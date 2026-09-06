5-Letter Words Starting with 'E' That Will Lock In Your Wordle Win

Are you eager to equip your vocabulary with more five-letter words so your Wordle streak doesn't vanish into the ether?
Having a go-to starting word can be helpful once in a while, but expanding your personal vocabulary is an even better strategy. Words starting with E can be sneaky. Since E is the most common letter in English, appearing in approximately 11% of all words, our brains naturally look for it in the middle or at the end of a word. Slotting E right at the front flips standard guessing logic on its head. Words with double-vowel openings like eerie or eager, or tricky consonant pairings like epoch and evict, can easily drain your remaining turns if your mind isn't primed.
To help you preserve your Wordle streak, we’ve put together a full list of five-letter words that start with E. We’ve separated the 24 everyday essentials from the 62 past official solutions so you don't waste a turn on a word the game has already spotlighted.
5-Letter Words Starting With E That Have Never Been Wordle Solutions
EARNS
EASED
EATER
EBOOK
EDGED
EDGES
EDITS
EKING
ELECT
ELEGY
ELIDE
ELVES
EMITS
ENDED
ENEMY
ERECT
EVICT
EVILS
EXAMS
EXECS
EXITS
EXPAT
EYING
5-Letter Words Starting With E That Have Already Been Wordle Solutions
EAGER
EAGLE
EARLY
EARTH
EASEL
EATEN
EBONY
EDICT
EDIFY
EERIE
EGRET
EIGHT
EJECT
ELATE
ELBOW
ELDER
ELFIN
ELITE
ELOPE
ELUDE
EMBED
EMBER
EMCEE
EMOJI
EMPTY
ENACT
ENDOW
ENEMAS
ENJOY
ENNUI
ENSUE
ENTER
ENTRY
ENVOY
EPOCH
EPOXY
EQUAL
EQUIP
ERASE
ERODE
ERROR
ERUPT
ESSAY
ETHER
ETHIC
ETHOS
ETUDE
EVADE
EVENT
EVERY
EVOKE
EXACT
EXALT
EXCEL
EXERT
EXILE
EXIST
EXPEL
EXTOL
EXTRA
EXULT