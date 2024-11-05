Be the Very Best at Monopoly’s New Pokémon Edition

Monopoly has entertained board game enthusiasts for decades. With so many special editions out there—from Monopoly: Game of Thrones to Monopoly: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia—it’s easy to see why players keep coming back to it.

The newest version of the game features another iconic brand: Pokémon. While this isn’t the first collaboration between the two properties, this edition puts a unique spin on the familiar gameplay.

Unlike classic Monopoly, getting rich isn’t a priority in Monopoly: Pokémon. As a trainer, it’s your job to catch all eight types of Pokémon (water, fire, etc.) and fill out your tracker mat. You can also win by being the last player with Poké Balls in their possession. In another break from the original, players don’t have to buy the locations they land on to nab them. If the area is free, they can simply take it. If the spot is claimed, however, a player can battle the owner to steal it.

That’s not all that’s new. When a person pulls an Adventure card, they can take locations from others, gain new Pokémon, and more. The locations—which include desert, river, and field—are the new edition’s version of properties. They’re where players can catch various Pokémon of the matching types.

There’s a whopping 48 Pokémon to capture, including Generation I favorites like Charmander and Bulbasaur, as well as newer ones, such as Bewear and Rowlet. Four adorable character movers are available: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from Generation IX, along with the iconic Pikachu.

Pokémon Monopoly is recommended for anyone 8 and up, making it the perfect family activity. Two to four trainers can participate in the fun. The game is available for pre-order on the Hasbro Pulse website and Amazon for $25 (excluding shipping). Pokémon Monopoly is slated for release on December 20, 2024, although the ship date is subject to change. Buyers may have to pay for expedited shipping to ensure it arrives in time for Christmas.

