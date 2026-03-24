7 Best Taco Shops in America, According to Guy Fieri

Taco Tuesday is not an occasion to be skipped, and Guy Fieri makes sure of that.

His restaurants serve up special taco and tequila deals every Tuesday, and the Mayor of Flavortown himself is a huge fan of Mexican cuisine. Guy Fieri has scoured the country, from North Carolina to California, searching for the nation’s best tacos, and only a select few have truly wowed his taste buds.

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Whether for their fresh ingredients or timeless flavors, these shops have secured a spot on the Food Network star’s coveted list. Each spot offers a unique twist on the classic taco, solidifying their reputation as a must-visit, Triple D-approved destination.

Let’s set our GPS for Flavortown, cruise through Guy Fieri’s favorite taco shops in America, and uncover his top pick at each stop.

Haggo's Organic Taco - Leucadia, California

Fish Taco

Good news! Flavortown is fish-taco friendly. In fact, they're encouraged by the mayor! It was love at first bite for Fieri in the "From Pound Cake to Pot Pie" episode of Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, where he sampled Haggo's fish tacos.

Haggo's Organic Taco crafts its dishes with 95% organic ingredients, including free-range meat. Their fish taco is made with three exceptional ingredients that give it a flavorful edge: organic blackened halibut (seasoned with owner James Haggard's special rub), crema, and cabbage slaw.

Lone Star Taco Bar - Allston, Massachusetts

Beef Barbacoa Taco

Massachusetts has the beef (barbacoa taco)! The beloved American foodie sampled some delicious beef barbacoa tacos on the "Roadtrippin' in Beantown" episode of Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. Lone Star Taco Bar in Allston boasts the "most authentic Mexican street food on the East Coast," and Fieri was floored by their beef barbacoa tacos.

At Lone Star Taco Bar, Chef Max Toste smokes the beef brisket for eight hours, resulting in perfectly tender meat. The taco bar also serves a mean Chicken Ranchero Tostada, and the mayor of Flavortown personally recommends the street corn.

Senor Sisig - San Francisco, California

Pork Sisig Taco

Next on the list is Senor Sisig in San Francisco, where the Pork Sisig Taco is the real deal. The popular food truck was featured on the "Cannoli, Fritters and Wings" episode of Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives and is praised for its "Filipino-fusion." Overwhelmed with flavor, the Mayor of Flavortown had no choice but to deem their Pork Sisig Taco "salty, spicy goodness."

The taco in question is piled high with chopped pork marinated in soy sauce, covered with cilantro cream sauce, and topped with jalapeños, situated in a soft corn tortilla. Senor Sisig is also famous for its Sisig Nachos and buffalo wings.

Garbo's Grill - Key West, Florida

Korean BBQ Taco

Keeping with the food truck theme, we travel to Garbo's Grill in Key West, where Fieri couldn't help but dig into not one, but two menu items on the "Kickin' It in Key West" and "Food Truckapalooza" episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. Since we're talking tacos, we'll start there. The Mayor of Flavortown was sure to grab a bite of Garbo's Grill's Korean BBQ tacos.

These tacos are made with beef short rib doused in a caramelized sweet-and-savory soy marinade. Fieri also tried the food trucks Umami Burger, referring to his first bite as a "history-making moment in Triple D." It was THAT good.

Mas Tacos Por Favor - Nashville, Tennessee

Quinoa & Sweet Potato Taco

The next taco takes us to a little shop in Nashville, Tennessee, where Fieri set his sights on Mas Tacos Por Favor during the "Tennessee Holiday Traditions" and "Holiday Hoopla" episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. Here, he devoured a vegetarian Quinoa & Sweet Potato Taco, delivering exactly what the name entails but with a hint of spice from habanero peppers.

The Food Network legend also had great things to say about the shop’s holiday tamales and the pozole verde soup and its "ridiculous" broth. With a menu full of items made from scratch, this taco shop is truly one-of-a-kind.

La Santisima Gourmet Tacos -Phoenix, Arizona

Oaxaca Black Mole Chicken Taco

La Santisima Gourmet Tacos is what Taco Tuesday dreams are made of. Fieri tried their Oaxaca Black Mole Chicken Taco on the "Sweet, Savory and Saucy" episode of Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. This taco shop oozes authenticity in every bite, perfecting their mole with a variety of spices, chocolates, nuts, and peppers.

La Santisma is also known for its nogada, chicken tinga, and spicy Yucatan pork shoulder tacos. The best part? Once you’ve ordered your taco, you can swing by the salsa bar and pile on as much salsa as you like!

Andale Taqueria y Mercado - Richfield, Minnesota

Al Pastor Taco

Andale Taqueria y Mercado is a one-stop shop offering tacos, groceries, bakery items, and butcher services. What more could you ask for? Fieri tried the Al Pastor Tacos at this "real-deal Mexican joint" during the "Mex to the Max" and "Homeland Favorites" episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. The tacos tasted so authentic, Fieri couldn’t believe he was in Minnesota.

The Al Pastor Taco is packed with flavor from their homemade al pastor sauce, bacon, and pineapple. The pork is achiote-marinated, and the salsa delivers a creamy avocado taste. Another Andale Taqueria y Mercado favorite is the Carnitas Tamales.

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