America’s Best Theme Parks to Visit, Ranked

One of the best things to do when the weather gets warm is head to an amusement park where you can find all kinds of fun in one place.

Amusement parks bring together some of the best things to do outdoors, from roller coasters to games—or you could head to a water park filled with water slides. And of course, every good amusement park has tasty treats from corn dogs to cotton candy and more.

But if you don't want to go to just any amusement park, there are some good options in the United States that consistently top Tripadvisor's list of the country's best amusement parks. Have you been to one of these parks?

Magic Kingdom

Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida | Gary Hershorn/GettyImages

The Disney World Resort in Florida is filled with all kinds of adventures for visitors, from EPCOT to Animal Kingdom to Typhoon Lagoon. But there is nothing quite like the Magic Kingdom, which features plenty of amusement park rides and thrills that are fun for the whole family. The park has well-known rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, the Haunted Mansion, and more, along with daytime parades and nighttime fireworks.

Dollywood

Palace Theater in Dollywood | Michael Gordon / Shutterstock

Dollywood is nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, and gives visitors plenty of thrills. In 2026, for example, the theme park added an immersive indoor adventure coaster called NightFlight Expedition. There are also plenty of roller coasters and rides, shows, and a museum dedicated to Dolly Parton. The park is named after the country singer, who is one of the amusement park's partners.

Knoebels Amusement Resort

Swing ride at Knoebels | DreamMedia/GettyImages

Located in central Pennsylvania, Knoebels is the largest free-admission amusement park in the country. Visitors can either buy an unlimited-ride pass to take in all the thrills, or purchase a ticket book and just head for their favorites. There are plenty to choose from, like kid rides for the little ones and roller coasters for thrill-seekers, as well as carnival games, mini-golf, an arcade, and even a mining museum.

Universal Islands of Adventure

Coaster in Universal Islands of Adventure | Orlando Sentinel/GettyImages

Universal Islands of Adventure takes the “theme” in theme parks seriously, with eight themed areas in one amazing park. Guests can explore Jurassic Park, Marvel Super Hero Island, a Harry Potter world, and the books of Dr. Seuss, among others, all within one amusement park. You can also take a break from rides with a classic comic book character show, or choose your own wizarding wand at Ollivanders just like Harry Potter did in the books.

LEGOLAND

Legoland, new coaster, Galacticoaster, space-themed area, Lego Galaxt, indoor family coaster. | Christina House/GettyImages

LEGOLAND has several theme parks around the world, but true theme park fans should head to LEGOLAND California to really build a fun vacation made of LEGO bricks. Located just outside of San Diego, the park includes a new Galacticoaster for families as well as other new space-themed rides. You can also check out the indoor/outdoor Dragon roller coaster or go to Driving School, which features LEGO cars you can actually drive.

Silver Dollar City

Water ride in Silver Dollar City in Branson | Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock

Branson, Missouri is known for its live entertainment district and lake adventures, but you can also try out the Silver Dollar City theme park while you're there. The park is themed after an 1880s mining town and has roller coasters like Outlaw Run, or you can explore an actual cave in between rides. Marvel Cave, which opened in 1884, is what first brought visitors to the area, and the theme park was built around the cave.

Cedar Point

Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio | Joseph Hendrickson / Shutterstock

On the shores of Lake Erie in Ohio is Cedar Point, a theme park packed with roller coasters and other attractions for families. The roller coaster Gemini has a unique two-coaster track with coasters racing each other, and the park also boasts Siren's Curse, which is North America’s tallest, longest, and fastest tilt coaster. There are also plenty of rides for little ones who may not be thrilled with the thrill rides.

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