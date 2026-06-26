America's Favorite Fast Food Chains, Mapped By State

There are days you wake up feeling inspired to cook. You enter the kitchen like you're auditioning for Top Chef, line up your utensils, and whip up the best breakfast, lunch, and dinner you can imagine. It doesn't matter how long it takes or how many ingredients you need; nothing is getting between you and your Michelin-star omelet!

And then there are other days, starkly different from the first, where you crawl out of bed, stretch, yawn, and immediately decide the motivation just isn’t there. Maybe you stop by your favorite fast food spot for something to get you through, or, if you’re feeling really unambitious, you order a meal straight to your door.

Some days we’re the first example, some days the second. It’s all about balance. But on those lazier days, which fast food are you choosing? Are you driving to Taco Bell for a massive Crunchwrap, or ordering a McDonald’s Big Mac to your doorstep?

That decision usually comes down to two things: what you’re craving and what’s close by. Southerners love their Cook Out trays and Bojangles Bo-Berry biscuits, while people in the West race to pick up Taco John’s. And don’t even get Texans started on Whataburger.

Every state has its go-to fast food. So, let’s find out which fried, greasy fix your state cherishes most.

AMERICA'S TOP 3 FAVORITE FAST FOOD CHAINS

Wendy's fast food restaurant | jetcityimage/GettyImages

The United States is famous for its fast food, and there seems to be an obvious favorite among Americans. According to Google Trends data from Visual Capitalist, Wendy’s is the top pick (it’s hard to compete with a sacred fry-Frosty combo), crowned the favorite in six states. Sonic comes in second, while Subway and Jimmy John’s tie for third, each winning three states.

A few others, Jack in the Box, Bojangles, Taco John’s, Papa Murphy’s, Arby’s, Shake Shack, Jersey Mike’s, and Chick-fil-A, took the top spot in two states each. The rest are unique to just one.

50 STATES OF FAST FOOD

Visual Capitalist

As you can see, some fast-food spots have nationwide appeal, while others are dear to a singular state. Californians, for example, put their In-N-Out animal fries on a pedestal, and can you blame them?

Hawaii is the only state that favors Panda Express’ tasty orange chicken, Wisconsin savors Culver’s, Alabama stands by Captain D’s’ Giant Fish Sandwich Combo, and Florida swears by Pollo Tropical. If you’ve ever visited these states, you know why: these chains are everywhere and feel unique to their native region.

What’s surprising is that McDonald’s didn’t even make the list, and Taco Bell, another major chain, only shows up once.

So, what’s the verdict? Did your favorite fast food win your state, or did America’s preferences stray from your own? Either way, we can all agree, it’s great to have options for a quick meal.

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