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5-Letter Words Starting with 'E' That Will Lock In Your Wordle Win

From EBOOK to EXPAT, these 'E' words could save your streak.
ByNitya Rao|
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Letter blocks edited from: Wordle, Berrely, Wikimedia Commons // Public Domain; (Background) Justin Dodd/Mental Floss

Are you eager to equip your vocabulary with more five-letter words so your Wordle streak doesn't vanish into the ether?

Having a go-to starting word can be helpful once in a while, but expanding your personal vocabulary is an even better strategy. Words starting with E can be sneaky. Since E is the most common letter in English, appearing in approximately 11% of all words, our brains naturally look for it in the middle or at the end of a word. Slotting E right at the front flips standard guessing logic on its head. Words with double-vowel openings like eerie or eager, or tricky consonant pairings like epoch and evict, can easily drain your remaining turns if your mind isn't primed.

To help you preserve your Wordle streak, we’ve put together a full list of five-letter words that start with E. We’ve separated the 24 everyday essentials from the 62 past official solutions so you don't waste a turn on a word the game has already spotlighted.

5-Letter Words Starting With E That Have Never Been Wordle Solutions

EARNS

EASED

EATER

EBOOK

EDGED

EDGES

EDITS

EKING

ELECT

ELEGY

ELIDE

ELVES

EMITS

ENDED

ENEMY

ERECT

EVICT

EVILS

EXAMS

EXECS

EXITS

EXPAT

EYING

5-Letter Words Starting With E That Have Already Been Wordle Solutions

EAGER

EAGLE

EARLY

EARTH

EASEL

EATEN

EBONY

EDICT

EDIFY

EERIE

EGRET

EIGHT

EJECT

ELATE

ELBOW

ELDER

ELFIN

ELITE

ELOPE

ELUDE

EMAIL

EMBED

EMBER

EMCEE

EMOJI

EMPTY

ENACT

ENDOW

ENEMAS

ENJOY

ENNUI

ENSUE

ENTER

ENTRY

ENVOY

EPOCH

EPOXY

EQUAL

EQUIP

ERASE

ERODE

ERROR

ERUPT

ESSAY

ETHER

ETHIC

ETHOS

ETUDE

EVADE

EVENT

EVERY

EVOKE

EXACT

EXALT

EXCEL

EXERT

EXILE

EXIST

EXPEL

EXTOL

EXTRA

EXULT

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