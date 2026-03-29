Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Sandwich Recipe

Anthony Bourdain had a wide-ranging and nuanced taste in both food and people. The chef, travel documentarian, and author favored everything from classic seafood joints like San Francisco’s Swan Oyster Depot to fast food chains like In-N-Out—and had a penchant for drawing out raw, complex, and deeply human stories wherever he ate and traveled.

One thing he was very specific and single-minded about, though, was his favorite sandwich recipe. Bourdain first published the recipe in his 2016 book Appetites, calling it a “beloved heap of oozing awesomeness.” The dish is inspired by a sandwich served at Bar do Mané in São Paulo, Brazil, which is revered for its sandwiches that include fried mortadella and cheese in a soft bun. Fortunately for anyone short on time or patience, it requires just a few ingredients and takes only five minutes or so to make.

Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Sandwich: The Ingredients

Mortadella | Ernesto Ruscio/GettyImages

To craft Bourdain’s favorite sandwich, you’ll need to acquire a high-quality roll, and per Bourdain's instructions, a Kaiser roll or a sourdough is best. You’ll also need cooking oil, mustard, mayonnaise, and provolone. Finally, you’ll need some thinly sliced mortadella, which is Italian cured pork.

A centuries-old Italian delight, mortadella is similar to bologna but has its own distinct flavor. It is typically made of pork finely ground into paste and mixed with spices that often include nutmeg, black pepper, and coriander, as well as pistachio and garlic on occasion. The meat is then cooked over low heat for hours, and is usually served cold—though Bourdain’s recipe puts a warm and cheesy spin on it.

How to Make Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Sandwich

A sandwich with rolled mortadella inside | REDA/GettyImages

First, per Bourdain’s recipe, you’ll want to start by heating a neutral oil—like canola or avocado—in a pan over medium heat. After the oil starts to shimmer, you’ll want to create around three different piles of mortadella in the pan, ideally consisting of about two or three different slices each. Make sure the slices are in little heaps, not laid flat.

Once the piles’ edges start to crisp and their bottoms turn golden brown, flip them over and place a slice of provolone on top. After the other side has begun to brown, you can take the meat off the pan and place it onto a plate.

Next, slice your roll and place the pieces on the same pan used to cook the mortadella, leaving them cut-side down to toast. After the slices have begun to brown, remove them from the pans and spread mayo on one side and mustard on the other. Finally, stuff the mortadella and cheese piles in the center of your masterpiece—and then prepare to relish the simple and sublime joy of a truly opulent sandwich, just like Bourdain.

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