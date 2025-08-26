Samantha, Kirsten, and Other Classic American Girl Dolls Are Finally Getting the Plushie Treatment

American Girl dolls are among the many toys that defined the 1990s. Their high-quality materials, combined with interesting and educational backstories, made them a staple of many people’s childhoods. Now children can enjoy these dolls in a new, more huggable way.

Say Hello to the New American Girl Doll Plushies

Kirsten Larson has received a plushie makeover. | American Doll

American Girl has released a collection of knitted plush dolls for the first time. The new arrivals feature some of the most iconic characters from the original lineup. There’s Samantha Parkington, the cheerful girl who lived in New York during the early 1900s, who’s sporting her original gingham bow and checkered dress. Addy Walker, born in the mid-1800s, is also part of the new collection. Her signature look is a striped pink dress with black faux-leather boots. Other familiar faces include Kirsten Larson, Molly McIntire, and Josefina Montoya. Every plush doll is adorned in a “cozy” version of her original outfit.

If you need a refresher on the characters’ backstories, these toys each come with a storybook suitable for children aged 18 months and up. Each American Girl plush doll is the same size (13.5 inches tall), and they cost $65 apiece. There even come in a specially designed box for those interested in collecting.

The American Girl dolls were created by Pleasant Rowland in the 1980s, and as the launch of the new plush dolls indicates, the fan base remains strong. The historical component is still a key part of the brand, even as “history” has evolved over the decades. In 2023, American Girl released a pair of twin dolls with a story set in the 1990s.