM

Gordon Ramsay is "blown away" by the food in Vietnam. He is especially fond of the markets and how often locals return for fresh food each day. He commended the local produce, noting that since most of it isn’t exported, it fosters some of the healthiest eating habits worldwide. Ramsay believes Vietnamese food stands alone because it’s grown and sourced locally, and has not been spoiled with chemicals. He shared a moment when he enjoyed braised pork belly with noodles, calling the dish’s exquisite preparation one of the most “inspirational moments” in his culinary career.

Must-try food: Pork belly with noodles

OAXACA, MEXICO

Ramsay’s food travels take him back to North America, where he emphasizes Oaxaca, Mexico, as a top foodie destination. He singled out braised short rib and chocolate as two foods Mexico has mastered, but shone the brightest spotlight on Mole. He once devoted 11 hours in one day to perfecting Mole, only to realize, under the guidance of local chefs, how much more there was to learn.

Must-try food: Mole

TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

The MasterChef icon considers Australian cuisine to be very "unique." The fish, lamb, and beef in Tasmania set a standard unlike any Ramsay has experienced, and he’s captivated by the island’s approach to whiskey making. Spiny lobsters top Ramsay’s list of Australian culinary experiences. While diving for them along the Great White Highway, he had a close call with what he believed was a massive great white shark, only for locals to assure him it was just a baby.

Must-try food: Lobster

MOROCCO

Food markets in the historic medinas capture the essence of the ocean and the surrounding environment. It was here that a once-skeptical Ramsay tasted braised camel for the first time and became enamored with both the dish and the local culture. He was admittedly "humbled" by how Moroccans cook with spice over open fire, serving up some of the "best food in the world."

Must-try food: Braised camel

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA

While exploring Africa, Ramsay found himself particularly drawn to the flavors of the southern region. He gave credit to the fish markets in Durban and the braai and barbecue in the hills. Aside from food, the chef enjoys Durban’s weather and likes that it's the same time zone as the UK.

Must-try food: Braai

DENMARK

Ramsay assures that Danish cuisine is not to be slept on. Their produce is "inspirational," and he enjoys the pickling, fermentation, and marinating practices, mentioning how the meals remain light but full of taste. The use of fresh ingredients, combined with Michelin-starred restaurants located in forests, reflects Scandinavia’s dedication to sustainability.

Must-try food: Anything picked, fermented, or marinated