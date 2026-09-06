5-Letter Words Starting with 'E' That Will Lock In Your Wordle Win

Are you eager to equip your vocabulary with more five-letter words so your Wordle streak doesn't vanish into the ether?

Having a go-to starting word can be helpful once in a while, but expanding your personal vocabulary is an even better strategy. Words starting with E can be sneaky. Since E is the most common letter in English, appearing in approximately 11% of all words, our brains naturally look for it in the middle or at the end of a word. Slotting E right at the front flips standard guessing logic on its head. Words with double-vowel openings like eerie or eager, or tricky consonant pairings like epoch and evict, can easily drain your remaining turns if your mind isn't primed.

To help you preserve your Wordle streak, we’ve put together a full list of five-letter words that start with E. We’ve separated the 24 everyday essentials from the 62 past official solutions so you don't waste a turn on a word the game has already spotlighted.

5-Letter Words Starting With E That Have Never Been Wordle Solutions

EARNS EASED EATER EBOOK EDGED EDGES EDITS EKING ELECT ELEGY ELIDE ELVES EMITS ENDED ENEMY ERECT EVICT EVILS EXAMS EXECS EXITS EXPAT EYING

5-Letter Words Starting With E That Have Already Been Wordle Solutions

EAGER EAGLE EARLY EARTH EASEL EATEN EBONY EDICT EDIFY EERIE EGRET EIGHT EJECT ELATE ELBOW ELDER ELFIN ELITE ELOPE ELUDE EMAIL EMBED EMBER EMCEE EMOJI EMPTY ENACT ENDOW ENEMAS ENJOY ENNUI ENSUE ENTER ENTRY ENVOY EPOCH EPOXY EQUAL EQUIP ERASE ERODE ERROR ERUPT ESSAY ETHER ETHIC ETHOS ETUDE EVADE EVENT EVERY EVOKE EXACT EXALT EXCEL EXERT EXILE EXIST EXPEL EXTOL EXTRA EXULT

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