17 Forgotten Toys Turning 25 in 2026—From Miracle Baby to My Password Journal

You might still remember that one beloved toy you had during your childhood, or the one your kids just had to have when they were growing up. It’s probably something you don’t have anymore, or maybe it’s stored in a random box in your basement. But it’s still nice to remember some of those toys, especially if you’re feeling nostalgic about what used to be popular. Do you remember any of these toys turning 25 in the new year?

Nintendo Game Boy Advance

Nintendo stepped it up with a new generation of its classic Game Boy handheld gaming system, which came in multiple colors for fans to choose from.

My Password Journal

My Password Journal was a great option when you didn’t want your brother breaking into your personal diary. The journal used voice recognition and a specific pass code phrase that owners would set up in order to unlock their diaries.

Planet of the Apes Action Figures

Another movie that made headlines in 2001 was the Planet of the Apes remake, starring Mark Wahlberg and Helena Bonham Carter. Fans of the movie were able to pick up Hasbro action figures to tie in with the theatrical release.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Junior

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? became a U.S. phenomenon, a game show that quizzes contestants on their trivia knowledge. The game show spawned several board game versions that you could play at home, including a junior edition in 2001 for younger trivia fans.

Monsters Inc. Toys

Disney and Pixar teamed up for the release of Monsters Inc., a movie about monsters who work in a scare factory. The movie, which included the voices of Billy Crystal and John Goodman, had a variety of tie-ins to get kids excited, including plush toys and action figures released in 2001.

Polly Pocket Dance World Backpack

Polly Pocket dolls were already popular when Mattel released a new version of the Polly Pocket world in 2001: the Polly Pocket Dance World Fashion Backpack. The backpack featured plenty of different clothes for Polly Pocket to dance her way through ballet, tap dance, and more.

Shrek Action Figures

Shrek is a well-known and well-loved movie franchise now, but it was just a pre-summer movie release in 2001. The DreamWorks film bet big with action figures based on the characters from the movie, and it paid off when the film became a success and even spawned sequels.

Bob the Builder Toys

Bob the Builder made his American debut in 2001, and with him came quite a few toys for fans of Bob’s construction work to use on their own. You may remember things like a Bob the Builder Memory Game or a plush Bob the Builder with a jackhammer.

Harry Potter Book of Spells

The widely popular Harry Potter book series inspired a movie franchise, with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone released in 2001. There were plenty of toys released to coincide with the movie, including an electronic Harry Potter Book of Spells game to entertain fans of the books and the movies.

The Lord of the Rings Trading Card Game

Fans of fantasy trading card games were excited for the release of The Lord of the Rings trading card game, which came out in 2001 to coincide with the release of The Fellowship of the Ring. The movie was the first in a trilogy based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien.

Power Rangers Time Force Toys

Power Rangers were already popular by the time 2001 rolled around, but the show’s ninth season brought in a new wave of toys under the Power Rangers Time Force banner. The futuristic story included toy tie-ins featuring the colorful Rangers and the villains they fought during the season.

Action Man Deep Sea Mission

Dive underwater with this Hasbro action figure that came with its own shark. Action Man Deep Sea Mission also included an action figure in a diver’s suit and a cage to protect the diver when he ventured underwater to find sharks.

WWF Real Sounds Arena

Back when the WWE was known as the WWF, the wrestling show released toy tie-ins like the WWF Real Sounds Arena. The arena featured real music and sound effects, commentary from wrestling commentator Jim Ross, and wrestlers like The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

LEGO Bionicle

LEGO had already been popular for years before it released a new line of its famous toy called Bionicle. The Bionicles were new characters created using LEGO’s Technic pieces to develop a whole new line of toys before they were eventually retired in 2016.

Miracle Baby

Mattel stepped up the basic baby doll with Miracle Baby, which moved and responded to her caregiver, including sounds to let them know it was time for her to sleep or she needed to sneeze.

What’s Her Face Doll

Another new doll from Mattel was What’s Her Face, which allowed you to add your own faces to your doll, depending on your creativity. The doll included different stampers for her mouth and eyes to give kids a chance to change things up.

Barbie Holiday Celebration Doll

Barbie began a line of limited edition dolls with a new one each year, featuring a holiday theme. For 2001, Barbie Holiday Celebration included a white dress featuring stars and a white fur cape with a red lining.

