Flavortown Across America: An Interactive Map of Guy Fieri’s Restaurant Empire

If you've ever watched Guy Fieri devour a loaded burger on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, then you already know how deeply devoted he is to flavor. The celebrity chef did what any respectable foodie would do, and parlayed his larger-than-life persona and culinary passion into a restaurant empire that connects every corner of the country.

We’re not just talking about a handful of taco and burger joints; this is the full-blown United States of Flavortown, and Mayor Guy Fieri is serving it up hot, flame-shirted, and out of bounds.

Ok. Fine. Flavortown isn’t a real map dot, and Fieri isn’t a real mayor, but it is a lip-smacking business model built on indulgence, friendliness, and an authentic appreciation for inventive cuisine and adventurous culinary experiences.

Today, Fieri's flavor-driven, down-to-earth approach is present in more than 90 brick-and-mortar restaurants, catering to the cravings of each and every guest.

Whether exploring a city, waiting for your next flight at the airport, relaxing on a cruise ship, or gambling at a casino, the Mayor of Flavortown’s “righteous” restaurants await.

So crack open the menu, shut the front door, call a neighbor, and get ready to dig in!

GUY FIERI'S RESTAURANT EMPIRE

Stepping into one of Fieri’s many restaurants is like walking straight onto the set of one of his Food Network shows. At Guy Fieri’s 17 American Kitchen & Bar locations, the menu is pure rock ‘n’ roll: monster burgers piled high, nachos brimming to the max, and pastas that crank up the flavor to 11.

For a more laid-back experience, Chicken Guy! (11 locations) is all about crispy chicken tenders, but it’s the epic array of sauces that steals the spotlight. As Fieri famously puts it, “The sauce is the boss,” and here, you can sample dozens to see for yourself. Then there’s Guy’s Burger Joint, his biggest venture, boasting 34 land-locked locations and 24 sailing the seas aboard cruise ships.

There's also:

Guy's Pig & Anchor (10 locations all onboard Carnival Cruise ships)

Guy's Sammich Joint (3 locations)

El Burro Borracho (2 locations)

Guy Fieri's Dive Bar & Taco Joint (2 locations)

Guy Fieri's Highball Lounge (2 locations)

Guy Fieri's Smokehouse (2 locations)

Guy Fieri's Chophouse (1 location)

Guy Fieri's Pizza Parlor (1 location)

Guy Fieri's Taco Joint (1 location)

Guy Fieri's Tequila Cocina (1 location)

Guy's Bar-B-Que Joint (1 location)

Downtown Flavortown (1 location)

All of these spots dish up mouthwatering fare, like bacon mac ‘n’ cheese burgers, smoked barbecue ribs, cheese fries overflowing with toppings, towering nachos, spicy buffalo wings, creamy Cajun pasta, juicy pulled pork sandwiches, crispy fried pickles, and delicious desserts; all served with unforgettable Fieri flair.

Although they offer a diverse range of cuisines, these restaurants have one thing in common: zero frills, zero fuss, and generous portions that put the shama-lama in ding dong.

Explore the interactive map above to find the exact locations of these restaurants, and see which spots embrace his “peace, love, and taco grease” philosophy, and which deliver that “winner winner chicken dinner” experience.

FROM 'TRIPLE D' TO DELIVERY

Trash Can Nachos | Getty Images

Did you really think the Mayor of Flavortown would limit himself to sit-down comfort food? Of course not! In 2021, Fieri fully embraced the delivery revolution, launching 170 ghost kitchens across the U.S.; essentially, restaurants that exist without dining rooms. It’s a clever way to meet diners where they are: browsing their favorite delivery apps. The most notable is Flavortown Kitchen, a delivery-only venture in which his ”big eats” are prepared and delivered directly to your doorstep.

There's also Fieri’s Goldbelly kits, which invite Flavortown into your home with ingredients for nachos of all kinds, complete with a giant tin for his signature “trash-can nachos.” Late night craving? No problem.

THE HEART OF FLAVORTOWN

At the heart of Fieri’s empire is uncomplicated and unpretentious meals done right. No secret recipes. No nonsense. Just a genuine love for food. Whether you’re sitting down at one of his restaurants, ordering from your couch, or putting together one of his kits, you know what to expect: bold, messy, satisfying. It’s American. It’s Flavortown. It's the real deal.

He’s Guy Fieri, and we’re rollin’ out!

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